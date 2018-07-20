Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Two PCSOs ran into a burning house they were passing during patrol in Coventry and saved a toddler and his mother.

The West Midlands Force said Louis Saravanamuttu and Louie Parker-Hall were on patrol on Bosworth Drive at 20:00 yesterday when the mother came running out of the property, shouting for help, before disappearing back into the building.

The pair ran inside and helped the woman and the two-year-old to safety. PCSO Parker-Hall said: “The flames were over the whole ceiling."

West Midlands Police

Neither the mother nor her child were injured.

Ch Insp Hasson Shigdar said: “It’s pretty clear that they’ve saved two lives last night. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had they not been passing at the time."