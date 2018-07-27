Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: A46 Warwickshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.

A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to M42 J7.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A435 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

A435 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between Penn Lane and M42 J3 Portway.

A435 Worcestershire - A435 Alcester Road in Portway closed northbound between the Penn Lane junction and Portway, because of an accident earlier on and recovery work.

Arrests after dawn drug raids

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after dawn raids in Rugby and Daventry, police say.

Police raid
Warwickshire Police

More than 50 officers took part in the raids during which, the Warwickshire force said, drugs and cash were seized.

A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between M42 J7 and J8 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound in Birmingham Business Park between M42 J7, Coleshill and J8 M6 Toll, because of a broken down vehicle.

Tribute to former table tennis player who died in M5 crash

Vicky Breakwell

BBC Hereford and Worcester

A van driver who died in a crash on the M5 was a former international table tennis player who was "much loved" by his family.

Aiden Walsh
West Mercia Police

Aiden Walsh died at the scene in Droitwich, Worcestershire, on Monday.

A family statement said the 56-year-old from Bedworth, Warwickshire, moved to England from Dublin in the 1990s to care for his nieces and nephews after the death of their father.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for and M42 J7.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3a and M42 J7, Coleshill, because of an accident.

Video: What's the weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Family's plea after fatal M5 crash

Aidan Walsh

Police appeal for witnesses to the collision, especially from those who may have dashcam images.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, at J2 for Hinckley Road J2.

M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

BreakingTeenager jailed for life for IS terror plot

The youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a 13-year minimum term.

Safaa Boular
Metropolitan Police

Safaa Boular, 18, of Vauxhall, London, was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and attempting to travel to Syria to join IS militants.

She had been groomed online by her fiance, Naweed Hussain, an IS fighter originally from Coventry, who later died.

Boular was in the UK's first all-female cell with her mother and sister, who were jailed at the Old Bailey in June.

Diver explains Thai cave rescue

One of the divers who helped save 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand has been explaining the kit used during the rescue.

It comes as Rick Stanton, a former Coventry firefighter, is to be honoured by the city for his part in the mission.

Rick Stanton explains Thai cave rescue

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll and J9 for A446 Lichfield Road J10 Curdworth.

M42 Warwickshire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll and J9, A446 (Curdworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is 20 minutes.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3A for M40 J3A and J4 for Stratford Road Shirley.

M42 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M42 northbound between J3a M40 J3a and J4, Stratford (Shirley), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J3 (Portway / Redditch).

Coventry sign Tamworth winger Walters

Ricoh Arena Coventry City

League One Coventry City sign winger Dexter Walters from Conference North side Tamworth on a two-year deal.

Cathedral converts to renewable energy

More than 5,500 churches across the UK, including Coventry Catheral, have converted to renewable power to help combat climate change.

Coventry Cathedral
BBC

The Church of England warned the issue was "one of the great moral challenges of our time".

It said thousands of Christian and non-Anglican places of worship were now using 100% renewable electricity.

City centre flats get go-ahead

Local Democracy Reporting Service

David Irwin

More than 160 new flats will be built on the site of one of Coventry’s best-known businesses after a multi million-pound development was given the green light by city planners.

Proposed dwellings
Rainer Developments

Plans to demolish the Elliotts Car Accessories premises and erect two multi-storey blocks, at the junction of Gulson Road and London Road, were approved by the city council’s planning committee.

The pair of buildings will provide 167 homes, with retail and/or cafe use on part of the ground floor.

A report presented to councillors had argued that the £20m "city living” complex would breathe new life into a brownfield site in a prominent location, but Historic England raised concerns about the scale of the development given the proximity of the Grade I-listed Whitefriars building.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4A for to J5 for A452 Newport Road.

M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J4a, M42 interchange to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J5 for A452 Newport Road.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 northbound in Warwickshire from J4, Coleshill to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.

M6 Warwickshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J4, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down car towing a caravan. In the roadworks area.

Man who killed mother after 'milky tea row' due for sentencing

A man who admitted killing his mother after a "milky tea row" is set to be sentenced today.

Thomas Westwood
West Midlands Police

Susan Westwood, 68, was found with stab wounds in Cavendish Road, Tile Hill, Coventry, on 1 December 2017.

Thomas Westwood, 46, of Rosemary Close, Tile Hill, admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

On his arrest, police said he claimed to have argued with his mother after making her tea that was "not milky enough", and that she was bullying him.

Westwood is set to be sentenced at Leamington Spa Justice Centre.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 Newport Road to J4A for .

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M42 Js7,7A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.

M6 Warwickshire - Lane closed on M6 southbound from M42, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

City honours diver for part in Thai cave rescue

A former Coventry firefighter who helped rescue 12 boys from a cave in Thailand is to be honoured by his home city.

Richard Stanton
Getty Images

Diver Richard Stanton made global headlines when he discovered the boys stranded in the flooded Tham Luang caves.

Coventry City Council said he would receive civic honour, the Coventry Award of Merit, in addition to a Good Citizen Award.

Council leader George Duggins said: "He is an inspirational figure in the city and we hope that these honours will show how valued he is as a citizen of Coventry".

Thai cave rescue: Diver describes finding boys alive

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J2 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J2, Coventry to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Any early mist or low cloud will clear to leave a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 26C (79F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to J3A for .

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J3a, Toll (M6 Toll road), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

Durham make it five Blast wins in a row

Imran Tahir

Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.

Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J11 for A422 to J12 for B4451.

M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 northbound from J11, A422 (Banbury) to J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of a broken down vehicle.

Coventry sign Terriers striker Hiwula

Jordy Hiwula

Coventry City sign Huddersfield Town striker Jordy Hiwula on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, from J11 for A422 to J12 for B4451.

M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M40 northbound from J11, A422 (Banbury) to J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.

