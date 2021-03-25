Royal Navy plane crash: Live updates

The base, also known as HMS Seahawk, is one of the largest helicopter bases in Europe and employs 3,000 people.
It is home to the Royal Navy’s Merlin Mk 2 helicopters, which carry out anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare as well as troop carrying, casualty evacuation and medium lift and search and rescue duties.
RNAS Culdrose also houses a number of training facilities including engineering and Merlin training facilities and the School of Flight Deck operations, which trains students to manage aircraft movements and tackle aircraft fires.
Investigation 'to begin in due course'
The MoD has said an investigation into the crash "will begin in due course".
Crashed jet 'believed to be in woods'
The Royal Navy jet which crashed in Cornwall is believed to have gone down in woodland, according to a local farmer.
Philip Jenkin said he believed the jet had crashed somewhere in Trelowarren woods on the Lizard peninsula near Helston.
Injuries 'not thought to be life-threatening'
Devon and Cornwall Police said the pilots' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The force said two people had been treated at the scene and would now be taken to hospital.
Two men airlifted to hospital
Police say two men have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Jet used to 'replicate threats from enemy aircraft'
The Royal Navy Hawk jet which crashed in Cornwall is usually used "to provide simulated ship attacks for Royal Navy and NATO units in the run-up to deployment", according to the Ministry of Defence.
The Royal Navy website says 736 Naval Air Squadron’s "use their jets to replicate the threats from enemy fighter aircraft and high-speed sea-skimming missiles".
Jet crashes in Cornwall
A Royal Navy jet has crashed near Helston in Cornwall.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said two pilots were ejected from the Royal Navy hawk aircraft.
In a brief statement on Twitter the MoD said both pilots were being checked by medics.
The flight had taken off from the Royal Navy Air Station at Culdrose near Helston.
