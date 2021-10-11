Posted at 8:168:16Weather on the fells: Staying largely dry and cloudyTemperature at 3,000ft: Around 4C to 6C (39F to 43F). Winds: Moderate to strong north-westerly winds, backing westerly at times, with gusts reaching up to 35mph to 40mph. Cloud: Patchy cloud throughout the day, with cloud bases around 1,000ft to 2,000ft (300m to 600m). Weather: A largely dry day with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Thicker cloud may build towards the end of the day, with the odd spot of light rain becoming possible. Visibility: Generally good but poor above the cloud bases and during any rainfall. UV levels: Low. Freezing level: Above the summits.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 4C to 6C (39F to 43F).
- Winds: Moderate to strong north-westerly winds, backing westerly at times, with gusts reaching up to 35mph to 40mph.
- Cloud: Patchy cloud throughout the day, with cloud bases around 1,000ft to 2,000ft (300m to 600m).
- Weather: A largely dry day with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Thicker cloud may build towards the end of the day, with the odd spot of light rain becoming possible.
- Visibility: Generally good but poor above the cloud bases and during any rainfall.
- UV levels: Low.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.
Weather on the fells: Staying largely dry and cloudy