A Cumbrian mother who lost her 18-year-old daughter in a car crash is urging young drivers to be aware of the risks on rural roads.

Sharon Huddleston's daughter Caitlin died four years ago, along with her friend Skye Mitchell in a crash on the A595 near Millom.

Sharon said: "The rural roads campaign is wanting to highlight to young drivers that rural roads are more dangerous to young drivers than any other roads.

"The perception is that it's motorways that are more dangerous but this research from the AA Charitable Trust over the past six years shows rural roads are more dangerous.

"The AA wants to introduce a log book so new drivers can log how many hours they've been on rural roads and, with Caitlin's campaign, I'd like to stop newly qualified drivers from carrying passengers for at least six months, that could save lives too."