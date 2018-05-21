Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.
A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'
Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.
The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.
Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.
Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.
Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.
The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.
Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cyclists who died in war remembered
Saracens 57-33 Wasps
Saracens reach their fourth Premiership final in five years as they beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking semi-final.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Notts County 1-4 Coventry City (2-5 agg)
Tom Garry
BBC Sport
Coventry City beat Notts County to reach the League Two play-off final and move closer to a first promotion since 1967.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off
A midwife from Warwick Hospital has been announced as the winner of the Great Midwifery Cake Off for 2018Read more
Severe accident: A5 Warwickshire both ways
A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.
A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'
Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.
The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.
Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.
Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.
Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.
The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.
Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.
Long journey home after remand hearing
His solicitor says he was held overnight only for the case to be dropped after a 10-minute hearing.Read more
In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding
Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.
This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.
Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.
And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.
Temporary classroom given green light
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
New arrivals at a Hartshill school will be taught in a new temporary classroom after plans were given the go-ahead by North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning committee.
Michael Drayton Junior School currently has 500 pupils but needs extra accommodation to deal with children moving into new homes being built in Galley Common, Ansley Common and Camp Hill.
Councillors agreed to an application to site the portable building on the school playground until September 2019 while an extension is built.
Notts County 2-1 Coventry City
Jonathan Forte scores twice as Notts County beat League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.Read more