BBC Local Live: Coventry and Warwickshire

A man who died in hospital after being arrested became unwell at premises to which police were called, says the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The police watchdog said on July 10, officers were called to a residence in Edward Street, Nuneaton, by a person concerned about the behaviour of Darren Cumberbatch, 32.

It said it understood that a short time later, he was taken to nearby George Eliot Hospital – where he died on July 19.

BBC

Investigators have spoken to witnesses and CCTV from the premises is being reviewed. The IPCC also wants to see CCTV footage from the hospital.

Mr Cumberbatch’s family has urged witnesses with relevant information to contact the watchdog.

Family members also encourage that speculation over the circumstances surrounding the death be avoided – something for which the IPCC also called, particularly on social media.