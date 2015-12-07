Latest on flooding in Cumbria
- Unprecedented flooding across Cumbria after Storm Desmond
- Body found in River Kent during search for missing man
- David Cameron says flooding was 'absolutely horrific'
- UK record rainfall in Cumbria, Met Office confirms
- Updates resume at 06:30 on Tuesday
'More than one thousand bridges need checking'
Steven Bell
BBC Cumbria reporter
About 130 bridges need immediate inspection in Cumbria and army engineers have been brought in to speed the process up.
Then 1,500 bridges need checking after that
There's still 42,000 properties in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth without power as Electricity North West says more flooding at a substation caused a "significant fault".
Flooding clean up to take a long time
The scale of the clean up operation means it'll be a long time before some shops and homes and back in a usable state.
Analysis: Just how remarkable was Storm Desmond?
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather
The statistics in the wake of Storm Desmond are remarkable.
Generally speaking, most parts of Cumbria received more rain in two days than they would normally expect during the whole month of December.
The rain gauge at Honister collected a massive 341.4mm (13.7 inches) of rain between Friday & Saturday evening, making it the highest 24 hours total on record in the UK: a record previously set at Seathwaite (316.4mm) in November 2009.
Thirlmere also smashed the previous record with 322.6mm during the same period. In fact during the 38-hour period up to 08:00 on Sunday, Thirlmere recorded a colossal total of 405mm (16.2ins).
With more rain and strong winds expected at times during the coming week, the message is keep up to date with the latest forecast whichis always available here, on the BBC Weather App and on BBC Radio Cumbria.
Appleby shop owners tell of community spirit
Shop owners in Appleby have spoken of their devastation but also their pride in their community after the flood waters tore through the town.
The banks of the River Eden burst on Saturday and wreaked havoc in homes and businesses on either side.
Jackie Kilpatrick, 58, is a relative newcomer to Bridge Street with her interior furnishings business, Jak & Co, only having been open for four weeks.
She said it is a new business after previously running a bakery in the town for most of her life. She said: "I'm devastated. Everybody has been affected but I will say there has been an amazing community spirit.
"Everybody all day long has pulled together. We have gone from shop to shop, there has been a lot of people who have helped.
"Obviously our busiest period was coming up, over the next three weeks leading up to Christmas. It will be at least February before lots of people get open again."
Jeremy Corbyn attacks PM over floods cash promise
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has attacked David Cameron following the flooding in Cumbria.
Speaking at the Trade Unions for Energy Democracy meeting in Paris, he said: "Just this week, Britain has seen furious flooding in Cumbria, Cockermouth, Keswick, and Carlisle in particular - in line with scientists' projections.
"Last year, the Prime Minister of Britain promised that 'money is no object' in dealing with flooding, itself a consequence of the destruction of our environment.
"But this has proved to be yet another false promise. In the last Parliament, the Government slashed spending on flood defences before the 2014 winter floods."
Carlisle drawn in FA Cup but stadium under water
Carlisle United have been drawn against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup Third Round.
However this is what Brunton Park looks like today:
Firm offers free help to flood-hit residents
Bay Trust Radio
Radio Station
A local business if offering free help to people affected by the floods.
Couple survey damage after house flooded
Carlisle pair Campbell and Julie Hannah were rescued, along with their two daughters, from the upstairs of their flooded home by boat on Sunday.
They returned today to see what had survived the deluge.
Power might be off for 42,000 homes overnight
After the power was cut to 42,000 homes this afternoon, it looks like it might be off for a while:
Storm Desmond hits Christmas trading
Gerry Jackson
BBC Look North
After being about 3ft deep at the weekend, the water in Cockermouth Main Street has receded.
The Christmas tree in the middle is looking pretty forlorn, with its lights hanging down rather than draped around it.
Christmas trading is obviously going to be a challenge here.
How people in Keswick helped save a wedding
Storm Desmond: How kindness is keeping Cumbria afloat
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
Carlisle United made headlines after volunteering to help those hit by the devastating floods in Cumbria. But they are not the only ones - complete strangers from all over the region are joining forces to lend a helping hand.
Thousands of homes and business were flooded on Saturday when Storm Desmond battered Cumbria, bringing with it a month's worth of rain and a torrent of destruction.
The true scale of its aftermath is still to be fully realised as emergency services and soldiers from all over England continue to bring aid to those who have once again felt the wrath of Mother Nature.
But in the worst-hit communities of Carlisle and Cockermouth, work has started closer to home - in places where residents are no stranger to "unprecedented" floods. Read my feature here.
Carlisle United midfielder 'devastated' by floods
BBC Sport
Carlisle United midfielder Gary Dicker says it has been to see the impact of floods in Cumbria caused by Storm Desmond.
More than 2,500 homes across the region remain without power, with eight rescue centres open to the public.
Following Carlisle's 5-0 FA Cup win at Welling on Sunday, players offered to help anyone affected by the flooding when they finish training on Tuesday.
"It's the least we can do," Dicker told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"There were people after the game when we went over to clap the fans in the stands who've been affected - there was one or two who said their houses were flooded and they still made it to the game."
People 'finding it hard to stay in their homes'
Bryn Coleman, a flood adviser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who is helping out in Carlisle, says people are finding it increasingly hard to stay in their homes.
Floods 'will have a very long-term effect'
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
One of the problems in Carlisle is that the flood defences were built to withstand a flood of 7.2m - but water levels rose to 7.9m in the early hours of Sunday.
You ask people here, do they think now that flood defences will be built to defend such a height of a river. I don't think they seem very positive about that.
In the short term, affected residents have to think about the security of their homes while they are not in them.
In the medium term, they have to have their houses dried out and getting them back to normal.
And in the long term, residents will have to worry about premiums possibly going up and any impact the floods might have on the ability for them to sell their homes.
They have very little confidence that people will want to live around here, knowing in the back of their mind there's always that risk of flooding taking place. This will have a very long-term effect.
Inside a house blighted by flood waters
Marion Riley showed BBC reporter Sarah Corker around her mother's flood damaged house in Carlisle. Click here to watch the video.
Security concerns over evacuated homes
Sgt Stewart Campbell from Cumbria Police sought to reassure people about the security of evacuated homes.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, he said:
Drivers warned not to cross bridges in Cockermouth
County's roads 'devastated'
Highways engineers say bridges have been swept away or damaged and roads ripped up by the floods.
The A591 near Thirlmere, pictured here, the A592 along the shore of Ullswater and the A686 at Langwathby have sustained what's described as "significant damage".
Derwent Bridge in Cockermouth, Greta Bridges in Keswick, and the bridge at Appleby are all either damaged or closed until they've been inspected. A number are still underwater.
However, all road bridges in Kendal are now open.