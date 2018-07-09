Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Hungry caller phones 999 over late takeaway
- Charity groups told of funding cut on NHS's birthday
- Arrests after World Cup disorder
- Disorder could mean no big screen for semi-final
- Man missing from Chesterfield home
- Region failing to hit donor targets
By Sandish Shoker, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
Night time closures on M1
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Worth noting if you're out on the road tonight.
Watch: Morgan shows support for PM's Brexit plans
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Theresa May has been facing questions about Brexit after two of her cabinet members quit.
David Davis and Boris Johnson resigned following the Prime Minister's announcement of the UK's Brexit strategy.
The Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan, who has previously spoken strongly in favour of remaining in the EU, stood by the strategy in the commons earlier.
Severe accident: A38 Nottinghamshire southbound
A38 Nottinghamshire southbound severe accident, between B6018 Sutton Road and B6023 Alfreton Road.
A38 Nottinghamshire - A38 Kings Mill Road East in Sutton In Ashfield closed and queuing traffic southbound between the B6018 Sutton Road junction and the B6023 Alfreton Road junction, because of an accident involving three cars and a lorry.
Hospital warn of 'extremely busy' A&E
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Royal Derby Hospital has reported having a particularly busy Accident and Emergency Department and is asking people with certain injuries to go to the urgent care centre instead.
Increase in grass fires during hot weather
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Fire crews across the region have been getting calls about grass fires following the recent dry weather.
Some of the fires are thought to be deliberate. Leicestershire firefighters were called over the weekend by a security guard at Victoria Park. It was reported youths were setting fire to grass near to football courts.
Council to vote on unitary authority proposals
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to abolish district and borough councils in Nottinghamshire are set to go to the vote this Thursday. If approved, it will be the first formal step in a process which would see the councils dissolved.
At Nottinghamshire County Council, the ruling Conservative Party is in an informal coalition with the Mansfield Independents, and only has a slim majority.
The vote comes after the leaders and chief executives of the seven district and borough councils met today to discuss the plans.
Supporters of the proposed change, known as a unitary council, say it would save taxpayers money by removing duplication. However opponents say it would be bad for democracy, and would remove local decision making.
Water leaks for five months
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
We've seen lots of messages about saving water during the heatwave - like this from Severn Trent.
This has been particularly frustrating for some people in Croxton Kerrial where there's been water leaking from a drain on the A607 for several months.
Clive Wood lives in the area and told the BBC he noticed the leak in February and reported it several times.
Today, when the BBC were filming at the scene, a team from Leicestershire County Council arrived to investigate the problem. It was found the leak was being caused by a tree root blocking a pipe, forcing the water out of the drain. The leak has now been stopped.
Force receives record number of calls over weekend
BBC Radio Derby
Derbyshire Police said its record for the number of incidents officers have been called to within a 24-hour period has been broken twice in the space of eight days.
The force said they had to deal with "an all-time high" of 809 incidents on 29 June, which was largely due to a combination of the hot weather and the World Cup.
Then this Saturday, as England beat Sweden in the quarter-finals, that figure was topped as the force received 920 calls in just one day.
As reported earlier, Leicestershire police also recorded its busiest ever day on Saturday with 661 emergency calls made in 24 hours.
Comedian postpones show because of the football
'Urgent' appeal to find missing Hinckley man
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are "urgently" asking for the public to help them find Steven Grimstead.
The 62-year-old was last seen on Station Road in Hinckley shortly before 06:00 this morning.
It is believed he is in a "distressed state" and the force has "grave concerns" for his welfare. He has a medical condition which requires daily treatment and it's thought he could be feeling depressed.
Derby councillor calls for big screen to show football
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
While Nottingham Castle clears up after the England fans on Saturday, a Derby councillor is calling for a big screen in the city to show England's semi-final match.
Amo Raju, who represents the Blagreaves Ward, said every other city seemed to have an outdoor screen and it was "a shame" Derby people would have to watch at home rather than in a big crowd.
"We should celebrate and get the community together and have a shared experience," he said.
"We don't know when England will be in the semi-final again and we don't want to miss this opportunity."
Derby City Council said "it's highly doubtful" they will put up a screen and it would have needed advance organisation and commitment for the whole tournament.
There will however be several pubs around the city showing the game on Wednesday evening and Derby County FC said they would be showing it on a large screen inside The Yard restaurant.
Police warn fans over behaviour following disorder
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here's some of the footage that has been circulating around social media of crowds in Nottingham city centre following England's quarter-final match on Saturday.
It includes people damaging a taxi.
Nottinghamshire Police has warned fans it "won't tolerate this sort of behaviour" again on Wednesday evening when England play Croatia in the semi-finals.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the damaged vehicle.
Family of disabled girl criticise council over home woes
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
The family of a disabled girl who needs round the clock care have criticised their local council for failing to find them an adapted home.
Seven-year-old Leah Clarke has 18 separate illnesses including epilepsy, chromosome deletion and Gilbert Syndrome. She needs round the clock care, can't walk and uses signing to communicate.
She lives with her parents Sue and Alan Smart and her brother in Melton Mowbray. The family had to move from the bungalow they rented when the landlord gave them notice it was being put up for sale.
Sue said a council property they were invited to look around was "totally unsuitable" so the family went back on the housing list and they have now moved to a privately rented property.
Sue said: "Leah is in a room downstairs and we're upstairs, Alan has to carry her up and down the stairs to use the bathroom and it's just not practical."
'Car in a ditch' in Melbourne
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are at the scene of a crash in Melbourne.
Road to be closed for most of the day after fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Police have now said the A60 Mansfield Road is likely to stay closed for most of the day after a fire involving a refuse lorry and trees.
Gedling Borough Council said the lorry was their recycling vehicle and had been on the Ravenshead route when the blaze started.
A spokesman said the cause of the fire was still unknown and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is investigating.
Fans foot England celebration repair bill
Cash is being raised to pay for a wrecked taxi and a damaged ambulance vehicle.Read more
Lorry fire closes road
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Firefighters have been dealing with a fire involving a rubbish lorry and trees on the A60 Mansfield Road. The road has been closed while they deal with it.
Age is no limit for Derbyshire weightlifters
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
In case you missed it over the weekend, here's a super fit couple from Derbyshire.
Eric and Lynn Dolman won gold in their respective age categories at the European Masters' Weightlifting Championship in Budapest, Hungary, last month.
Man missing from Chesterfield home
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police in Derbyshire are concerned for the safety of a 71-year-old man who is missing from Chesterfield.
Graham Bedford was last seen wearing navy knee-length shorts and a black t-shirt.
Police link record 999 calls to football celebrations
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A record number of 999 calls were made in Leicestershire on Saturday - the day of England’s quarter-final win over Sweden in the World Cup.
Police said they took 661 emergency calls during a 24 hour period - two thirds of which were received after the game finished.
The average number of calls the force would expect to get on a Saturday is about 420.
Despite the high volume of calls just five people were arrested in relation to the post-match celebrations. One was in Hinckley where a flare was set off. Two officers received minor injuries in connection with the arrests.
The force is now preparing for the semi-final match on Wednesday by cancelling all officers’ rest days and annual leave. Special Constables are also being asked to help take over neighbourhood and response policing roles.
Man charged with Asda stabbing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 37-year-man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing outside a supermarket in Chesterfield.
A 26-year-old was in the passenger seat of a parked car when he was attacked with a knife. It happened at the Asda store on Sheffield Road in the Whittington Moor area at about 21.45 on Thursday.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but his condition has since stabilised.
A man from Brimington is due to appear before magistrates today.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle.
Queue for UK's first Trappist beer
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A queue formed outside a monastery shop near Coalville earlier with people keen to buy the UK’s first Trappist beer.
Tynt Meadow goes on sale today at Mount Saint Bernard Abbey. It's only the 12th in the world to get permission to call itself a Trappist brewery.
A bottle will set you back £2.75.
Man charged with criminal damage
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man has been arrested and charged with criminal damage after a window at Nottingham’s Tourist Information Centre was smashed.
It happened on Friday 6 July. The 21-year-old suspect is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later this month.
Taxi driver 'shaken up' after World Cup disorder
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottingham Cars has said they are supporting their driver whose taxi was damaged in disorder after England's victory in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Videos and photos of the disturbance have been widely distributed of people jumping on the cab in the city centre.
Nottingham Cars manager Tony Baccoli said the driver was inside the vehicle at the time and is unhurt but "shaken up".
Mr Baccoli added: "This is supposed to be a celebration and Nottingham is better than this."
"We'll be there to take you home at night when you've had a drink but you can't carry on like this, with this behaviour."
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Train plans in the pipeline
East Midlands Today
Plans have been announced to try and increase the number of trains between Derby, Leicester and Nottingham to Birmingham.
It's part of a report out today which also looks at reducing journey times and reinstating direct services between Leicester and Coventry.
But the plans have yet to be approved and it could take up to 20 years to come to fruition.
Leicester City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said for a long time the Midlands has had different priorities.
He said: "For the very first time we have identified what will really make a difference for the whole of the Midlands, and we'll be telling the Secretary of State that we need our share of the investment, that for too long has gone to other regions, and particularly to London."
Vandals force paddling pool closure
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Bad news for anyone planning to cool off at Heanor Memorial Park.
Swimming star Adam Peaty pops down to Wimbledon
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Out of the pool and looking cool - former City of Derby swimmer Adam Peaty was looking very dapper in white at Wimbledon this weekend.
Peaty, now at Loughborough, was among an array of sports stars watching the action on Centre Court on Saturday.
Misogyny hate crime pilot 'shocking'
Women report being upskirted, followed home and groped in a study looking at misogyny hate crime.Read more
Gossip: Mahrez on verge of Man City switch
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column features reports Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez is set to have a medical at Manchester City within the next 48 hours ahead of a £60m move.
Royal Mint commemorates NHS anniversary
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
If you buy something from one of the shops at Leicester Royal Infirmary be sure to check your change.
A new 10p coin marking 70 years of the NHS is going into circulation.
The Leicester Royal Infirmary is one of a handful of hospitals selected to start the distribution of the new coins.
Photo appeal after man and woman attacked
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 69-year-old man has suffered serious head injuries after being attacked in Clowne.
Police said two men pulled up outside a property off Low Road on 26 June and one went inside and got involved in a fight with the occupants.
A 27-year-old woman suffered leg injuries in the same incident.
A still image captured by a dashcam has been released of a man police want to speak to about the attack.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Maguire takes the plunge
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
No inflatable unicorns this time but Harry Maguire is back in the pool recovering from the match on Saturday.
The Leicester City defender scored England's first goal in the quarter final against Sweden.
Hungry caller phones 999 over late takeaway
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
It can be annoying when your takeaway is slow to arrive but one hungry person in Nottinghamshire recently took things too far after waiting for two hours and phoned 999.
The call's been highlighted by police as an example of timewasting inquiries their emergency call handlers routinely have to deal with.
The force said: "Calls of this nature take our dedicated team away from dealing with genuine emergencies."
Charity groups told of funding cut on NHS's birthday
BBC Radio Derby
NHS bosses in Derbyshire chose the organisation's 70th birthday last week to announce cuts to about 40 local charities and voluntary groups.
One charity that was told its funding was being scrapped described it as "a very unwelcome birthday present" from the NHS.
It, and other voluntary sector groups, have been told they'll lose all of their funding from November under the plans.
The NHS's own analysis says some of the cuts could increase hunger and "general ill health", and increase the number of missed appointments.
But the NHS in Derbyshire needs to make savings of £80m pounds a year and says it can't keep funding things it doesn't have to.
A spokesman for NHS Southern Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "The total value of these grants and contracts included in the current communication stands at £1.1m, which represents only a proportion of the CCGs’ spend to voluntary sector providers in Derbyshire."
Disorder could mean no big screen for semi-final
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nottingham City Council says it will decide today whether Wednesday's World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia will be shown on a big screen at Nottingham Castle.
It follows disorder in the city centre after England beat Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final.
The authority said in a statement: "It was good that so many fans in Nottingham - young and old - came together at the castle to create such a positive atmosphere as England secured a semi-final place at the World Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years.
"It was disappointing that a very small minority spoiled the occasion afterwards when people were congregating in the city centre to celebrate the victory. We will be working with the police to help identify those responsible.
"As far as arrangements go for the semi-final against Croatia, we will take stock on Monday and review options before making any announcement."
Region failing to hit donor targets
East Midlands Today
New figures show 92 people who died in the East Midlands in the last year became lifesaving deceased organ donors.
But despite this, and a 300% increase in donors in the region over the last decade, the East Midlands is still failing to hit the national average.
Only 36% of people living here are on the donor register, compared with 38% nationally.
Simon Elmore from Belper in Derbyshire had a kidney transplant three years ago and has gone onto compete in the World Transplant Games.
He said he's surprised there aren't more people thinking of joining the donor register "to do their bit".
From Alfreton Town to the World Cup semi-final
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
BBC Sport have been profiling some of England's unlikely World Cup heroes.
Their feature includes Leicester City defender Harry Maguire - who scored the opening goal against Sweden on Saturday - and Jordan Pickford, who was on loan at Alfreton Town just five years ago.