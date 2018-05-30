Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Woman dies after being hit by car on A50
- Protest march organised after four stabbings in three days
- Woman in 'serious condition' after three car crash
- Online paedophile investigation unit arrests hundreds
- Investigation continues after woman, 100, has neck broken in bag snatch
- Call to recognise Vale of Belvoir as Area of Outstanding National Beauty
- Latest updates for Tuesday 29 May 2018
Live Reporting
By Sandish Shoker and Dave Wade
All times stated are UK
Ex-footballer 'gun courier' jailed
Luke Thomas crashed a stolen van as he evaded police, a court heard.Read more
Severe disruption: A617 Derbyshire both ways
A617 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between B6039 Spital Lane and B6425 Hassocky Lane.
A617 Derbyshire - A617 in Chesterfield closed in both directions between the B6039 Spital Lane junction and the B6425 Hassocky Lane junction, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - Inbound: via Mansfield Road through Hasland. Outbound - via Spital Lane, Calow Lane, through Hasland onto Mansfield Road.
New neck brace for motor neurone patients
One patient had "no doubt" that the Sheffield-designed collar had improved his quality of life.Read more
Preston joins Mansfield from Swindon
Mansfield sign defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.Read more
Severe disruption: M42 Leicestershire southbound
M42 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A42 and J10 for A5.
M42 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J11, A42 (Burton Upon Trent) and J10, A5 (Tamworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A50 Derbyshire eastbound
A50 Derbyshire eastbound severe disruption, at J7 A515.
A50 Derbyshire - A50 in Sudbury entry slip road from A515 closed and heavy traffic eastbound at J7, A515 (Cubley), because of a vehicle fire.
Chesterfield sign Evans from Aldershot
Relegated League Two side Chesterfield sign defender Will Evans from Aldershot on a two-year deal.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down tanker. Traffic is coping well.
Worcs beat Leics with new record chase
Worcestershire complete a new record run chase for English one-day cricket to beat Leicestershire by six wickets.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Nottinghamshire northbound
M1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at Trowell Services.
M1 Nottinghamshire - M1 slip road into the services closed northbound at Trowell Services.
Severe disruption: M1 Nottinghamshire southbound
M1 Nottinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at Trowell Services affecting J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Nottinghamshire - M1 slip road into the services closed, one lane closed and queuing traffic southbound at Trowell Services, because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J26, A610 (Nottingham).
That's it for dedicated live coverage for today but some breaking news and travel will continue through the night.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday
Redundancy 'last resort' at Asda warehouse
Dave Wade
BBC News
Asda has confirmed it's started a consultation on the future of its distribution site in Nottingham.
The warehouse in Bulwell opened in 2013 and employs more than 500 workers.
In a statement, the company has said it's too early to say how many jobs may be at risk, but it says workers will be re-employed wherever possible.
It added the move has nothing to do with the merger with Sainsbury's.
"Whilst conversations about change are never easy, we will always work to find new opportunities for our colleagues and redundancy is a last resort," a spokesman said.
Jailed 'gun courier' played for Forest
Liam Barnes
BBC News
An ex-footballer who crashed a stolen van into a fence and threw a loaded revolver into a family's garden while evading police has been jailed.
Luke Thomas, who represented Nottingham Forest before a knee injury curtailed his career, admitted acting as a "courier" on 10 June last year.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he had become depressed after the injury.
The 20-year-old also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition, as well as dangerous driving.
He was jailed for five years and eight months and disqualified from driving for 44 months.
The court heard Thomas, of Cardale Road, Nottingham, threw the gun away after a van he was driving crashed into a fence in St Ann's while being pursued by police.
Notts keeper Fitzsimons signs new deal
Goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons signs a new two-year deal at Notts County, while centre-back Pierce Bird also signs a new contract.Read more
Man, 79, jailed for historical child sex abuse
Dave Wade
BBC News
A 79-year-old man has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting children in the 1970s and 80s.
Colin Lee, of Ratby, Leicestershire, abused four children at an address in Leicester, the county's police said.
The force said, after one victim came forward in 2016, it was revealed he had abused others.
Lee had denied the charges but was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court today.
He was convicted of:
Gary Barlow meets fan with Down's syndrome
Plan to transform historic Belper mill buildings revealed
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Plans to regenerate Belper's mills complex have been unveiled by a real estate management company.
FIREM held a consultation event in the town last week to showcase its plans for four historic buildings at the site.
It wants to create a new entrance to the North Mill, currently used as an office building and transform the East Mill (pictured) into a residential building for over-50s.
Strutt House would become a restaurant, bar and wedding venue, while the Engine House would be turned into a new centre for shopping and eating.
FIREM has invited people to offer feedback on its vision through its website.
Detectives seek man in attempted murder probe
Dave Wade
BBC News
Have you seen Mark McIntosh?
The 38-year-old is wanted by Leicestershire Police in connection with the attempted murder of a man at a house in the city in January.
Officers would also like to speak to Mr McIntosh, from Leicester, about a woman who was attacked during the same incident.
The force said it's carried out extensive inquiries to locate Mr McIntosh.
It is believed he has links to Leicester and Birmingham.
Range Rover attacked with 'corrosive liquid' in car park
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A Range Rover was left badly damaged after vandals poured corrosive liquid over it at a multi-storey car park in Derby.
Police said the silver 4x4 had been left in the staff area at the Intu Riverside car park at about 05:40 on 14 May and the damage was discovered at 14:00.
The liquid destroyed paintwork on both sides of the vehicle and a rear tyre and passenger window were also damaged.