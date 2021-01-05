Lockdown: Latest news from South West

A woman in North Devon is calling for nursery workers to be given the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
Ruth Harland runs a nursery in Braunton and wants greater recognition for the risks early years carers take through changing nappies, wiping noses and the fact toddlers can not wear face masks.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all schools and colleges from Tuesday during his announcement on Monday night but he excluded early years settings such as nurseries, saying they would stay open.
Ms Harland said: “Somebody needs to speak up for early years workers because we have remained open right the way through."
Ms Harland said nursery workers should be in line to get the vaccination as soon as possible.
She added: “If we have to shut or we are ill, those doctors, nurses, frontline workers, teachers, police officers won’t be able to go to work themselves because there will not be people to look after their children."
Quote Message: We feel like a forgotten workforce.” from Ruth Harland Nursery worker
Primary and secondary schools will move to online learning for all pupils apart from vulnerable and keyworker children.
Reasons to leave home include:
Work or volunteering where it is "unreasonable" to work from home. This includes work in someone else's home, such as that carried out by social workers, nannies, cleaners and tradespeople
Education, training, childcare and medical appointments and emergencies
Exercise outdoors (limited to once a day). This includes meeting one other person from another household in an open public space to exercise
Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine
Communal religious worship
Meeting your support or childcare bubble. Children can also move between separated parents
Activities related to moving house
Lockdown needed ‘because government lost control of virus’
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A Plymouth MP has said the city can get through these “difficult months” if everyone pulls together.
Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said a new lockdown was needed because “the government has lost control of the virus”.
He said: "Keir Starmer called for tighter restrictions yesterday, and I’m glad the government has followed his advice.
“Plymouth will rise to the challenge of a new national lockdown.
"We now need more support for those who will now struggle to make ends meet without work - including those self-employed people who have been excluded from support so far … The vaccine is coming, if we pull together we can get through these difficult few months."
Cornwall Council to support residents and businesses
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council is urging people to follow the new lockdown restrictions and says it will be supporting residents and businesses.
The local authority called on the government to introduce tighter restrictions hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a third national lockdown for England.
Council leader Jilian German said the action should have been taken “as soon as the surge in case numbers became evident”.
He said: “My hope now is that these steps will prove enough to make a real difference and reduce the spread of the virus.
“We will now assess the details of [Monday’s] announcement, and make sure we are ready to support to our residents, especially those shielding, and our local businesses in the way we have been since the first lockdown started back last March.”
What the new lockdown means for Devon and Cornwall
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A new national lockdown has begun in England, with people ordered to stay at home except for a handful or permitted reasons.
Work or volunteering where it is "unreasonable" to work from home. This includes work in someone else's home, such as that carried out by social workers, nannies, cleaners and tradespeople
Education, training, childcare and medical appointments and emergencies
Exercise outdoors (limited to once a day). This includes meeting one other person from another household in an open public space to exercise
Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine
Communal religious worship
Meeting your support or childcare bubble. Children can also move between separated parents
Activities related to moving house
Schools and colleges to close
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
Schools and colleges in England are to be closed to most pupils until at least half term, Boris Johnson has announced.
The prime minister said the new lockdown had to be "tough enough" to stop the variant virus from spreading - and teaching will go online.
A-Levels and GCSEs will be cancelled, a government source confirmed to BBC News - although vocational exams will go ahead.
Your questions about the new lockdown
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
The BBC team in the South West will be answering as many of your questions as possible about the new lockdown in the Spotlight programme at 18:30 on BBC One.
You can get in touch by emailing us at spotlight@bbc.co.uk or via our Facebook page.
Coronavirus: Morning update
