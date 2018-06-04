Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

The Environment Agency has a number of flood alerts in place for Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire and it's warning there could be more problems tomorrow, if there is further heavy rain.
It also has also issued a flood warning for the River Dene at Walton in Warwickshire, saying there could be some flooding to property.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).
Severe accident: M69 Warwickshire northbound
M69 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between M6 J2 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M69 northbound between M6 J2, Coventry and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4 M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and M42 J3A.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and M42 J3a, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Trott puts Bears on brink of qualifying
Jonathan Trott and Sam Hain share an unbroken stand of 159 as Warwickshire win by nine wickets against Leicestershire.Read more
Coventry manager Robins extends deal
Coventry City manager Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash agree new and extended contracts at the club.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J1 for A426 Rugby.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J1, A426 (Rugby). Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound
M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J2T for A446 and J1T for M42.
M6 Toll Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 Toll southbound between J2t, A446 (Coleshill) and J1t, M42 (Curdworth), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7 for M6 and J7b for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J7, M6 (Coleshill) and J7b M6, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J8 for M6.
M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J8 M6, because of an accident earlier on.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire both ways
M42 Warwickshire both ways severe disruption, at J9 for M6 Toll affecting J10 for A5.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 in both directions at J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7A for M6 and J9 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound between J7a M6 and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Bell hits 145 to help Bears beat Durham
Ian Bell makes an unbeaten 145 as Warwickshire beat Durham to move up to third in the One-Day Cup north group.Read more
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A5 and J9 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of an overturned vehicle.
Man shot in neck in street attack
The 24-year-old victim was taken to hospital with bullet wounds to the neck.Read more
