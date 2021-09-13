Hero image
Latest updates from BBC Cumbria Live

  1. Weather on the fells: Cloudy with showers

    • Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 8C to 10C (46F to 50F).
    • Winds: It will be a breezy day; with moderate to fresh south-easterly breezes are expected. Gusts could reach 25mph to 30mph.
    • Cloud: Bases will typically be between 2,000ft to 3,300ft (600m to 1,000m), perhaps dropping to 1,000ft (300m) later in the afternoon and evening.
    • Weather: It will be a mostly cloudy, dull day. Light showers are likely to develop through the day; turning a little more persistent and heavy, especially in the afternoon.
    • Visibility: Generally moderate, but turning poor in any showers.
    • UV levels: Low.
