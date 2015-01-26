Trees at Derwent Reservoir

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

  1. Updates for Monday 26 January 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates return from 08:00 Tuesday

By Alex Homer

All times stated are UK

Good evening

Updates have now finished for today.

BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Derbyshire

Cold night

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

A dry night with clear spells this evening, allowing

temperatures to quickly fall close to freezing.

weather
BBC WEATHER

Cloud increasing through the latter part of the night will help temperatures to recover, but also bring a little drizzle to the Peak District by dawn. Lows of 4C (39F)

Guptill returns to Derbyshire

BBC Sport

Derbyshire have re-signed batsman Martin Guptill

as their overseas player for the early part of the 2015 season.

Martin Guptill
Getty Images

The 28-year-old New Zealander played for the club in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and will return for the opening six Championship matches and first three T20 Blast fixtures of next term.

Wild West in Derby

Chris Ellis

BBC News Online

BBC news online has been revisiting some of England's lost theme parks. Visitor Matthew Wells said one of the most memorable rides at Derby's old American Adventure theme park was the Nightmare Niagara log flume.

Wild West Show
Matthew Wells

Take a look back at some of England's other lost theme parks

here. What do you remember about the American Adventure?
Email us.

Questions unanswered

BBC Radio Derby

Just over 24 hours before

Sandra Bainbridge was killed by squatter Andrea Cutler in Belper, Derek Joyner had been with Sandra for what he called an "idyllic holiday" in Turkey, where this picture was taken with them both.

Sandra Bainbridge and Derek Joyner
Unknown (holiday photo)

He said: "The people responsible for Andrea and her medication did everything in their power to make sure she [was] administered drugs, and it was her refusal to take the drugs which would have stopped her from being a violent person. "

Thorne to make comeback for Rams U21s

BBC Sport

Derby County midfielder

George Thorne is set to play his first game in six months when he features for the Rams' Under-21 side against Stoke tomorrow.

George Thorne
Empics

The 22-year-old joined the club in the summer following a loan spell last season but damaged knee ligaments during pre-season in July.

News on the hour

Lucy Vladev

Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby

More on the trial of Derbyshire's chief fire officer - accused of raping a woman seven years ago. Sean Frayne denies the charge.

Hear more details

in the news at 17:00

Feedback

BBC Local Live brings you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place.

Tell us what you think.

Extended regional TV news

From tonight the BBC is doubling the amount of time for the regional news in its late evening bulletin.

EMT
BBC

The East Midlands Today bulletin which follows the BBC News at Ten will be extended to 15 minutes, Monday to Thursday, and will run until after the general election in May.

BBC Young voter panel

If you are aged between 18 and 24, and eligible to vote in May's General Election,

the BBC wants to hear from you.

BBC generation 2015 project
BBC

BBC Politics is building Generation 2015, a UK-wide group of young voters who will take part in local and national BBC programmes in the run up to the General Election in May.

You could find yourself on the One Show, Radio 1 Newsbeat, or Newsnight - in fact, anywhere across BBC output where the Election is being discussed.

Read more online now.

Facing his partner's killer

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News

A squatter who stabbed a grandmother to death when she returned home from holiday

has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Mentally ill Andrea Cutler (pictured) claimed to be a neighbour of her victim Sandra Bainbridge but her partner Derek Joyner said he knew something was "really, drastically wrong".

Andrea Cutler
Police mugshot

She was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

News on the hour

Lucy Vladev

Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby

The trial is underway of Derbyshire's chief fire officer - accused of raping a woman 7 years ago. Sean Frayne denies the charge.

Hear more details in

the news at 16:00

Alleged rape victim's account

Rachael Gilchrist

Reporting from Derby Crown Court

A woman's told a court how Derbyshire's chief fire officer raped her in a pub seven years ago. Sean Frayne, aged 48, denies the allegation.

Sean Frayne
BBC

A recorded interview with the alleged victim was played to the jury where she described how she tried to stop Frayne as he raped her in an Etwall pub.

The trial continues.

PM supports town’s £2.5m care facility

Matlock Mercury

Prime Minister

David Cameron has come out in support of replacing Heanor memorial Hospital with a new £2.5m care unit.

The asbestos-riddled hospital is set to be demolished this year and a new facility will take its place - with many of the same services on offer.

News on the hour

Lucy Vladev

Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby

A woman has told a court how Derbyshire's chief fire officer raped her in a pub as his wife sat nearby.

We will have more on the case

from 15:00. Sean Frayne denies the allegation.

Council backs smoking drive

Derbyshire Times

Derbyshire County Council leaders have signed up to the Local Government Declaration on Tobacco Control as part of work

to protect residents from the harm caused by smoking.

Stolen drugs warning

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Prescription drugs have been stolen from a Chesterfield pharmacy, prompting

a police warning about the dangers of taking them.

Among the medications stolen was Clonazepam - used to stop the effects of epileptic fits which Derbyshire Constabulary warned could be "particularly dangerous if used incorrectly".

The theft happened from Lloyds Pharmacy, Wardgate Way, at about 03:30 on 23 January.

News on the hour

Lucy Vladev

Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby

A pedestrian has been hit by a van outside the Blue Peter pub in Alvaston.

More on this in

our 14:00 bulletin.

