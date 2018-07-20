Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

PCSOs praised for saving mother and toddler from fire
Two PCSOs ran into a burning house they were passing during patrol in Coventry and saved a toddler and his mother.
The West Midlands Force said Louis Saravanamuttu and Louie Parker-Hall were on patrol on Bosworth Drive at 20:00 yesterday when the mother came running out of the property, shouting for help, before disappearing back into the building.
The pair ran inside and helped the woman and the two-year-old to safety. PCSO Parker-Hall said: “The flames were over the whole ceiling."
Neither the mother nor her child were injured.
Ch Insp Hasson Shigdar said: “It’s pretty clear that they’ve saved two lives last night. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had they not been passing at the time."
Bid to reduce depth of quarry lakes
The owner of a fishery, neighbouring the quarry pool where a boy's body was found today, said he had been trying to warn of the dangers of people swimming in lakes in the area.
Both the Blue Pool and Bishop's Bowl Fishery lakes, in Bishop's Itchington, are situated in a former limestone quarry.
Fishery owner Shaun Smart said he'd been working to reduce the depth some of the similar lakes on his land as they had "such dangerous cliffs".
He said a planning application had recently been submitted to reduce a lake on his land from a depth of 10m (32ft) to 2.4m (8ft).
"I sometimes get up to 100 people a day trying to trespass on my property," he said.
A wet and windy weekened expected
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.
But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.
Seven tonnes of tobacco found in potato sacks
Seven tonnes of tobacco, worth more than £2m in evaded duty, has been found hidden in potato sacks at a Warwickshire farm house.
Counterfeit packaging, a cutting machine and more than 10,000 cigarettes were also seized from the rented agricultural buildings in Bedworth by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers.
The buildings were lined with black sheet plastic, and were being used to process rolling tobacco without the landlord's knowledge, said HMRC.
Housing developers' plan to 'fence off' former quarry site
A housing company that has submitted plans to develop land close to a former quarry site where a boy's body was found today, said it would landscape the area in order to restrict access to the pool.
The 17-year-old boy went missing while swimming at Blue Pool, near the village of Bishops Itchington on Thursday.
In a letter to housing developers in April, Stratford District Councillor Chris Kettle raised concerns about the dangers of the pool due to its depth and "vertical quarry edge sides". He also said there had been fatalities at the site.
Speaking on Friday, he said any future planning decisions would take "full account of today's tragedy".
A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said as part of the application for future homes, it had "proposed fencing, dense landscaping and strategic
placing of roads to restrict access to the pool from our development.”
Council staff could car share to free up parking spaces
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
Warwick District Council staff could be asked to car share or work from home so that the public can use their car park at the Riverside House offices.
It is one of a number of ideas being considered by councillors, who are trying to find extra parking spaces to replace the 470 due to be lost when the Covent Garden car park in Leamington closes early next year.
The council's head of neighbourhood services, Rob Hoof, said: "At least 50 spaces per day can be found without detrimental impacts on staff car parking or displacement of staff to other on-street or off-street locations in the town.”
Another plan is to open the car park up to the public at weekends.
BreakingBody found during quarry search for missing boy
A body has been found by officers searching for a missing 17-year-old boy at a former quarry site in Warwickshire, police say.
Officers at Blue Pool, near Bishops Itchington, found the body at about 10:50. It was recovered from water, the Warwickshire force said.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the missing boy's next of kin has been informed.
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and JJ2.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and JJ2, Coventry, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Errors in council accounts
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
Warwick District Council will miss the July deadline for publishing its audited statement of accounts, because auditors have found a number of errors.
A report to its Finance and Audit Scrutiny Committee said personnel changes in the council’s finance department may have led to the errors.
Auditors Grant Thornton explained that while there were no financial penalties for missing the deadline, there would be an increase in audit costs with extra time being spent checking the figures.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Missing swimmer search area part of nature reserve
The area being searched by specialist teams, for a missing 17-year-old forms part of a nature reserve in the process of being transferred to the ownership of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT), council papers show.
At a meeting in November 2017 Bishop's Itchington Parish Councillors heard there were "outstanding legal matters to be resolved" before the transfer of land went ahead.
"The site will be managed by the WWT
team based at Brandon Marsh who will run events on site and engage with the local community," the papers show.
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has been approached for a comment.
Specialist team search 8m deep former quarry site
The owner of a fishery, close to the site of the hunt for a 17-year old boy, said the former quarry, being searched, was an 8m-deep (26ft) lake.
The site known as Blue Pool is situated adjacent to Bishops Bowl Lakes, and not part of the fisheries, between Bishop's Itchington and Deppers Bridge.
Searches by specialist water rescue teams are expected to continue throughout the day, said Warwickshire Police.
Officers appealed for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for Hinckley Road.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for A426 Rugby.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J1, A426 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Three arrested after 'serious' assault
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a man was found with severe facial injuries in Coventry last night.
Officers were called to Stretton Avenue, in the Willenhall area of Coventry to reports of a stabbing but found the man had been assaulted not stabbed.
The 44-year-old remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, said West Midlands Police.
The three, aged 44, 37 and 36, remain in police custody.
Road closed during search for missing teen
Station Road in Bishops Itchington remains closed by a police cordon, as officers resume their search of a nearby lake for a missing 17-year-old.
Specialist search teams have returned to Bishops Bowl Lakes, near Leamington Spa, this morning after reports last night of a teenager in trouble while swimming.
Severe disruption: M69 Warwickshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M69 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A5 Watling Street Hinckley and J2 for Hinckley Road J2.
M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M69 southbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man suffers 'serious' head injury in assault
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Coventry.
Ambulance crews were called to Stretton Avenue, in the Willenhall area of the city, shortly before 21:00.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a serious condition, said the ambulance service.
Search for missing teen resumes at quarry site
Police officers are back at a former Warwickshire quarry after reports a teenager got into difficulty while swimming.
A major operation began at Bishops Bowl Lakes at Bishops Itchington, near Leamington Spa at about 18:30 on Thursday.
Specialist teams, fire and ambulance services have been called in to help search for the 17-year-old boy.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M6 J3A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from M6 J3a, M6 Toll road to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J12 for B4451 to J11 for A422.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J12, B4451 (Gaydon) to J11, A422 (Banbury), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J12 for to J11 for .
M40 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M40 southbound from J12, Gaydon to J11, Banbury, because of debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for Hinckley Road J2.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, after J14 for A452.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M40 southbound after J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa), because of a one car accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, / (Coleshill) to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M42 Js7,7A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from M42, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Land Rover record 'brought home'
A 640-car parade in Northamptonshire beats a previous world record set in Germany.Read more
Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory
England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.Read more
Illegal tobacco found in potato sacks
HM Revenue and Customs estimates the duty avoided would have been about £2m.Read more
PCSOs praised for saving mother and toddler from fire
Two PCSOs ran into a burning house they were passing during patrol in Coventry and saved a toddler and his mother.
The West Midlands Force said Louis Saravanamuttu and Louie Parker-Hall were on patrol on Bosworth Drive at 20:00 yesterday when the mother came running out of the property, shouting for help, before disappearing back into the building.
The pair ran inside and helped the woman and the two-year-old to safety. PCSO Parker-Hall said: “The flames were over the whole ceiling."
Neither the mother nor her child were injured.
Ch Insp Hasson Shigdar said: “It’s pretty clear that they’ve saved two lives last night. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had they not been passing at the time."
Bid to reduce depth of quarry lakes
The owner of a fishery, neighbouring the quarry pool where a boy's body was found today, said he had been trying to warn of the dangers of people swimming in lakes in the area.
Both the Blue Pool and Bishop's Bowl Fishery lakes, in Bishop's Itchington, are situated in a former limestone quarry.
Fishery owner Shaun Smart said he'd been working to reduce the depth some of the similar lakes on his land as they had "such dangerous cliffs".
He said a planning application had recently been submitted to reduce a lake on his land from a depth of 10m (32ft) to 2.4m (8ft).
"I sometimes get up to 100 people a day trying to trespass on my property," he said.
A wet and windy weekened expected
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.
But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.
Seven tonnes of tobacco found in potato sacks
Seven tonnes of tobacco, worth more than £2m in evaded duty, has been found hidden in potato sacks at a Warwickshire farm house.
Counterfeit packaging, a cutting machine and more than 10,000 cigarettes were also seized from the rented agricultural buildings in Bedworth by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers.
The buildings were lined with black sheet plastic, and were being used to process rolling tobacco without the landlord's knowledge, said HMRC.
Housing developers' plan to 'fence off' former quarry site
A housing company that has submitted plans to develop land close to a former quarry site where a boy's body was found today, said it would landscape the area in order to restrict access to the pool.
The 17-year-old boy went missing while swimming at Blue Pool, near the village of Bishops Itchington on Thursday.
In a letter to housing developers in April, Stratford District Councillor Chris Kettle raised concerns about the dangers of the pool due to its depth and "vertical quarry edge sides". He also said there had been fatalities at the site.
Speaking on Friday, he said any future planning decisions would take "full account of today's tragedy".
A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said as part of the application for future homes, it had "proposed fencing, dense landscaping and strategic placing of roads to restrict access to the pool from our development.”
Body found in quarry search for swimmer
The 17-year-old boy went missing in a disused quarry near Southam on Thursday evening.Read more
Council staff could car share to free up parking spaces
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
Warwick District Council staff could be asked to car share or work from home so that the public can use their car park at the Riverside House offices.
It is one of a number of ideas being considered by councillors, who are trying to find extra parking spaces to replace the 470 due to be lost when the Covent Garden car park in Leamington closes early next year.
The council's head of neighbourhood services, Rob Hoof, said: "At least 50 spaces per day can be found without detrimental impacts on staff car parking or displacement of staff to other on-street or off-street locations in the town.”
Another plan is to open the car park up to the public at weekends.
BreakingBody found during quarry search for missing boy
A body has been found by officers searching for a missing 17-year-old boy at a former quarry site in Warwickshire, police say.
Officers at Blue Pool, near Bishops Itchington, found the body at about 10:50. It was recovered from water, the Warwickshire force said.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the missing boy's next of kin has been informed.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and JJ2.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and JJ2, Coventry, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Errors in council accounts
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
Warwick District Council will miss the July deadline for publishing its audited statement of accounts, because auditors have found a number of errors.
A report to its Finance and Audit Scrutiny Committee said personnel changes in the council’s finance department may have led to the errors.
Auditors Grant Thornton explained that while there were no financial penalties for missing the deadline, there would be an increase in audit costs with extra time being spent checking the figures.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3A for and J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J3a and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Missing swimmer search area part of nature reserve
The area being searched by specialist teams, for a missing 17-year-old forms part of a nature reserve in the process of being transferred to the ownership of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT), council papers show.
At a meeting in November 2017 Bishop's Itchington Parish Councillors heard there were "outstanding legal matters to be resolved" before the transfer of land went ahead.
"The site will be managed by the WWT team based at Brandon Marsh who will run events on site and engage with the local community," the papers show.
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has been approached for a comment.
Specialist team search 8m deep former quarry site
The owner of a fishery, close to the site of the hunt for a 17-year old boy, said the former quarry, being searched, was an 8m-deep (26ft) lake.
The site known as Blue Pool is situated adjacent to Bishops Bowl Lakes, and not part of the fisheries, between Bishop's Itchington and Deppers Bridge.
Searches by specialist water rescue teams are expected to continue throughout the day, said Warwickshire Police.
Officers appealed for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for Hinckley Road.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for A426 Rugby.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J1, A426 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Three arrested after 'serious' assault
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a man was found with severe facial injuries in Coventry last night.
Officers were called to Stretton Avenue, in the Willenhall area of Coventry to reports of a stabbing but found the man had been assaulted not stabbed.
The 44-year-old remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, said West Midlands Police.
The three, aged 44, 37 and 36, remain in police custody.
Road closed during search for missing teen
Station Road in Bishops Itchington remains closed by a police cordon, as officers resume their search of a nearby lake for a missing 17-year-old.
Specialist search teams have returned to Bishops Bowl Lakes, near Leamington Spa, this morning after reports last night of a teenager in trouble while swimming.
Severe disruption: M69 Warwickshire southbound
M69 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A5 Watling Street Hinckley and J2 for Hinckley Road J2.
M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M69 southbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man suffers 'serious' head injury in assault
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Coventry.
Ambulance crews were called to Stretton Avenue, in the Willenhall area of the city, shortly before 21:00.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a serious condition, said the ambulance service.
Search for missing teen resumes at quarry site
Police officers are back at a former Warwickshire quarry after reports a teenager got into difficulty while swimming.
A major operation began at Bishops Bowl Lakes at Bishops Itchington, near Leamington Spa at about 18:30 on Thursday.
Specialist teams, fire and ambulance services have been called in to help search for the 17-year-old boy.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Another hot and sunny day with the risk of some thundery showers developing later on and highs of 28C (82F).
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to J3A for .
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll to J9 for A446 Lichfield Road J10 Curdworth.
M42 Warwickshire - M42 blocked and stationary traffic northbound from Js7A,8,9 M6 Toll to J9, A446 (Curdworth), because of a multi-vehicle accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off
A midwife from Warwick Hospital has been announced as the winner of the Great Midwifery Cake Off for 2018Read more
Your photos
BBC Weather Watchers
As the hot temperatures hold, our BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing plenty of pictures of flowers in bloom across the West Midlands.
These three are from Artofillusion in Birmingham, GrannieP in Burton upon Trent and Vera in Brinklow:
In the papers: Go-ahead given for major road improvements
Coventry Observer
Among the headlining stories on the Coventry Observer website today:
The weather's set to change
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
It's been a day of high temperatures and sunny skies for the West Midlands but all that's about to change in the next few days - here's your forecast:
To stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your part of the region, head to the BBC Weather website.
'Precautionary' flood alerts issued
And yet for all the talk of falling river levels.....
Flood alerts have been issued for rivers across the West Midlands following the forecast of thunderstorms in the area.
The alerts have been put in place as a "precautionary measure", the Environment Agency says, as there is uncertainty over the amount of rainfall expected and the exact location of the storms.
A yellow warning for thunder remains in place for the east of the region until 21:00 today.
Six-month ban for Wasps forward Johnson
Wasps forward Ashley Johnson will be available for the start of the Premiership season after receiving a backdated six-month ban for a failed drugs test.Read more