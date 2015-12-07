Latest on flooding in Cumbria

Shop owners in Appleby have spoken of their devastation but also their pride in their community after the flood waters tore through the town.

The banks of the River Eden burst on Saturday and wreaked havoc in homes and businesses on either side.

Jackie Kilpatrick, 58, is a relative newcomer to Bridge Street with her interior furnishings business, Jak & Co, only having been open for four weeks.

PA Copyright: PA

She said it is a new business after previously running a bakery in the town for most of her life. She said: "I'm devastated. Everybody has been affected but I will say there has been an amazing community spirit.

"Everybody all day long has pulled together. We have gone from shop to shop, there has been a lot of people who have helped.

"Obviously our busiest period was coming up, over the next three weeks leading up to Christmas. It will be at least February before lots of people get open again."