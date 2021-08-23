Hero image
All times stated are UK

  1. Weather on the fells: Cloud clearing for a dry and sunny day

    • Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 10C to 13C (50F to 55F).
    • Winds: Easterly winds between 10mph to 15mph. Gusts will not exceed 20mph.
    • Cloud: At first this morning, cloud bases will be near the surface in places with areas of mist and fog. Through the day, cloud cover will largely melt away.
    • Weather: This morning will be a little dull with lingering mist and fog. Skies will soon clear through the morning and into the afternoon to reveal plenty of sunny spells. A dry day and feeling warm in the sunshine.
    • Visibility: Poor to moderate at first this morning, but becoming generally very good with sunny spells.
    • UV levels: Moderate to high.
