BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We've now finished posting the main news and other information for Cumbria for today, and this week. Here's a reminder of today's main developments:

It emerged that Northern trains were discussing the probability of extending the suspension of trains on the Lakes Like to Windermere, because, the company said, bringing services back would simply mean more delays and cancellations

A leading member of the Gypsy community told us that Appleby Fair was one of the few places where his people did not feel unwelcome

And the first of 10,000 people splashed into Windermere for the Great North Swim, no doubt encouraged by the news that the water temperature was nearly 20C, well above the level where wetsuits were obligatory

We'll be back on Monday at 08:00 to do it all again. You can get involved with photos or news tips, by sending an email, on Facebook , or on Twitter .

Have a very good weekend.