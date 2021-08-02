Covid infection rates have fallen by two-thirds in Carlisle, Copeland and Allerdale.
Carlisle has recorded a drop in cases from 664 two weeks ago to 216 last week.
Copeland saw 242 cases last week compared to the previous week when the figure stood at 661.
In Allerdale, cases have fallen from 696 to 261 cases in the week to 28 July.
Cumbria's public health director Colin Cox believes there are a number of factors behind the drop in cases.
He said: "We've got schools closed for the holidays, we've had rising vaccination rates still happening but also it's possible the higher rates we were seeing were being artificially inflated by things like the Euro 2020 football games."
Cumbrian Nick Miller makes Olympic hammer final
Carlisle's Nick Miller has made the hammer final at Tokyo 2020.
The 28-year-old qualified third in group A overnight and goes into Wednesday's hammer final with the sixth longest throw in qualifying, registering 76.93m
Detailed survey work on landslip gets under way in Parton
Specialist geo-engineers are starting detailed survey work into the landslip at Parton to try and discover why the hill is moving.
Last week, residents of 14 houses were evacuated after cracks appeared in the hill behind Main Street in Parton.
Specialist contractors have spent the weekend clearing vegetation from the hillside to allow engineers to monitor it for movement.
Cumbria County Council says it can't yet confirm how long these arrangements will remain in place.
Karl Melville, Cumbria County Council's senior manager for highways and transport, said: "Until we do the detailed survey it's very difficult for us to put any time scales on this, but we are trying to keep people as informed as possible but there's many, many questions we still haven't got answers to.
"Right now, the area is not safe and we're advising the public to stay away from the site," Mr Melville said.
"But until we've done our surveys we won't know so we've got to ascertain what's happening and if the slope is still moving, and from there we'll come up with a number of options."
The steep hill where the cracks appeared is directly behind a row of homes, a play park and the village school, St Bridget's, which is attended by 99 children.
The county council said planning is ongoing to "look at options if school is not able to safely reopen in September".
Weather on the fells: Dry, with sunshine and cloud
Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 8C to 11C (46F to 52F).
Winds: Gentle south-westerly winds throughout. Gusts around 15mph to 20mph.
Cloud: Some patches of cloud around the higher fells in the morning, with bases around 1,300ft to 2,600ft (400m to 800m). The patchy cloud will lift above the summits in the afternoon.
Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells and a few patchy clouds. But there's the chance of a few isolated showers for eastern fells at times.
Visibility: Generally very good, but reducing above the cloud bases on the higher fells in the morning.
Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 8C to 11C (46F to 52F).
Winds: Gentle south-westerly winds throughout. Gusts around 15mph to 20mph.
Cloud: Some patches of cloud around the higher fells in the morning, with bases around 1,300ft to 2,600ft (400m to 800m). The patchy cloud will lift above the summits in the afternoon.
Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells and a few patchy clouds. But there's the chance of a few isolated showers for eastern fells at times.
Visibility: Generally very good, but reducing above the cloud bases on the higher fells in the morning.
UV levels: Moderate.
Weather on the fells: Dry, with sunshine and cloud