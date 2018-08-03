BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We've now finished posting the news, a regular weather forecast and other items from around the county, for today and this week. Here's a reminder of today's main developments:

We will be back from 08:00 on Monday to do it again. As always, if there's news you think we should know or you want to share a photo you've taken in the county, let us know by sending an email, on Facebook , or on Twitter .

Have a very good weekend.