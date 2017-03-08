BBC Local Live: Cumbria

The meeting considering controversial changes in hospital services across a stretch of Cumbria from St Bees Head to Alston, involves the governing body of the Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group . So just who are they?

The CCG is run by GPs under a system supposed to make sure decisions are made locally in the interests of local people. They effectively get a budget with which they buy health services from hospitals trusts and other providers.

They will decide which of the changes preferred by the Success Regime management team, brought in to sort out problems in the health services, will go forward.

That decision will be examined by Cumbria County Council's Health Scrutiny Committee , which can either agree the changes, in which case they will go forward, or refer them to the Department of Health.

Ministers would ask an Independent Configuration Panel to examine them, before making a decision.