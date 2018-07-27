BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Since 2000 at least three schemes have been devised to to rescue the remains, paying for this with a development of so-called "live-work" units, which would exploit the desirability of the riverside site to attract professionals such as architects to the woodland site, but all have failed.
Now the latest scheme, given permission last year, has gone on the market even before building has started, "off plan": What the estate agents Savills describe as a "prestigious development", 43 homes ranging from one bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses, for sale on the open market in an area where new housing is almost always restricted to local people at "affordable" prices.
The survival of what English Heritage once described as one of the most at-risk industrial sites in England depends on it finding buyers.
Lauren Filer, a 27-year-old sales assistant from Annan, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash just before 14:00 on 19 February last year.
The inquest had heard she had been arrested in Gateshead the night before, when ecstasy and diazepam had been found in her system, and released at noon on the day she died, deemed fit to drive home.
Motorists saw her driving erratically as she headed home on the A69 and A689, and the assistant coroner, Simon Ward, felt
she was still under the influence at the time of her release from custody, but
that "there were no physical signs that would have alerted anybody to that
fact".
Mr Ward concluded that her "driving was impaired due to the presence of a residue of drug that she had taken many hours before".
Tonight will be warm and humid, but rather cloudy at times, with thundery showers or longer spells of rain moving across the region from the west.
Temperatures will fall to 12C to 15C (54F to 59F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Barrow man banned from football matches for three years
Police say a man given a three-year football banning order by North Cumbria magistrates has a long record of being involved in football violence in Britain and overseas.
Jon Doherty, 25, who now lives at the Bowling Green Hostel, Carlisle, is forbidden from attending any regulated football match in this country, and he is also legally unable to travel abroad during international friendlies, matches or tournaments.
Algae found in Thirlmere 'won't survive treatment'
Water company United Utilities says blue-green algae found in Thirlmere, which provides much of the drinking water for the region, will not affect the quality because any toxins will be removed in the treatment.
The algae, which forms in warm weather and has already been spotted in a number of lakes, can be toxic when it is washed up on the shore.
A spokesman for the firm said that swimming was not allowed in reservoirs, so there should be no risk to people, and the end treatment would remove algae.
Man dies in Helvellyn fall
A 73-year-old man has died in a fall on Helvellyn.
The accident happened yesterday at about 14:00 but no details of where it happened on the mountain have been released.
Police said the man was from Preston. His death has been reported to the coroner.
Music fans have been arriving in their thousands at the Lowther estate fields where the Kendal Calling music festival takes place this weekend.
Insp Kim Brennand is in charge of the operation to stop illegal drugs being taken on to the site, and where once police might have mounted undercover work with plain clothes detectives, this is a high profile operation publicised on social media.
The World Rally Championship is back underway this weekend in Finland, with the Cumbrian M-Sport team lying second behind Hyundai in the manufacturers' standings.
Sebastien Ogier is second, and Elfyn Evand seventh, behind leader Thierry Neuville in the drivers' standings.
Minister's claim on Lakes line chaos raises new questions
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
There's a new row over services on the Lakes railway line, with a disputed claim made by the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling about Cumbrian trains that cannot be fully explained by his department.
Last month, after Northern had cancelled all trains on the line after months of disruption, the minister told the House of Commons it was partly down to a staffing agreement.
The employer agreements require that if one driver is taken off for training, all the drivers have to be."
He said this had made it impossible to run a conventional service, but the drivers' union ASLEF denied such a practice existed.
It's understood Mr Grayling was referring to an agreement specifically for former Transpennine drivers working on the Lakes Line, but the Department for Transport says it's unable to provide specific details.
Who are the real victims in all this? It's the people who need a decent rail service."
Gloomy outlook as weather breaks just in time for eclipse
Lauren Filer, 27, from Annan, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a Peugeot at about 14:00 on 19 February last year.
The inquest was told she had been held overnight and tested for the drugs by police after being arrested in Gateshead the previous evening, but was deemed safe to drive home the following day at 12:30.
The assistant coroner, Simon Ward, heard both drugs were found in her system after the crash, and other witnesses had seen her driving erratically. The inquest continues.
Grass blaze number five for Cumbria's firefighters
Cumbria's firefighters have been dealing with a large grass fire near Hammond Close in Carlisle this afternoon.
Since yesterday afternoon, there have been similar calls to Barepot in west Cumbria, Silloth, Kendal and Harraby Green Road in carlisle.
Police have released a photo from CCTV records of a man they are trying to find after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus passing through Cumbria.
The atack happened on a bus from Manchester to Glasgow, while it was passing the Tebay area.
Care homes step up to help residents stay cool
The people running Cumbria's old people's homes say they are taking extra measures to help residents in the hot weather.
A Parliamentary report out today says Britain is ill-prepared for the hotter summers that will become normal if climate change happens as expected, especially in the care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, who cannot cope as well with higher temperatures.
Jenni Wilkinson, the manager of Chichester Hall Care Home in Skinburness near Silloth, has introduced a number of extra measures to look after the residents such as more water coolers to provide drinks.
Dehydration's the big issue, it can cause untold problems, skin problems from sweating so we've got to make sure they keep cool, with regular showers and baths."
Defence ministry moves to strengthen hold on Warcop ranges
There are fears that huge areas of Pennine moorland in Cumbria could be developed more for military training under plans by the Ministry of Defence.
Others will follow me out of Labour, says Woodcock
The newly Independent Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock says he thinks more Labour MPs will follow him in resigning from the party.
He told the BBC he thought more Labour MPs resigning would create a new movement in the centre ground of politics.
County's police warn of rogue traders in west Cumbria
Cumbria Police say they've had numerous reports of rogue traders in Workington, Maryport and Seaton.
Officers say they offer to carry out minor work on footpaths or drives and charge extortionate prices, or leave with the job half-done.
Police in Allerdale are now working with trading standards to target those involved.
Sgt Harley Young urged householders to ask friends or neighbours for recommendations about local tradesmen if they thought work was needed on their homes.
Cumbria's weather: Warm and humid with a risk of showers
BBC Weather
The forecast predicts another very warm and humid afternoon with periods of sunshine, and maximum temperatures of 24C to 27C (75F to 81F).
There is an increasing risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking-out later in the day, although the storms no longer attract a severe weather warning.
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Firefighters douse kitchen blazes in Kendal and Longtown
Firefighters spent nearly an hour dealing with a fire on a cooker in a home in Wattsfield, Kendal just after midnight this morning.
And yesterday afternoon, their colleagues from Longtown had an almost identical call-out to a house in Ward Street.
Thunderstorm warning dropped for county
The latest version of the weather warning for thunderstorms later today, no longer covers Cumbria.
Gloomy outlook as weather breaks just in time for eclipse
One of this century's most significant lunar eclipses, when the Moon turns dark red, should be visible from Cumbria this evening.
But the astronomer from Kendal, Stuart Atkinson, and the film-maker Terry Abraham have looked at the weather forecast... and they are not optimistic.
Scientists predict a lot more like this one
A "population explosion" of horse flies is being predicted next year.
This one, one inch (2.5cm) long, was seen in Cumbria this week.
Research by the charity Antibiotic Research UK shows the number of horseflies has reached Mediterranean levels in Britain this year.
John Beaumont, who studies woodland ecology at the University of Cumbria, says this could rise even further if there are more hot summers.
M6 reopens after all-night operation
Cumbria's motorway link to the south has now reopened after an all-night operation to extract an articulated lorry from beneath a farm bridge, without the bridge collapsing.
The driver escaped without serious injury, but the same could not be said for vehicle or bridge, which was supported only by the lorry's cab
The bridge was propped up and the lorry's cab was cut in two and removed, cones put in place to close the nearside lane, and just after 09:30, traffic started to flow again.
Travel: M6 reopens south of county boundary
BBC News Travel
Two lanes of the M6 are now open south of junction 33, where a lorry hit a bridge support yesterday. There's a 50mph speed limit.
Cumbria's teams both round off warm-ups v Bradfords
BBC Cumbria Sport
Carlisle United and Barrow wrap up their pre-season friendlies tomorrow.
United are at home to League One side Bradford, while the Bluebirds are at the city's other side, Bradford Park Avenue.
Watch: Charlotte hits trail to hoop the fells
Martin Lewes
Reporter
This is Charlotte Mellor, who is 20 hills into a challenge to dance with her hula hoop on top of all 214 fells in the famous Wainwright guides.
Charlotte, a duty manager at the Borrowdale youth hostel, plans to round it off with a handstand on Helm Crag. As you would expect!
Travel: M6 southbound should reopen 'within the hour'
BBC News Travel
Highways England has just told BBC Radio Cumbria that the M6 southbound, closed near Lancaster since yesterday after a lorry crashed through one of the supports, should be reopened "within the hour".
Weather on the fells: Warm with a chance of thunderstorms
There's an outside chance of thunderstorms in the east of the Lake District and on the Pennines later, and lightning can be dangerous on ridges.
Cumbria's weather: Sunny, scattered storms later in east
BBC Weather
Another very warm and humid day is expected, with lots of sunshine, especially this morning and temperatures up to 26C (79F). It will start getting cloudy later.
There is a warning of scattered thunderstorms later in the east of the county with rain heavy enough to cause flooding, lightning, large hail and gusty winds.
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Travel: Still very slow for commuters heading south on M6
BBC News Travel
The M6 is still closed southbound at junction 33 south of Lancaster, and the diversion route on the A6 is very slow, after a lorry hit a bridge 24 hours ago.
The wreckage of the lorry has now been removed but the bridge must be made safe before the road can reopen, probably later this morning.
The northbound carriageway is open but the queues southbound are back half-way to junction 34.
Cumbria's weather: Mostly dry, warm and humid
BBC Weather
Tonight will remain dry for most with clear spells and it will be very warm and humid, with minimum temperatures from 12C to 15C (54F to 59F).
There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, particularly during the first half of the night.
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Travel: M6 closure likely 'through tomorrow rush hour'
Highways England has confirmed that drivers should plan on the M6 being closed, with major congestion in the surrounding area, though until after tomorrow morning.
Steaming in through Grange for weekend gathering
The Cumbria Steam Gathering takes place at Cark airfield, near Flookburgh, this weekend, and when your exhibit there only travels at a few miles an hour, you have to set off in good time.