BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Detectives have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.
Deplorable: The first reaction to train cancellations
The boss of one of Cumbria's biggest tourist attractions has has said it is "absolutely deplorable" that for at least two weeks at least there'll be no trains on the Lakes Line from Oxenholme to Windermere.
Nigel Wilkinson, the managing director of Windermere Lake Cruises, reacted with dismay to the news that buses will replace trains through the lakes in the run up to peak tourist season. His was one of a number of angry reactions
We need a quality service and that means they're going to have to properly invest in the service that we have immediately and not fob us off as they have over recent weeks."
At a time when our tourism industry is dependent on good communication links, that is catastrophic."
Once we get to the main holiday period the roads are cluttered and people will miss onward connections to Manchester airport, to London, and so on."
Disqualified driver was linked to drug dealing
A disqualified driver arrested by police in Ambleside was later linked to a store of crack cocaine and heroin, Carlisle Crown Court was told.
Samuel Paisley, 25, of Lowgill, near Kendal, admitted possession of the two drugs with intent to supply, and driving while disqualified, and was jailed for four years.
Det Con Tom Pearman said: "This sentence sends a strong message that class A drug supply will not be tolerated.”
'Haven coach confident as he picks squad for Hunslet
BBC Cumbria Sport
Whitehaven player-coach Carl Forster says his main dilemma ahead of his team's League One match against Hunslet tomorrow will be who to leave out, following their stunning victory 26-18 against high-flying York City Knights on Sunday.
A win at Hunslet would move 'Haven up to third place in the league.
There may be a few bumps and knocks, I'm not too sure at the minute, but we'll go into the Hunslet game with a lot of confidence."
Tonight will see some clear spells with a few showers possibly continuing, these less intense than during the day.
Areas of low cloud, mist and fog are likely to develop as the night progresses.
Minimum Temperature: 11 to 14°C (52 to 57°F)
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Chippies given fishy coins to honour national dish
Two Cumbrian fish and chip shops have been chosen by the Royal Mint to have special edition 10p pieces in their tills from this weekend.
The coins have the normal relief of the Queen's profile on one side, but a symbol of a fish on the other.
The Mint has created the coins to mark National Fish and Chips Day. The Esk Café in Longtown and Frydays of Kendal are two of just 17 chippies across the country to be given the coins to pass on into circulation.
Couple who stole hair products are jailed
A couple who admitted stealing hair products valued at more than £3,500 from a shop in Whitehaven have been jailed for two years each at Carlisle Crown Court.
Glen William Scott, 44, and Corrie Elizabeth Curwen, 24, both of Bowness Road in the town, were seen by members of the public and arrested within 24 hours of the burglary.
Det Con Mark Ayton paid tribute to the witness who reported the couple, saying it showed there was a great sense of community in Whitehaven.
BreakingNorthern confirms: No trains on Lakes line for two weeks
The train operator Northern has confirmed that it will cancel all services on the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere, "for an initial period of two weeks".
The company said buses would replace the train services.
In a statement, Northern said the interim timetable would enable them to stabilise services and reduce the number of last-minute cancellations, and the it would get back to a full timetable service by the end of July.
David Brown, the managing director of Northern, said: “Again I would like to apologise on behalf of Northern for
the unacceptable service many customers have been subject to."
Squirrels stitched together somewhere over Thailand...
The knitted squirrels Carole and David Hill are holding, which were part of a display at the National Trust's property in Grasmere, Allan Bank, have already been half-way around the world.
The two, pictured centre, are regular volunteers with the National Trust, and were travelling in the Far East when they picked up an appeal for knitted squirrels for an Easter display.
Carole bought the red wool in Singapore, and the white for their tummies in Hanoi, making up her own pattern and knitting the animals partly on the flight to Hanoi and partly on coach trips around Vietnam.
MP Farron books meeting with rail minister on trains
The Westmorland and Lonsdale Lib Dem MP Tim Farron says he's secured an urgent meeting with the rail minister, Jo Johnson, on Monday, after every service timetabled on the Lakes Line for today was cancelled, although at least one did eventually run.
Mr Farron says he has also bid to raise an urgent question on the floor of the House of Commons.
I’ll be raising the huge amount of correspondence I’ve had from constituents over recent weeks and pressing him and Chris Grayling to take action to get the service back up and running.”
Rail passengers surprised as unexpected train arrives
Passengers waiting for a rail replacement bus at Kendal station on the Lakes Line this afternoon were taken by surprise when a train arrived even though all services were supposed to be cancelled.
As yet there has been no official confirmation of services for next week, but the understanding at Kendal was that no trains would run and gazebos were being erected in preparation for more replacement buses.
Police search for stolen horse box after village thefts
Police are looking for this horse box, which was stolen in one of two burglaries in the village of Holme, south of Kendal.
The vehicle, along with a generator and tools, with a total value put at £20,000, were stolen from what police describe as "a secure location" overnight between Wednesday and yesterday morning.
A second generator and other tools were stolen from another field in the same incident.
United boss dismisses speculation about new manager
BBC Cumbria Sport
Carlisle United have said firmly that directors have not lined up Russell Slade as the new manager to replace Keith Curle.
At a regular media briefing, chief executive Nigel Clibben said the club had not had contact with Slade, and had not discussed him.
Nobody has agreed anything and the process carries on."
Air ambulance celebrates start of work on new HQ
Work has started on a new headquarters building at Langwathby for the Great North Air Ambulance.
The prefabricated building that will go on the concrete base will provide accommodation and facilities for the duty crew, made up of a pilot, a paramedic and a doctor, and other staff may be added in future.
It's hoped they will be able to move in in two weeks.
Travel: Cumbria Coast Line trains now disrupted
BBC News Travel
Trains between Barrow and Carlisle along the Cumbria Coast line linking Whitehaven and Workington are also seriously disrupted this afternoon.
Many services were already cancelled on the Furness line between Lancaster and Barrow, and the Lakes Line from Oxenholme to Windermere, where it is understood all trains have been cancelled for the day.
Anyone planning to travel by a Northern service should check on the website before starting the journey.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J41 for B5305 and J40 for A66.
M6 Cumbria - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J41, B5305 (Catterlen) and J40, A66 (Penrith), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Domestic crisis service helps 15 in first five months
A new service in Copeland, with an official given the specific job of helping victims of domestic violence, has supported 15 clients since it started work in January this year.
A council spokesman said they were all homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and provided with emergency accommodation.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We've now finished posting news, a regular weather forecast, and key travel news for today and this week. Here's a reminder of the main developments:
We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday to do it all again.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know or share a photo with the county you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.
Have a very good weekend.
Police still questioning man after woman's body found
Police in Carlisle are still questioning a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in the city.
The inquiry began after ambulance paramedics raised the alarm from a house in Cant Crescent yesterday morning, but police only revealed the details today.
Detectives have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.
Deplorable: The first reaction to train cancellations
The boss of one of Cumbria's biggest tourist attractions has has said it is "absolutely deplorable" that for at least two weeks at least there'll be no trains on the Lakes Line from Oxenholme to Windermere.
Nigel Wilkinson, the managing director of Windermere Lake Cruises, reacted with dismay to the news that buses will replace trains through the lakes in the run up to peak tourist season. His was one of a number of angry reactions
Disqualified driver was linked to drug dealing
A disqualified driver arrested by police in Ambleside was later linked to a store of crack cocaine and heroin, Carlisle Crown Court was told.
Samuel Paisley, 25, of Lowgill, near Kendal, admitted possession of the two drugs with intent to supply, and driving while disqualified, and was jailed for four years.
Det Con Tom Pearman said: "This sentence sends a strong message that class A drug supply will not be tolerated.”
'Haven coach confident as he picks squad for Hunslet
BBC Cumbria Sport
Whitehaven player-coach Carl Forster says his main dilemma ahead of his team's League One match against Hunslet tomorrow will be who to leave out, following their stunning victory 26-18 against high-flying York City Knights on Sunday.
A win at Hunslet would move 'Haven up to third place in the league.
Cumbria's weather: Fewer showers, mist developing
BBC Weather
Tonight will see some clear spells with a few showers possibly continuing, these less intense than during the day.
Areas of low cloud, mist and fog are likely to develop as the night progresses. Minimum Temperature: 11 to 14°C (52 to 57°F)
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Chippies given fishy coins to honour national dish
Two Cumbrian fish and chip shops have been chosen by the Royal Mint to have special edition 10p pieces in their tills from this weekend.
The coins have the normal relief of the Queen's profile on one side, but a symbol of a fish on the other.
The Mint has created the coins to mark National Fish and Chips Day. The Esk Café in Longtown and Frydays of Kendal are two of just 17 chippies across the country to be given the coins to pass on into circulation.
Couple who stole hair products are jailed
A couple who admitted stealing hair products valued at more than £3,500 from a shop in Whitehaven have been jailed for two years each at Carlisle Crown Court.
Glen William Scott, 44, and Corrie Elizabeth Curwen, 24, both of Bowness Road in the town, were seen by members of the public and arrested within 24 hours of the burglary.
Det Con Mark Ayton paid tribute to the witness who reported the couple, saying it showed there was a great sense of community in Whitehaven.
BreakingNorthern confirms: No trains on Lakes line for two weeks
The train operator Northern has confirmed that it will cancel all services on the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere, "for an initial period of two weeks".
The company said buses would replace the train services.
In a statement, Northern said the interim timetable would enable them to stabilise services and reduce the number of last-minute cancellations, and the it would get back to a full timetable service by the end of July.
David Brown, the managing director of Northern, said: “Again I would like to apologise on behalf of Northern for the unacceptable service many customers have been subject to."
Grainger pens new one-year Carlisle deal
Captain Danny Grainger has signed a new one-year deal with boyhood club Carlisle United.Read more
Squirrels stitched together somewhere over Thailand...
The knitted squirrels Carole and David Hill are holding, which were part of a display at the National Trust's property in Grasmere, Allan Bank, have already been half-way around the world.
The two, pictured centre, are regular volunteers with the National Trust, and were travelling in the Far East when they picked up an appeal for knitted squirrels for an Easter display.
Carole bought the red wool in Singapore, and the white for their tummies in Hanoi, making up her own pattern and knitting the animals partly on the flight to Hanoi and partly on coach trips around Vietnam.
MP Farron books meeting with rail minister on trains
The Westmorland and Lonsdale Lib Dem MP Tim Farron says he's secured an urgent meeting with the rail minister, Jo Johnson, on Monday, after every service timetabled on the Lakes Line for today was cancelled, although at least one did eventually run.
Mr Farron says he has also bid to raise an urgent question on the floor of the House of Commons.
Rail passengers surprised as unexpected train arrives
Jennie Dennett
BBC Cumbria
Passengers waiting for a rail replacement bus at Kendal station on the Lakes Line this afternoon were taken by surprise when a train arrived even though all services were supposed to be cancelled.
As yet there has been no official confirmation of services for next week, but the understanding at Kendal was that no trains would run and gazebos were being erected in preparation for more replacement buses.
Police search for stolen horse box after village thefts
Police are looking for this horse box, which was stolen in one of two burglaries in the village of Holme, south of Kendal.
The vehicle, along with a generator and tools, with a total value put at £20,000, were stolen from what police describe as "a secure location" overnight between Wednesday and yesterday morning.
A second generator and other tools were stolen from another field in the same incident.
United boss dismisses speculation about new manager
BBC Cumbria Sport
Carlisle United have said firmly that directors have not lined up Russell Slade as the new manager to replace Keith Curle.
At a regular media briefing, chief executive Nigel Clibben said the club had not had contact with Slade, and had not discussed him.
Air ambulance celebrates start of work on new HQ
Work has started on a new headquarters building at Langwathby for the Great North Air Ambulance.
The prefabricated building that will go on the concrete base will provide accommodation and facilities for the duty crew, made up of a pilot, a paramedic and a doctor, and other staff may be added in future.
It's hoped they will be able to move in in two weeks.
Travel: Cumbria Coast Line trains now disrupted
BBC News Travel
Trains between Barrow and Carlisle along the Cumbria Coast line linking Whitehaven and Workington are also seriously disrupted this afternoon.
Many services were already cancelled on the Furness line between Lancaster and Barrow, and the Lakes Line from Oxenholme to Windermere, where it is understood all trains have been cancelled for the day.
Anyone planning to travel by a Northern service should check on the website before starting the journey.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound
M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J41 for B5305 and J40 for A66.
M6 Cumbria - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J41, B5305 (Catterlen) and J40, A66 (Penrith), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Domestic crisis service helps 15 in first five months
A new service in Copeland, with an official given the specific job of helping victims of domestic violence, has supported 15 clients since it started work in January this year.
A council spokesman said they were all homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and provided with emergency accommodation.
Murder arrest over woman's sudden death
Police say the woman was found at a house in Carlisle and her death is currently unexplained.Read more