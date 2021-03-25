Royal Navy plane crash: Live updates

BBC Copyright: BBC

The plane had taken off from Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose which is located just outside Helston on the Lizard Peninsula in west Cornwall.

The base, also known as HMS Seahawk, is one of the largest helicopter bases in Europe and employs 3,000 people.

It is home to the Royal Navy’s Merlin Mk 2 helicopters, which carry out anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare as well as troop carrying, casualty evacuation and medium lift and search and rescue duties.

RNAS Culdrose also houses a number of training facilities including engineering and Merlin training facilities and the School of Flight Deck operations, which trains students to manage aircraft movements and tackle aircraft fires.