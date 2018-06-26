Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
Latest updates for Tuesday 26 June
By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade
Firefighters cheered after rooftop iguana rescue
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Firefighters came to the rescue of an iguana that had climbed onto the roof of a shop in Bulwell yesterday.
Police said the metre-long animal had crawled out of an upstairs window in the Commercial Road property and across three rooftops before stopping to bask in the sun.
Fire crews received a round of applause from bystanders after climbing ladders to retrieve the iguana and return him to his grateful owner.
Notts checked after dominating Pears
Nottinghamshire's batsmen prosper at Trent Bridge but three late wickets on day one keep Worcestershire in the game.Read more
Missing pensioner located by police
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing in Leicestershire.
Peter Coyne was visiting family in Lutterworth when he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
Leicestershire Police said he was found in the Misterton area yesterday afternoon and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Watch: Firefighters tackle moorlands blaze
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Here's a video of firefighters tackling a large blaze at a moorlands area near Tintwistle yesterday.
Crews used beaters to bring the fire at Dovestones Reservoir under control.
It's led Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to remind countryside visitors to take care with naked flames and barbecues.
Watch: Brother to run in memory of tragic doctor
John Bray
BBC News
The brother of a children’s doctor who died in a cycling accident will run past the scene of the crash as he raises money in her memory.
Drew Bull says he doesn’t know how he will respond at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run, 12 months after his sister Suzanna lost her life.
The Bristol-based GP will lead a group of family and friends on the run on 14 October – almost a year to the day since his 32-year-old sister, from Nottingham, died.
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
If you like your weather hot, that's what we've got in store today.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Hi everyone. It's going to be Dave Wade and myself guiding you through today's latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.