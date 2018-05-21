Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cyclists who died in war remembered

Cyclists who died in war remembered
Lycra-clad cyclists gather each year at the memorial to remember those who gave their lives in the world wars.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Saracens 57-33 Wasps

Alex Lozowski celebrates with Owen Farrell

Saracens reach their fourth Premiership final in five years as they beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking semi-final.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Notts County 1-4 Coventry City (2-5 agg)

Maxime Biamou

Tom Garry

BBC Sport

Coventry City beat Notts County to reach the League Two play-off final and move closer to a first promotion since 1967.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Bright and sunny days ahead

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off

An image of the winning entry in the Royal College of Midwife's Great Midwifery Cake Off

A midwife from Warwick Hospital has been announced as the winner of the Great Midwifery Cake Off for 2018

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A5 Warwickshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.

A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'

Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.

University of Warwick
University of Warwick

The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.

Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.

Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.

Get on board for a ride around the city

The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.

Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding

Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.

This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.

Royal wedding
@StBernsPrimary

Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

St John's wedding
BBC
pupils
@YewTreeB6

And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Temporary classroom given green light

Local Democracy Reporting Service

David Lawrence

New arrivals at a Hartshill school will be taught in a new temporary classroom after plans were given the go-ahead by North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning committee.

North Warwickshire Borough Council
Google

Michael Drayton Junior School currently has 500 pupils but needs extra accommodation to deal with children moving into new homes being built in Galley Common, Ansley Common and Camp Hill.

Councillors agreed to an application to site the portable building on the school playground until September 2019 while an extension is built.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Notts County 2-1 Coventry City

Football

Jonathan Forte scores twice as Notts County beat League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top