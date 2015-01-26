BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

The 28-year-old New Zealander played for the club in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and will return for the opening six Championship matches and first three T20 Blast fixtures of next term.
Wild West in Derby
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
BBC news online has been revisiting some of England's lost theme parks. Visitor Matthew Wells said one of the most memorable rides at Derby's old American Adventure theme park was the Nightmare Niagara log flume.
Take a look back at some of England's other lost theme parks
here. What do you remember about the American Adventure? Email us.
He said: "The people responsible for Andrea and her medication did everything in their power to make sure she [was] administered drugs, and it was her refusal to take the drugs which would have stopped her from being a violent person. "
Live Reporting
By Alex Homer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
Updates have now finished for today.
BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Derbyshire
Cold night
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
A dry night with clear spells this evening, allowingtemperatures to quickly fall close to freezing.
Cloud increasing through the latter part of the night will help temperatures to recover, but also bring a little drizzle to the Peak District by dawn. Lows of 4C (39F)
Guptill returns to Derbyshire
BBC Sport
Derbyshire have re-signed batsman Martin Guptillas their overseas player for the early part of the 2015 season.
The 28-year-old New Zealander played for the club in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and will return for the opening six Championship matches and first three T20 Blast fixtures of next term.
Wild West in Derby
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
BBC news online has been revisiting some of England's lost theme parks. Visitor Matthew Wells said one of the most memorable rides at Derby's old American Adventure theme park was the Nightmare Niagara log flume.
Take a look back at some of England's other lost theme parkshere. What do you remember about the American Adventure? Email us.
Questions unanswered
BBC Radio Derby
Just over 24 hours beforeSandra Bainbridge was killed by squatter Andrea Cutler in Belper, Derek Joyner had been with Sandra for what he called an "idyllic holiday" in Turkey, where this picture was taken with them both.
He said: "The people responsible for Andrea and her medication did everything in their power to make sure she [was] administered drugs, and it was her refusal to take the drugs which would have stopped her from being a violent person. "
Thorne to make comeback for Rams U21s
BBC Sport
Derby County midfielderGeorge Thorne is set to play his first game in six months when he features for the Rams' Under-21 side against Stoke tomorrow.
The 22-year-old joined the club in the summer following a loan spell last season but damaged knee ligaments during pre-season in July.
News on the hour
Lucy Vladev
Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby
More on the trial of Derbyshire's chief fire officer - accused of raping a woman seven years ago. Sean Frayne denies the charge.
Hear more detailsin the news at 17:00
Feedback
BBC Local Live brings you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place.Tell us what you think.
Extended regional TV news
From tonight the BBC is doubling the amount of time for the regional news in its late evening bulletin.The East Midlands Today bulletin which follows the BBC News at Ten will be extended to 15 minutes, Monday to Thursday, and will run until after the general election in May.
BBC Young voter panel
If you are aged between 18 and 24, and eligible to vote in May's General Election,the BBC wants to hear from you.
BBC Politics is building Generation 2015, a UK-wide group of young voters who will take part in local and national BBC programmes in the run up to the General Election in May.
You could find yourself on the One Show, Radio 1 Newsbeat, or Newsnight - in fact, anywhere across BBC output where the Election is being discussed.Read more online now.
Facing his partner's killer
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
A squatter who stabbed a grandmother to death when she returned home from holidayhas been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Mentally ill Andrea Cutler (pictured) claimed to be a neighbour of her victim Sandra Bainbridge but her partner Derek Joyner said he knew something was "really, drastically wrong".
She was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
News on the hour
Lucy Vladev
Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby
The trial is underway of Derbyshire's chief fire officer - accused of raping a woman 7 years ago. Sean Frayne denies the charge.
Hear more details inthe news at 16:00
Alleged rape victim's account
Rachael Gilchrist
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
A woman's told a court how Derbyshire's chief fire officer raped her in a pub seven years ago. Sean Frayne, aged 48, denies the allegation.
A recorded interview with the alleged victim was played to the jury where she described how she tried to stop Frayne as he raped her in an Etwall pub.
The trial continues.
Your Story
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Who was number one in the charts when you were born?BBC Taster is giving you the opportunity to try the new tool Your Story that intertwines your back story with BBC News archive.
PM supports town’s £2.5m care facility
Matlock Mercury
Prime MinisterDavid Cameron has come out in support of replacing Heanor memorial Hospital with a new £2.5m care unit.
The asbestos-riddled hospital is set to be demolished this year and a new facility will take its place - with many of the same services on offer.
News on the hour
Lucy Vladev
Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby
A woman has told a court how Derbyshire's chief fire officer raped her in a pub as his wife sat nearby.
We will have more on the casefrom 15:00. Sean Frayne denies the allegation.
Red Nose Day 2015
This year's Comic Relief campaign has been launched.
This year's campaign is "make your face funny for money".This year nine noses have been launched, question is, which one is your favourite?
Put it in your diary - Friday 13 March.
Council backs smoking drive
Derbyshire Times
Derbyshire County Council leaders have signed up to the Local Government Declaration on Tobacco Control as part of workto protect residents from the harm caused by smoking.
Stolen drugs warning
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Prescription drugs have been stolen from a Chesterfield pharmacy, promptinga police warning about the dangers of taking them.
Among the medications stolen was Clonazepam - used to stop the effects of epileptic fits which Derbyshire Constabulary warned could be "particularly dangerous if used incorrectly".
The theft happened from Lloyds Pharmacy, Wardgate Way, at about 03:30 on 23 January.
News on the hour
Lucy Vladev
Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby
A pedestrian has been hit by a van outside the Blue Peter pub in Alvaston.