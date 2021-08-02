Covid infection rates have fallen by two-thirds in Carlisle, Copeland and Allerdale.

Carlisle has recorded a drop in cases from 664 two weeks ago to 216 last week.

Copeland saw 242 cases last week compared to the previous week when the figure stood at 661.

In Allerdale, cases have fallen from 696 to 261 cases in the week to 28 July.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Cumbria's public health director Colin Cox believes there are a number of factors behind the drop in cases.

He said: "We've got schools closed for the holidays, we've had rising vaccination rates still happening but also it's possible the higher rates we were seeing were being artificially inflated by things like the Euro 2020 football games."