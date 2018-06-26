Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Firefighters came to the rescue of an iguana that had climbed onto the roof of a shop in Bulwell yesterday.

Police said the metre-long animal had crawled out of an upstairs window in the Commercial Road property and across three rooftops before stopping to bask in the sun.

Fire crews received a round of applause from bystanders after climbing ladders to retrieve the iguana and return him to his grateful owner.

Nottinghamshire Police