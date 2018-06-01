BBC Local Live: Cumbria

We've now finished posting news, a regular weather forecast, and key travel news for today and this week. Here's a reminder of the main developments:

We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday to do it all again.

As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know or share a photo with the county you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria , or head to our Facebook page .

Have a very good weekend.