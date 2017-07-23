BBC Local Live: Coventry and Warwickshire

New technical academies are planned in Warwickshire and Birmingham as part of a £6m plan to help train engineering apprentices.
Warwickshire-based machine tool maker Engineering Technology Group said it was working with bike manufacturer Norton to help train 300 young engineers over the next two or three years.
The companies are hoping to open a total of 15 centres across the UK to train and supply the next generation of engineering apprentices for the British motorcycle industry.
The first facility has just launched at Norton Motorcycles in Castle Donington.
The current education platform is broken and not relevant to the world we operate in. Instead of bemoaning our luck and lack of support, we’ve decided to do something about it with the launch of our national network."
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Plans to build student flats near town centre approved
Sky Blues fixtures released for EFL Trophy campaign
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Fixture and ticket details have been confirmed ahead of the Sky Blues' EFL Trophy defence.
Mark Robins' side will start their campaign at the Ricoh Arena against League One side Shrewsbury Town on 29 August, before a trip to face Walsall at the Banks's Stadium in October.
The Sky Blues will complete their Group E fixtures against West Bromwich Albion Under-23s at the Ricoh Arena on Tuesday 7November, as they look to defend the competition they won at Wembley last season.
IPCC: Man died days after becoming unwell in police presence
A man who died in hospital after being arrested became
unwell at premises to which police were called, says the Independent Police Complaints
Commission (IPCC).
The police watchdog said on July 10, officers were called to a residence
in Edward Street, Nuneaton, by a person concerned about the behaviour of Darren
Cumberbatch, 32.
It said it understood that a short time later, he was taken to nearby
George Eliot Hospital – where he died on July 19.
Investigators have spoken to witnesses and CCTV from the premises is being reviewed. The IPCC also wants to see CCTV footage from the hospital.
Mr Cumberbatch’s family has urged witnesses with relevant information to contact the watchdog.
Family members also encourage that speculation over the circumstances surrounding the death be avoided – something for which the IPCC also called, particularly on social media.
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J14 for A452 and J13 for A452.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound between J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa) and J13, A452 (Bishop's Tachbrook), because of an accident involving three cars and a motorbike.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
CCTV image released over Rugby assault
A man was treated in hospital after being assaulted by an unknown assailant in Rugby last week.
Police have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident in which a man in his 60s was hit on the head.
It happened in Castle Street at about 18:55 on 14 July.
Rising community care 'better value'
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The spending on supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in Warwickshire has almost doubled in the past three years, according to new figures.
Figures seen by BBC Coventry and Warwickshire show in 2014/15 the council spent £10.4m pounds on getting people to live in the community rather than in care homes - that has risen to almost £19m in the last financial year.
Portfolio holder for health and adults services at Warwickshire County Council Les Caborne said the move to care for people independently at home is better value for council tax payers.
Security driver from Coventry who stole Co-op cash found by his dad faces jail
Blind Fred and Etta Reid have been honoured by a university for services to those with sight loss.
Broadhurst has work to do at Royal Birkdale
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at Royal Birkdale
Warwickshire's other competitor at the Open this week,
Atherstone's Paul Broadhurst, teed off his second round at Royal Birkdale four
hours after Andy Sullivan.
The former Ryder Cup player's job will be to repair the
damage of an opening-day five-over-par 75, knowing he needs to shoot under par
to stand any chance of making the halfway cut.
The 51-year-old reigning British Seniors Open champion might have
his best days behind him. But he has done well in the United States this year
on their Champions Tour - and he remains a highly competitive individual.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Whiteley six sixes in vain after Willey ton
Ross Whiteley hits six sixes in an over but Worcestershire lose to Yorkshire, plus Sunday's T20 Blast round-up.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 northbound between J4a M42 and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Parade marks MoD depot's 75th anniversary
The parade started at Warwick Castle and ended in the town's Pageant Gardens.Read more
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - M42 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J8 M6, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Wessels hits ton, Pietersen injured again
Riki Wessels becomes the first Nottinghamshire player to score a Twenty20 century, while Kevin Pietersen injures a calf off the first ball he faces.Read more
Death probe man 'ill in police presence'
Darren Cumberbatch died in hospital several days after being arrested by police.Read more
Our coverage across the week
We're back from 08:00 on Monday. Join us then.
Academies planned to bridge skills gap
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
New technical academies are planned in Warwickshire and Birmingham as part of a £6m plan to help train engineering apprentices.
Warwickshire-based machine tool maker Engineering Technology Group said it was working with bike manufacturer Norton to help train 300 young engineers over the next two or three years.
The companies are hoping to open a total of 15 centres across the UK to train and supply the next generation of engineering apprentices for the British motorcycle industry.
The first facility has just launched at Norton Motorcycles in Castle Donington.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Plans to build student flats near town centre approved
Leamington Observer
Councillors have approved plans to build student flats near Leamington town centre.
Watch: Warnings of heavy rain and high winds for the West Midlands
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
The heavy rain will clear eastwards through the early hours on Saturday. By dawn clear spells will develop, with light winds.
Sky Blues fixtures released for EFL Trophy campaign
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Fixture and ticket details have been confirmed ahead of the Sky Blues' EFL Trophy defence.
Mark Robins' side will start their campaign at the Ricoh Arena against League One side Shrewsbury Town on 29 August, before a trip to face Walsall at the Banks's Stadium in October.
The Sky Blues will complete their Group E fixtures against West Bromwich Albion Under-23s at the Ricoh Arena on Tuesday 7November, as they look to defend the competition they won at Wembley last season.
IPCC: Man died days after becoming unwell in police presence
A man who died in hospital after being arrested became unwell at premises to which police were called, says the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).
The police watchdog said on July 10, officers were called to a residence in Edward Street, Nuneaton, by a person concerned about the behaviour of Darren Cumberbatch, 32.
It said it understood that a short time later, he was taken to nearby George Eliot Hospital – where he died on July 19.
Investigators have spoken to witnesses and CCTV from the premises is being reviewed. The IPCC also wants to see CCTV footage from the hospital.
Mr Cumberbatch’s family has urged witnesses with relevant information to contact the watchdog.
Family members also encourage that speculation over the circumstances surrounding the death be avoided – something for which the IPCC also called, particularly on social media.
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J14 for A452 and J13 for A452.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound between J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa) and J13, A452 (Bishop's Tachbrook), because of an accident involving three cars and a motorbike.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
CCTV image released over Rugby assault
A man was treated in hospital after being assaulted by an unknown assailant in Rugby last week.
Police have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident in which a man in his 60s was hit on the head.
It happened in Castle Street at about 18:55 on 14 July.
Rising community care 'better value'
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The spending on supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in Warwickshire has almost doubled in the past three years, according to new figures.
Figures seen by BBC Coventry and Warwickshire show in 2014/15 the council spent £10.4m pounds on getting people to live in the community rather than in care homes - that has risen to almost £19m in the last financial year.
Portfolio holder for health and adults services at Warwickshire County Council Les Caborne said the move to care for people independently at home is better value for council tax payers.
Security driver from Coventry who stole Co-op cash found by his dad faces jail
Coventry Observer
A security firm driver who kept cash he had collected from three Co-op stores was caught after his father discovered some of the cash in the boot of his son’s car.
Crash teens had been on Snowdonia trip
The families of three friends who died when their car hit a tree pay tribute to them.Read more
'We want to do what we know we can do'
Broadhurst has work to do at Royal Birkdale
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at Royal Birkdale
Warwickshire's other competitor at the Open this week, Atherstone's Paul Broadhurst, teed off his second round at Royal Birkdale four hours after Andy Sullivan.
The former Ryder Cup player's job will be to repair the damage of an opening-day five-over-par 75, knowing he needs to shoot under par to stand any chance of making the halfway cut.
The 51-year-old reigning British Seniors Open champion might have his best days behind him. But he has done well in the United States this year on their Champions Tour - and he remains a highly competitive individual.