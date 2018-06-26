East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest updates for Tuesday 26 June

Live Reporting

By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Firefighters cheered after rooftop iguana rescue

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Firefighters came to the rescue of an iguana that had climbed onto the roof of a shop in Bulwell yesterday.

Police said the metre-long animal had crawled out of an upstairs window in the Commercial Road property and across three rooftops before stopping to bask in the sun.

Fire crews received a round of applause from bystanders after climbing ladders to retrieve the iguana and return him to his grateful owner.

Escaped iguana
Nottinghamshire Police
Iguana rescue
Nottinghamshire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Notts checked after dominating Pears

Nottinghamshire batsmen Chris Nash and Samit Patel touch gloves

Nottinghamshire's batsmen prosper at Trent Bridge but three late wickets on day one keep Worcestershire in the game.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing pensioner located by police

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing in Leicestershire.

Peter Coyne was visiting family in Lutterworth when he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.

Leicestershire Police said he was found in the Misterton area yesterday afternoon and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Firefighters tackle moorlands blaze

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Here's a video of firefighters tackling a large blaze at a moorlands area near Tintwistle yesterday.

Crews used beaters to bring the fire at Dovestones Reservoir under control.

It's led Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to remind countryside visitors to take care with naked flames and barbecues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Brother to run in memory of tragic doctor

John Bray

BBC News

The brother of a children’s doctor who died in a cycling accident will run past the scene of the crash as he raises money in her memory.

Drew Bull says he doesn’t know how he will respond at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run, 12 months after his sister Suzanna lost her life.

The Bristol-based GP will lead a group of family and friends on the run on 14 October – almost a year to the day since his 32-year-old sister, from Nottingham, died.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

If you like your weather hot, that's what we've got in store today.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Hi everyone. It's going to be Dave Wade and myself guiding you through today's latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top