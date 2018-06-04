Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M69 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M69 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between M6 J2 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.

M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M69 northbound between M6 J2, Coventry and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4 M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and M42 J3A.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and M42 J3a, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trott puts Bears on brink of qualifying

Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott and Sam Hain share an unbroken stand of 159 as Warwickshire win by nine wickets against Leicestershire.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry manager Robins extends deal

Coventry City manager Mark Robins

Coventry City manager Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash agree new and extended contracts at the club.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The motor city that loves burning rubber

Coventry MotoFest shows a love for burning rubber
Super cars, a motorbike parade and street racing are among the offerings from Coventry MotoFest.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J1 for A426 Rugby.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J1, A426 (Rugby). Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J2T for A446 and J1T for M42.

M6 Toll Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 Toll southbound between J2t, A446 (Coleshill) and J1t, M42 (Curdworth), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7 for M6 and J7b for M6.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J7, M6 (Coleshill) and J7b M6, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J8 for M6.

M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J8 M6, because of an accident earlier on.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire both ways

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire both ways severe disruption, at J9 for M6 Toll affecting J10 for A5.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 in both directions at J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7A for M6 and J9 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound between J7a M6 and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bell hits 145 to help Bears beat Durham

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell plays a shot

Ian Bell makes an unbeaten 145 as Warwickshire beat Durham to move up to third in the One-Day Cup north group.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A5 and J9 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of an overturned vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning of more flooding to come

The Environment Agency has a number of flood alerts in place for Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire and it's warning there could be more problems tomorrow, if there is further heavy rain.

Flooding
Chris Bainger

It also has also issued a flood warning for the River Dene at Walton in Warwickshire, saying there could be some flooding to property.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top