Defence company BAE Systems has pledged to take on more than 1,700 apprentices and graduates.

The firm said it will recruit a "record" number of trainees across the UK in 2022, with the largest single intake being at its facility in Barrow.

The company said the Cumbria site will take on 323 apprentices, 33 undergraduates and 97 graduates to work on the Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine programme.

A spokesman said the increased recruitment was needed to sustain the business and drive economic growth.