Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Asda has confirmed it's started a consultation on the future of its distribution site in Nottingham.

The warehouse in Bulwell opened in 2013 and employs more than 500 workers.

In a statement, the company has said it's too early to say how many jobs may be at risk, but it says workers will be re-employed wherever possible.

It added the move has nothing to do with the merger with Sainsbury's.

"Whilst conversations about change are never easy, we will always work to find new opportunities for our colleagues and redundancy is a last resort," a spokesman said.