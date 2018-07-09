Latest updates: East Midlands Live

NHS bosses in Derbyshire chose the organisation's 70th birthday last week to announce cuts to about 40 local charities and voluntary groups.

One charity that was told its funding was being scrapped described it as "a very unwelcome birthday present" from the NHS.

It, and other voluntary sector groups, have been told they'll lose all of their funding from November under the plans.

BBC

The NHS's own analysis says some of the cuts could increase hunger and "general ill health", and increase the number of missed appointments.

But the NHS in Derbyshire needs to make savings of £80m pounds a year and says it can't keep funding things it doesn't have to.

A spokesman for NHS Southern Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "The total value of these grants and contracts included in the current communication stands at £1.1m, which represents only a proportion of the CCGs’ spend to voluntary sector providers in Derbyshire."