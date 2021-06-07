Hero image
  1. Mum warns new drivers of rural roads risk

    A Cumbrian mother who lost her 18-year-old daughter in a car crash is urging young drivers to be aware of the risks on rural roads.

    Sharon Huddleston's daughter Caitlin died four years ago, along with her friend Skye Mitchell in a crash on the A595 near Millom.

    Sharon said: "The rural roads campaign is wanting to highlight to young drivers that rural roads are more dangerous to young drivers than any other roads.

    "The perception is that it's motorways that are more dangerous but this research from the AA Charitable Trust over the past six years shows rural roads are more dangerous.

    "The AA wants to introduce a log book so new drivers can log how many hours they've been on rural roads and, with Caitlin's campaign, I'd like to stop newly qualified drivers from carrying passengers for at least six months, that could save lives too."

    Caitlin Huddlestone and Skye Mitchell
    Copyright: Aidan Huddleston

  2. Volunteer thanked for removing anti-vaccine stickers

    Keswick Mountain Rescue Team has thanked a volunteer who spent time scraping anti-vaccination stickers from the stretcher box.

    The stickers appeared at the weekend on the new aluminium box at Sty Head pass but it's not known who was responsible.

    Cleaned stretcher box
    Copyright: Keswick Mountain Rescue

    The new weatherproof box located between Scafell Pike and Great Gable has only been in place a couple of months, replacing the wooden box which had been there since 1938.

    It was covered in stickers (pictured below) at the weekend.

    Anti vaccination stickers on stretcher box
    Copyright: Keswick Mountain Rescue

  3. Lotto ticket worth £1.3m bought in Carlisle remains unclaimed

    The search is on to find the owner of a winning National Lottery ticket bought in Carlisle.

    It is worth £1,388,344 after the £20m draw on 22 May.

    National Lottery senior winners’ adviser Andy Carter said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

    "We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

    National Lottery billboard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The winning numbers for the draw were 9, 20, 41, 43, 46, 48 and the Bonus Ball was 7.

    The ticket holder has until 18 November to claim the prize, and if no-one does the money will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

  6. Weather on the fells: Cloudy with showers possible

    • Temperatures at 3000ft: Around 7C (44F) rising to 11C (52F)
    • Winds: A gentle south to south-westerly wind through the day. Gusts reaching up to 20mph to 25mph.
    • Cloud: Some patchy cloud with cloud bases above the summits for the most part of the day. However, cloud bases around the summits under any shower.
    • Weather: Areas of cloud will move in at times, and a few showers might develop and possibly turn heavy in the afternoon. Some of these may yield the odd rumble of thunder. However, skies will clear later in the day to reveal some late evening sunshine.
    • Visibility: Very good or excellent, moderate to poor under any heavy shower.
    • UV levels: High.
