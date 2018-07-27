BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We've now finished posting news and other information for today and this week. Here's a reminder of some of today's developments:

Cumbria's motorway link to the south was reopened after a bridge, supported only by the lorry that had crashed through its supports, was carefully removed in an all-night operation;

Scientists warned continuing hot summers could bring a population explosion of horse flies;

And the county's astronomers were grimly cynical about the way weeks of clear skies were forecast to end on the night of the most significant lunar eclipse of the century.

