Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.
A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The Church of England warned the issue was "one of the great moral challenges of our time".
It said thousands of Christian and non-Anglican places of worship were now using 100% renewable electricity.
City centre flats get go-ahead
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Irwin
More than 160 new flats will be built on the site of one of Coventry’s best-known businesses after a multi million-pound development was given the green light by city planners.
Plans to demolish the Elliotts Car Accessories premises and erect two multi-storey blocks, at the junction of Gulson Road and London Road, were approved by the city council’s planning committee.
The pair of buildings will provide 167 homes, with retail and/or cafe use on part of the ground floor.
A report presented to councillors had argued that the £20m "city living” complex would breathe new life into a brownfield site in a prominent location, but Historic England raised concerns about the scale of the development given the proximity of the Grade I-listed Whitefriars building.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: A46 Warwickshire westbound
A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.
A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coventry City v Scunthorpe United
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Coventry City and Scunthorpe United.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to M42 J7.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A435 Worcestershire northbound
A435 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between Penn Lane and M42 J3 Portway.
A435 Worcestershire - A435 Alcester Road in Portway closed northbound between the Penn Lane junction and Portway, because of an accident earlier on and recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Finch & Roy share record Surrey stand - T20 Blast round-up
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produce an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey chase 222 to beat Middlesex at The Oval.Read more
Arrests after dawn drug raids
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after dawn raids in Rugby and Daventry, police say.
More than 50 officers took part in the raids during which, the Warwickshire force said, drugs and cash were seized.
A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between M42 J7 and J8 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound in Birmingham Business Park between M42 J7, Coleshill and J8 M6 Toll, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tribute to former table tennis player who died in M5 crash
Vicky Breakwell
BBC Hereford and Worcester
A van driver who died in a crash on the M5 was a former international table tennis player who was "much loved" by his family.
Aiden Walsh died at the scene in Droitwich, Worcestershire, on Monday.
A family statement said the 56-year-old from Bedworth, Warwickshire, moved to England from Dublin in the 1990s to care for his nieces and nephews after the death of their father.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for and M42 J7.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3a and M42 J7, Coleshill, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).
Family's plea after fatal M5 crash
Police appeal for witnesses to the collision, especially from those who may have dashcam images.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, at J2 for Hinckley Road J2.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BreakingTeenager jailed for life for IS terror plot
The youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a 13-year minimum term.
Safaa Boular, 18, of Vauxhall, London, was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and attempting to travel to Syria to join IS militants.
She had been groomed online by her fiance, Naweed Hussain, an IS fighter originally from Coventry, who later died.
Boular was in the UK's first all-female cell with her mother and sister, who were jailed at the Old Bailey in June.
Diver explains Thai cave rescue
One of the divers who helped save 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand has been explaining the kit used during the rescue.
It comes as Rick Stanton, a former Coventry firefighter, is to be honoured by the city for his part in the mission.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll and J9 for A446 Lichfield Road J10 Curdworth.
M42 Warwickshire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll and J9, A446 (Curdworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is 20 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3A for M40 J3A and J4 for Stratford Road Shirley.
M42 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M42 northbound between J3a M40 J3a and J4, Stratford (Shirley), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J3 (Portway / Redditch).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cave diver to be honoured by home city
The ex-firefighter helped the mission to free 12 boys and will be given the Award of Merit.Read more
Coventry sign Tamworth winger Walters
League One Coventry City sign winger Dexter Walters from Conference North side Tamworth on a two-year deal.Read more
Cathedral converts to renewable energy
More than 5,500 churches across the UK, including Coventry Catheral, have converted to renewable power to help combat climate change.
The Church of England warned the issue was "one of the great moral challenges of our time".
It said thousands of Christian and non-Anglican places of worship were now using 100% renewable electricity.
City centre flats get go-ahead
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Irwin
More than 160 new flats will be built on the site of one of Coventry’s best-known businesses after a multi million-pound development was given the green light by city planners.
Plans to demolish the Elliotts Car Accessories premises and erect two multi-storey blocks, at the junction of Gulson Road and London Road, were approved by the city council’s planning committee.
The pair of buildings will provide 167 homes, with retail and/or cafe use on part of the ground floor.
A report presented to councillors had argued that the £20m "city living” complex would breathe new life into a brownfield site in a prominent location, but Historic England raised concerns about the scale of the development given the proximity of the Grade I-listed Whitefriars building.
In the papers: City honours Thai cave hero
Coventry Live
From Coventry Live:
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4A for to J5 for A452 Newport Road.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J4a, M42 interchange to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J5 for A452 Newport Road.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 northbound in Warwickshire from J4, Coleshill to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J4, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down car towing a caravan. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man who killed mother after 'milky tea row' due for sentencing
A man who admitted killing his mother after a "milky tea row" is set to be sentenced today.
Susan Westwood, 68, was found with stab wounds in Cavendish Road, Tile Hill, Coventry, on 1 December 2017.
Thomas Westwood, 46, of Rosemary Close, Tile Hill, admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.
On his arrest, police said he claimed to have argued with his mother after making her tea that was "not milky enough", and that she was bullying him.
Westwood is set to be sentenced at Leamington Spa Justice Centre.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 Newport Road to J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M42 Js7,7A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - Lane closed on M6 southbound from M42, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
City honours diver for part in Thai cave rescue
A former Coventry firefighter who helped rescue 12 boys from a cave in Thailand is to be honoured by his home city.
Diver Richard Stanton made global headlines when he discovered the boys stranded in the flooded Tham Luang caves.
Coventry City Council said he would receive civic honour, the Coventry Award of Merit, in addition to a Good Citizen Award.
Council leader George Duggins said: "He is an inspirational figure in the city and we hope that these honours will show how valued he is as a citizen of Coventry".
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J2 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J2, Coventry to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Any early mist or low cloud will clear to leave a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 26C (79F).
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to J3A for .
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J3a, Toll (M6 Toll road), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Durham make it five Blast wins in a row
Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.Read more
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J11 for A422 to J12 for B4451.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 northbound from J11, A422 (Banbury) to J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coventry sign Terriers striker Hiwula
Coventry City sign Huddersfield Town striker Jordy Hiwula on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, from J11 for A422 to J12 for B4451.
M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M40 northbound from J11, A422 (Banbury) to J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In the papers: Speed cameras proposed on two roads
Coventry Observer
From the Coventry Observer:
Video: What's the weather got in store?
There will be plenty of late-evening sunshine around followed by a dry night with lows of 14C (57F).
Tributes paid to 'bright' quarry swimmer
Luke Murphy, 17, died while swimming at a disused quarry in Warwickshire last week.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time