Lockdown: Latest news from South West

A woman in North Devon is calling for nursery workers to be given the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Ruth Harland runs a nursery in Braunton and wants greater recognition for the risks early years carers take through changing nappies, wiping noses and the fact toddlers can not wear face masks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all schools and colleges from Tuesday during his announcement on Monday night but he excluded early years settings such as nurseries, saying they would stay open.

Ms Harland said: “Somebody needs to speak up for early years workers because we have remained open right the way through."

Ms Harland said nursery workers should be in line to get the vaccination as soon as possible.

She added: “If we have to shut or we are ill, those doctors, nurses, frontline workers, teachers, police officers won’t be able to go to work themselves because there will not be people to look after their children."