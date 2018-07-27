Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.

A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.

