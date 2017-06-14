BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Some 1,100 contractors have walked out at Sellafield in a dispute over conditions at the nuclear site.
The scaffolders, electricians and mechanical trades people, who are members of the Unite union, walked out after a mass meeting this morning.
We understand it's because of concerns about conditions in a changing room in a Sellafield building.
The wokers won't return to the site until Monday and Sellafield says the walkout won't affect safety, operations or security.
Sellafield: Statement from Unite union
Contractors have walked out of Sellafield today.
Unite says:
We are aware of the situation at Sellafield and we will be holding talks with the employer as soon as practical to resolve the issues behind this dispute. Until those talks have taken place, Unite won’t be commenting further."
Your photos: Looking down the valley at Wasdale Head
Sellafield Ltd wouldn't confirm the numbers but did say that "some contractors" have left the site and they sent us this statement:
We are aware of an industrial relations issue involving contractors at the Sellafield site, and we are closely monitoring further developments. We have taken steps to ensure that safety, security and operations at the site will be unaffected."
As soon as we have any more information we'll let you know.
Barriers removed in Appleby as river levels drop
River levels in Appleby have dropped enough for barriers to be removed at the Sands this afternoon.
The area is popular during the Horse Fair for people to wash their horses.
Schoolchildren build a viking longboat
A Viking Longboat has been being built in Cumbria today by Carlisle schoolchildren.
Youngsters at Shankhill C of E Primary School have designed the boat as part of their history studies - and this afternoon a construction company supplied the materials to help them bring it to life.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Aaron Fuller made more than £14,000 from supplying heroin and cannabis.
Weather: Cloudy with rain overnight
BBC Weather
Cloud will thicken this evening, with outbreaks of rain spreading across the region from the south west.
The rain will persist overnight with some heavier bursts at times, particularly over the hills.
Lows of 10C (50F).
You can see a detailed weather forecast for where you live here.
New bell ringers needed for Carlisle Cathedral
A call has gone out to find more people to become bell ringers at Carlisle Cathedral.
The cathedral is advertising for volunteers to join their team.
If you're interested in joining the band of bell ringers, contact Carlisle Cathedral for more information.
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher 'Michael's meadow' for this stunning photograph from Wasdale Head.
If you'd like to sign up to be a BBC Weather Watcher you can here.
Whitehaven man accused of attack claims he 'thought he was going to die'
A man from Whitehaven who's accused of attacking another man outside a funeral has told Carlisle Crown Court he was the victim.
Dylan Wynne is alleged to have attacked Ian Brown on September 13 in Moor Row leaving him with two fractured eye sockets and a kick to the face.
Speaking during his trial, the 25-year-old admitted throwing "five or six punches", but said he was under attack.
"I defended myself. I feared for my life," he told the jury. "I thought I was going to die. I thought it was the end."
Mr Wynne from Lakeland Avenue, Woodhouse, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm. The trial continues.
Largest number of RSPCA officers at Appleby Horse Fair
The countdown to the Appleby Horse Fair is seeing the animal charity the RSPCA get ready to deploy its largest number of staff this year.
The fair starts tomorrow and goes on until Monday12 June.
The RSPCA says there will be 33 officers during peak times, including a specialist equine team from across England and Wales.
Barrow's Jordan Williams joins Rochdale for record fee
Paul Newton
Sports Editor, BBC Cumbria
Barrow forward Jordan Williams has joined League One side Rochdale on a two-year deal following a weeks of talks between the player and the two clubs.
The fee involved hasn't been revealed although BBC Radio Cumbria Sport understands it to be around £100,000 for the 24-year-old - a record fee paid for a Bluebirds player.
Williams made 59 starts for the club, scoring 16 times, following his move from Northwich Victoria in January 2016.
Weather: Dry and sunny afternoon
BBC Weather
It'll be a dry and sunny afternoon with strong westerly wind slowly easing.
Highs of 17C (63F).
You can get a detailed weather forecast for where you live here.
The local Labour party accepted John Stevenson had not kept jobs fair donations.
The rider was one of three travelling on the A66 in Cumbria when he crashed on Tuesday.
Windermere woman died of 'natural causes'
Police say they can now confirm that a woman from Windermere whose death was described as "unexplained", died of natural causes.
She died in the Royal Preston Hospital on 2 June after becoming unwell while walking her dog two days earlier.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Carlisle cosy up with new shirt sponsor
Paul Newton
Sports Editor, BBC Cumbria
Carlisle United have announced Edinburgh Woollen Mill as the club's new shirt sponsors.
The deal sees United extend their financial ties with the company, who have been long-term commercial partners and will replace last season's sponsor DSD on the front of shirts.
It was revealed in March that Edinburgh Woollen Mill had a charge against Brunton Park having made "loan facilities" to help short-term financial difficulties.
League One side Rochdale sign Barrow midfielder Jordan Williams on a two-year deal for a fee of about £100,000.
Copeland set to host its third parliamentary election in two years
Tomorrow Copeland will host its third parliamentary election in just two years.
It's already had to deal with a by-election earlier this year, which followed the general election in 2015.
In February the Tories swept aside Labour, which had held the seat for 80 years, to record the first by-election gain by a sitting government in 35 years.
Trudy Harrison won the seat which was vacated by the resignation of Labour's Jamie Reed.
You can find out more about your constituency here - there's even a quiz you can have a go at.