Women's Tour: Stage Four - Warwickshire

The Women's Tour is due to start in Warwick at 10:30, passing through Kenilworth and Warwick University arriving in Meriden at about 11:15.

The cyclists cross north Warwickshire through Corley and Fillongley, then on to Nuneaton and Bedworth through Bedworth Heath, Bedworth and Bulkington.

The race has two designated Queen of the Mountains climbs, the first will be at Edge Hill, just on the outskirts of Arlescote, which is expected to be at about 14:00.

As the competitors approach the stage finish they will enter Burton Dassett for the first time at approximately 13:45 with the final climb ending at about 15:00.

All details of timings can be found here.