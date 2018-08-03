BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We will be back from 08:00 on Monday to do it again. As always, if there's news you think we should know or you want to share a photo you've taken in the county, let us know by sending an email, on Facebook, or on Twitter.
Cumbrian 'mobile henhouse' helps lift award
Low Sizergh Farm, near Kendal, has won a national award for its free range eggs, partly because the flock's hen house is moved around the farm on a regular basis.
The National Trust Fine Food awards were handed out at the BBC Countryfile Live event at Blenheim Palace.
Alison Park from Low Sizergh said it was maving the hens, along with the farm's dairy herd, around different pastures, that made their eggs different: "Our hens are on the go, moving pasture on a
frequent basis, rather than being based from a stationery hut with access to
the same field.”
Rescue team counts out the days to raise money for base
Penrith Mountain Rescue team publishes its 2019 calendar today, for the year in which the organisation will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
It covers the biggest area of any team in Cumbria, stretching from the Scottish Border to Tebay. It was originally formed as an offshoot of the Patterdale team, to cope with an increased number of call-outs.
Like all mountain rescue teams, members and supporters are all volunteers and the group is also preparing to raise the money for a new base.
Landlords warned after spate of pub break-ins
Cumbria police have warned pub landlords to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries around Morecambe Bay.
Last night thieves broke into premises in Arnside, Sandside, Grange over Sands and Crosthwaite, stealing cash.
Detective Inspector, Helen
Curme, said: “We would also ask other premises in these areas to
check their CCTV for any suspicious activity, or vehicles on their car parks in
the early hours of the morning”.
Extra police patrols have been ordered.
Drunken mother given suspended sentence for neglect
A mother found "heavily drunk" with her baby in the house with dirty nappies all over the floor has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Prosecutor Neil Ronan told Carlisle Crown Court she was three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit and could not work her phone when attempts were made to contact other family members.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect her child's identity, admitted child neglect.
Recorder Andrew McLoughlin suspended a
four-month prison term for two years after hearing the woman was trying to
tackle her drink problem and ordered her to undergo complete rehabilitation
and an alcohol treatment course.
Cumbria's weather: Patchy cloud and feeling fresher
Man assaulted two PCs, then set himself alight, court told
A judge has been told how a man assaulted two police officers, and then, although he was in handcuffs, set fire to his own clothing with a cigarette lighter.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Gary Walsh, 32, of South street, Fletchertown, had been arrested following an earlier incident.
Walsh admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and one of a public order offence.
Although Walsh was in breach of a suspended jail sentence, Recorder Andrew McLoughlin imposed a
12-month community order with rehabilitation, 120 hours' unpaid work and a
three-month night-time curfew.
Campaigners rally over future of Lake District
Campaigners urging limits on development in the Lake District will be rallying at Latrigg, near Keswick, on Saturday.
The planners say they are trying to balance protection of the landscape with allowing tourism to develop, but critics like Lord Clark of Windermere, who will be speaking at the rally, say the documents give too much emphasis to commercial developments.
They're only interested in visitors and they're only interested in businesses that provide for those visitors."
Severe accident: M6 Cumbria northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cumbria northbound severe accident, at J40 for .
M6 Cumbria - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic northbound at J40, Penrith, because of an accident involving.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bluebird heads north to go back on the water after rebuild
Donald Campbell's record-breaking boat, Bluebird, has arrived in the Isle of Bute, off the west coast of Scotland, for the start of tests after a 17-year rebuild.
The vessel was wrecked when it crashed on Coniston Water in 1967, killing Mr Campbell as he tried to break his own water speed record.
The restored boat was loaded on to a truck to be taken to Scotland for testing, and will return to Coniston for one last run before going into a museum there, in due course.
The project leader, Bill Smith, said it had taken so long because they insisted on absolute authenticity.
There was five years of taking apart and cataloguing and what-have-you, and then 10 years of putting back together.
It's been completely without compromise, we wouldn't use the wrong material, we wouldn't use the wrong screw, we wouldn't use the wrong gauge, it was absolutely as it ought to be."
Travel: A6071 closed between Longtown and Brampton
BBC News Travel
The A6071 is closed for resurfacing between Longtown and Brampton, for resurfacing.
The work is being done in three phases and currently the stretch affected is from the Irthington turn to Smithfield, and the work should be complete by 13 August.
Travel: Long queues as broken-down truck partly blocks A66
BBC News Travel
There are queues to Appleby and Temple Sowerby on the A66, because a broken-down lorry is partly blocking the road at Kirkby Thore.
There's low flying ... and then there's low flying
Brian Weatherall posted this on Facebook after a close encounter on the Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District yesterday.
The afternoon will see showery rain, with a risk of thunder, clearing to the east to leave some late spells of sunshine.
It will be humid with a south-westerly breeze and highest temperatures from 18C to 21C (64F to 70F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Quakers call on No 10 to ask for more welfare spending
A group of Cumbrian Quakers will arrive in London today, after riding bikes and mobility scooters over the past 12 days.
Kendal and Sedbergh Quakers then plan to deliver a "declaration" at 10 Downing Street calling on the government to increase spending on the welfare state.
The group says it echoes a horseback ride by one of the founders of the Quaker denomination, Margaret Fell,nearly 360 years ago from Swarthmoor Hall in Cumbria.
She then appealed to the King to end the persecution of Quakers.
NSPCC backs rigorous checks after Cumbrian sex case
The NSPCC has stressed the need for sports associations to make sure staff are checked for any relevant history, following the jailing of a former football coach at Carlisle Crown Court yesterday for molesting young players.
A spokesman for the charity said: "We are calling for more thorough checks of everyone
working with young people.
“Also we believe the Government should extend position
of trust laws, which would make it illegal for adults in certain professions to
have sex with 16 and 17-year-olds in their care, just like teachers and social
workers.”
Barrow building blaze 'may have been started by children'
Firefighters say the blaze that ripped through a derelict building in Barrow may have been started by children.
Fire experts and police will return to the former Barrow infirmary, on Buccleugh Dock Road, later to investigate the fire, which started yesterday afternoon and wasn't fully out until midnight.
Stuart Dolan, the operations commander with Cumbria Fire and Rescue, said a large number of fire engines were called to the scene but with no one reported trapped inside and a risk of collapse, it was safer to fight the blaze from a safe distance.
He said any suggestion of a cause would be speculation, but there were reasons to be suspicious.
We've had a number of fires over the past twelve months there with young children setting small fires, it seems coincidental that a number of young people were seen leaving about five minutes before the fire started to develop."
The Cumbrian played in the last two games of
England's three-test tour to South Africa during the summer.
England head coach Eddie Jones said: “This is a pre-season
camp so a lot of our players, particularly the ones who went on the South
African tour, have just started training with their clubs so it’s just a chance
to get a group of players together to have a chat about the season ahead and
look at the important areas in developing the team.
"With just over 12 months
until the Rugby World Cup, it is an important time."
Travel: A596 in Maryport still closed
BBC News Travel
Curzon Street, on the A596 through Maryport, is likely to remain closed for several days while contractors stabilise an unsafe building, council officials say. There are local diversions.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cumbria northbound severe disruption, from J38 for to J39 for A6.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J38, Tebay to J39, A6 (Shap), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cumbria northbound severe disruption, between J42 for A6 Golden Fleece Roundabout and J43 for A69.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J42, A6 (Carlisle South) and J43, A69 (Carlisle), because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police 'appalled' by way football coach abused boys
A senior Cumbrian detective says she was appalled by the crimes of Tony Pickering, who as a football coach in the Lake District 30 years ago, sexually abused young players.
Pickering, now 56, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty by a Carlisle Crown Court jury of ten offences of indecent assault, and the court was told he had a record of previous offences.
Det Supt Furzana Nazir said it would have taken the seven men who complained to police about the way Pickering had treated them a lot of courage to come forward, and she said the judge was right to describe his as wicked..
He has committed some despicable crimes against vulnerable people."
Blaze rips through derelict Barrow Island clinics
People on Barrow Island have been urged to keep doors and windows shut as fire raged through the empty former Barrow infirmary, one of a number of old shipyard buildings.
Kayla Laisby, who took this picture and was kind enough to send it to us, said: "It's a big part of Barrow's history."
A cloudy evening is expected, with mist and drizzle continuing to affect the coast, and through the early hours of Friday, some showers or longer spells of rain will move in, perhaps heavy and thundery at times.
Minimum temperatures will range from 12C to 15C (54F to 59F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Police concerned for missing Carlisle teenagers
Police say they are concerned about two 16-year-olds missing from Carlisle.
Jay Hill and Shannon Craig were last seen on 31 July and police believe they may be together.
Officers say they would like to hear from anyone who knows where they are, or from the teenagers themselves to confirm that are safe.
Firefighters free woman in leisure centre crash
Firefighters from Whitehaven freed a woman in her forties and gave her oxygen after her suzuki Swift crashed near the town's leisure centre this morning.
She was taken to hospital wigth what police describe as minor injuries after the incident at just after 09:30 today.
Amazing who you meet on the ferry to Bute
Gina Campbell, Donald Campbell's daughter, is travelling to watch Bluebird return to the water after its lengthy rebuilding, on a loch on the Isle of Bute.
Local tourism officials are apparently also on the boat, promoting the event.
Judgement day for Stanwix blooms
A Carlisle community is being judged today after getting through to the final of the Britain in Bloom competition.
Judges from the National Royal Horticultural Society will be inspecting Stanwix this morning which is in the Urban Community category.
Hot dry weather cuts supply of spuds and boosts the price
The heat and drought of this summer are causing problems for potato growers in Cumbria, and likely to push up the price for consumers, according to wholesalers
Potatoes are a major crop in North Cumbria's lowlands, where farmers say they have seen yields drop.
The wholesalers who supply shops and the catering industry in Cumbria say they are seeing prices rise as a result.
£1.3m grant secures repairs to flood-damaged aqueduct
The Canal and River Trust says a £1.3m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund means it has enough money to repair the Stainton aqueduct on the Lancaster to Kendal Canal.
The bridge, which carried the canal over a beck which undermined the 200-year-old structure during Storms Desmond and Eva in 2015.
Part of the £2.2m funding package will pay for work on other sites including Hincaster Tunnel and help encourage visitors and volunteers to get involved with the canal, which is partly dry.
The repairs will mean people can again walk through the aqueduct tunnel, and the stretch of canal above can be used by boats.
