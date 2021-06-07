"The AA wants to introduce a log book so new drivers can log how many hours they've been on rural roads and, with Caitlin's campaign, I'd like to stop newly qualified drivers from carrying passengers for at least six months, that could save lives too."
Volunteer thanked for removing anti-vaccine stickers
Keswick Mountain Rescue Team has thanked a volunteer who spent time scraping anti-vaccination stickers from the stretcher box.
The stickers appeared at the weekend on the new aluminium box at Sty Head pass but it's not known who was responsible.
Lotto ticket worth £1.3m bought in Carlisle remains unclaimed
The search is on to find the owner of a winning National Lottery ticket bought in Carlisle.
It is worth £1,388,344 after the £20m draw on 22 May.
National Lottery senior winners’ adviser Andy Carter said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.
"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”
The winning numbers for the draw were 9, 20, 41, 43, 46, 48 and the Bonus Ball was 7.
The ticket holder has until 18 November to claim the prize, and if no-one does the money will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
Weather on the fells: Cloudy with showers possible
Temperatures at 3000ft: Around 7C (44F) rising to 11C (52F)
Winds: A gentle south to south-westerly wind through the day. Gusts reaching up to 20mph to 25mph.
Cloud: Some patchy cloud with cloud bases above the summits for the most part of the day. However, cloud bases around the summits under any shower.
Weather: Areas of cloud will move in at times, and a few showers might develop and possibly turn heavy in the afternoon. Some of these may yield the odd rumble of thunder. However, skies will clear later in the day to reveal some late evening sunshine.
Visibility: Very good or excellent, moderate to poor under any heavy shower.
Temperatures at 3000ft: Around 7C (44F) rising to 11C (52F)
Winds: A gentle south to south-westerly wind through the day. Gusts reaching up to 20mph to 25mph.
Cloud: Some patchy cloud with cloud bases above the summits for the most part of the day. However, cloud bases around the summits under any shower.
Weather: Areas of cloud will move in at times, and a few showers might develop and possibly turn heavy in the afternoon. Some of these may yield the odd rumble of thunder. However, skies will clear later in the day to reveal some late evening sunshine.
Visibility: Very good or excellent, moderate to poor under any heavy shower.
- UV levels: High.
Sex assault charges after man found injured
The two men and a 17-year-old boy were charged after a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries.Read more
Warning over gathering for postponed horse fair
Dozens of visitors with horses are in Appleby, despite the annual fair being postponed until August.Read more
Weather on the fells: Cloudy with showers possible