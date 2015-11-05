Fireworks

BBC Local Live Cambridgeshire:

  1. Updates for Thursday, 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Friday

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

That's it from us here at Local Live in Cambridgeshire. 

We'll be back tomorrow with all your news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00.  

Thanks for being with us, enjoy Bonfire Night and we hope it all goes off with a BANG!

Cambridge firework display: 'Safety an absolute priority'

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

The organisers of tonight's firework display on Midsummer Common in Cambridge say "safety is their absolute priority".

Midsummer Common
BBC

Neil Jones, from Cambridge City Council, says they cancelled the funfair but went ahead with the bonfire and fireworks as "that's the safer way for people to enjoy Bonfire Night and not to go off and do their own thing".

It comes after a woman in her 50's received life changing injuries after being run over by a lorry at the site yesterday. 

Cambridge fireworks build up starts

Jeremy Sallis

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

In just over an hour's time I'll be live on the address system, getting everyone into the Bonfire Night spirit ahead of the fireworks display at Midsummer Common in Cambridge.

Fireworks
Keith Edkins/Geograph

Please keep safe and remember, remember you can't light any sparklers!

Weather: Some rain expected for Bonfire Night

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain through the evening, with the rain gradually clearing overnight.

Weather
BBC

It will stay misty, with a fair amount of low cloud and hill fog over higher ground - such as the Gog Magog Downs.

The good news is it's very mild again for this time of year. Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).

'Lessons will be learned' from Midsummer Common incident

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Council, talks to me after a womanwas injured at Midsummer Commonwhile preparing for a funfair ahead of tonight's annual free fireworks event.

MP says criticism for his moustache is just "jealousy"

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

I've just been told by Huntingdon MP Jonathon Djanogly that the Labour MP who said he looked like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie" is "clearly jealous". 

He says he doesn't mind getting "a bit" of ribbing from Chris Bryant, as he's growing the moustache for the charity event Movember.

'No sparklers on trains'

The British Transport Police has just tweeted this message about sparklers ahead of tonight's firework displays in Cambridge.

View more on twitter

Headlines: Cambridge firework night will be a 'safe event'... 86-year-old man attacked in own home

Here are the stories making the news this afternoon: 

  • The organisers of tonight's firework display in Cambridge say "safety is their priority", after a woman suffered life-changing injuries on the site yesterday
  • An 86-year-old man from Huntingdon has been punched and threatened after three men forced their way into his home
  • Cambridgeshire MP Jonathan Djanogly is told he looks like an "extra in a porn movie"

MP told he looks like 'an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie'

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

The Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has been accused of looking like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie", after growing a moustache for Movember.

Jonathon Djanogly
BBC

Labour’s Chris Bryant joked in the House of Commons that the Conservative MP’s moustache looked "pretty nasty".

Look at the picture and judge for yourself!

Police officer honoured for work with the Roma community

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

It's been a proud day for PC Petr Torak, who has just received an honorary MBE for "services to the Roma community".

Petr Torak receiving his Honorary MBE
Cambridgeshire Police

You can see a very happy looking Mr Torak with his family, after he was presented with his medal and a certificate signed by the Queen and Prince Philip. 

Mr Torak is a member of the Roma community and his job involves making sure the Roma, Gypsy and traveller communities are treated fairly and equally.

Peterborough boss: FA Cup 'about attacking football'

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Peterborough United boss Graham Westley says the FA Cup is "all about playing attacking football", ahead of this weekend's first round.

Graham Westley
Joe Dent

Westley, whose side travel to Burton, was Stevenage manager when they knocked out Newcastle back in 2011.

He said: “The FA Cup has been good to me over the course of time. It’s a fantastic competition, it’s all about how brave you’re going to be, how much adventure you’re going to play with."

Council 'to learn from Midsummer Common incident'

Tom Horn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

I've just spoken to Antoinette Jackson, the chief executive of Cambridge City Council, who told me yesterday's incident on Midsummer Common involving a woman in her 50s was a tragic accident.

Midsummer Common
BBC

She says they'll do all they can to learn from this to make sure it never happens again. 

The woman is still being treated in Addenbrooke's with life changing injuries, after she was run over by a lorry. 

Bonfire road closures expected

Cambridge City Council has tweeted about tonight's road closures ahead of the Midsummer Common firework display.

View more on twitter

Cambridge United manager 'a great job'

Jonathan Park

BBC Look East sport

I've been talking to the Cambridge United caretaker manager Joe Dunne today at his first press conference in the new role. 

Joe Dunn
BBC

He says whoever is appointed to the role full time will be landing a great job in football. 

Dunne is in the running to replace Richard Money, who was sacked on Monday following a series of poor results, and takes charge of the team for tomorrow's FA Cup first-round match with Basingstoke.

Busy night ahead for Cambridgeshire firework company

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

It's all systems go at Kimbolton Fireworks this afternoon. 

Fireworks at Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games
BBC

The Cambridgeshire company, which supplied fireworks for the 2012 Olympics, is getting ready to present about a dozen displays.

Staff members have been working hard to get fireworks out to all their customers after around £100,000 worth of their fireworks were stolen last week.

Campaign launched to stop drivers undertaking gritters

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A new winter road safety campaign has been launched to stop drivers from using the hard shoulder to undertake gritters.

Pass gritters safely poster
Highways England

Highways England say: "Our gritter drivers have noticed a growing problem with road users veering into the hard shoulder to avoid being struck by salt, risking a collision with a stationary vehicle and causing a hazard when gritters try to come off at junctions."

Woman hurt at Midsummer Common has 'life changing injuries'

Emma Maclean

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The woman hit by a lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge yesterday has suffered life changing injuries, police have confirmed.

Midsummer Common
BBC

She was run over during the preparations for the funfair for tonight's firework display.

The funfair has been cancelled but the fireworks will still go ahead.

Weather: Cloudy with some persistent rain

BBC Weather

This afternoon will start largely dry but there will be a lot of cloud around. 

Weather map
BBC Weather

 It will become increasingly windy. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Cambridge holiday maker in Sharm el-Sheikh describes confusion

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A man from Cambridge currently stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh has told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the information they're currently getting is "confusing".

Sharm el Sheik airport
BBC

Leon Chlon says there's "a slight air of panic amongst British holiday makers" and people are feeling tense.

He's currently stranded in the resort and doesn't know when he will leave.

