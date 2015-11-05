BBC Local Live Cambridgeshire:

Neil Jones, from Cambridge City Council, says they cancelled the funfair but went ahead with the bonfire and fireworks as "that's the safer way for people to enjoy Bonfire Night and not to go off and do their own thing".
Campaign launched to stop drivers undertaking gritters
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A new winter road safety campaign has been launched to stop drivers from using the hard shoulder to undertake gritters.
Highways England say: "Our gritter drivers have noticed a growing problem with road users veering into the hard shoulder to avoid being struck by salt, risking a collision with a stationary vehicle and causing a hazard when gritters try to come off at junctions."
Woman hurt at Midsummer Common has 'life changing injuries'
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The woman hit by a lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge yesterday has suffered life changing injuries, police have confirmed.
She was run over during the preparations for the funfair for tonight's firework display.
The funfair has been cancelled but the fireworks will still go ahead.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage throughout the day
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
That's it from us here at Local Live in Cambridgeshire.
We'll be back tomorrow with all your news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00.
Thanks for being with us, enjoy Bonfire Night and we hope it all goes off with a BANG!
Cambridge firework display: 'Safety an absolute priority'
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
The organisers of tonight's firework display on Midsummer Common in Cambridge say "safety is their absolute priority".
Neil Jones, from Cambridge City Council, says they cancelled the funfair but went ahead with the bonfire and fireworks as "that's the safer way for people to enjoy Bonfire Night and not to go off and do their own thing".
It comes after a woman in her 50's received life changing injuries after being run over by a lorry at the site yesterday.
Cambridge fireworks build up starts
Jeremy Sallis
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
In just over an hour's time I'll be live on the address system, getting everyone into the Bonfire Night spirit ahead of the fireworks display at Midsummer Common in Cambridge.
Please keep safe and remember, remember you can't light any sparklers!
Weather: Some rain expected for Bonfire Night
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain through the evening, with the rain gradually clearing overnight.
It will stay misty, with a fair amount of low cloud and hill fog over higher ground - such as the Gog Magog Downs.
The good news is it's very mild again for this time of year. Minimum temperature: 11C (52F).
'Lessons will be learned' from Midsummer Common incident
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Council, talks to me after a womanwas injured at Midsummer Commonwhile preparing for a funfair ahead of tonight's annual free fireworks event.
MP says criticism for his moustache is just "jealousy"
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
I've just been told by Huntingdon MP Jonathon Djanogly that the Labour MP who said he looked like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie" is "clearly jealous".
He says he doesn't mind getting "a bit" of ribbing from Chris Bryant, as he's growing the moustache for the charity event Movember.
'No sparklers on trains'
The British Transport Police has just tweeted this message about sparklers ahead of tonight's firework displays in Cambridge.
Headlines: Cambridge firework night will be a 'safe event'... 86-year-old man attacked in own home
Here are the stories making the news this afternoon:
MP told he looks like 'an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie'
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
The Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has been accused of looking like "an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie", after growing a moustache for Movember.
Labour’s Chris Bryant joked in the House of Commons that the Conservative MP’s moustache looked "pretty nasty".
Look at the picture and judge for yourself!
Police officer honoured for work with the Roma community
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
It's been a proud day for PC Petr Torak, who has just received an honorary MBE for "services to the Roma community".
You can see a very happy looking Mr Torak with his family, after he was presented with his medal and a certificate signed by the Queen and Prince Philip.
Mr Torak is a member of the Roma community and his job involves making sure the Roma, Gypsy and traveller communities are treated fairly and equally.
Peterborough boss: FA Cup 'about attacking football'
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Peterborough United boss Graham Westley says the FA Cup is "all about playing attacking football", ahead of this weekend's first round.
Westley, whose side travel to Burton, was Stevenage manager when they knocked out Newcastle back in 2011.
He said: “The FA Cup has been good to me over the course of time. It’s a fantastic competition, it’s all about how brave you’re going to be, how much adventure you’re going to play with."
Council 'to learn from Midsummer Common incident'
Tom Horn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
I've just spoken to Antoinette Jackson, the chief executive of Cambridge City Council, who told me yesterday's incident on Midsummer Common involving a woman in her 50s was a tragic accident.
She says they'll do all they can to learn from this to make sure it never happens again.
The woman is still being treated in Addenbrooke's with life changing injuries, after she was run over by a lorry.
Bonfire road closures expected
Cambridge City Council has tweeted about tonight's road closures ahead of the Midsummer Common firework display.
Festival lights up the city centre
Peterborough Telegraph
Peterborough Telegraph
The festival of lights shone through Peterborough as thousands of people celebrated Diwali in the city centre.
Cambridge United manager 'a great job'
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
I've been talking to the Cambridge United caretaker manager Joe Dunne today at his first press conference in the new role.
He says whoever is appointed to the role full time will be landing a great job in football.
Dunne is in the running to replace Richard Money, who was sacked on Monday following a series of poor results, and takes charge of the team for tomorrow's FA Cup first-round match with Basingstoke.
Busy night ahead for Cambridgeshire firework company
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
It's all systems go at Kimbolton Fireworks this afternoon.
The Cambridgeshire company, which supplied fireworks for the 2012 Olympics, is getting ready to present about a dozen displays.
Staff members have been working hard to get fireworks out to all their customers after around £100,000 worth of their fireworks were stolen last week.
Campaign launched to stop drivers undertaking gritters
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A new winter road safety campaign has been launched to stop drivers from using the hard shoulder to undertake gritters.
Highways England say: "Our gritter drivers have noticed a growing problem with road users veering into the hard shoulder to avoid being struck by salt, risking a collision with a stationary vehicle and causing a hazard when gritters try to come off at junctions."
Woman hurt at Midsummer Common has 'life changing injuries'
Emma Maclean
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The woman hit by a lorry on Midsummer Common in Cambridge yesterday has suffered life changing injuries, police have confirmed.
She was run over during the preparations for the funfair for tonight's firework display.
The funfair has been cancelled but the fireworks will still go ahead.
Weather: Cloudy with some persistent rain
BBC Weather
This afternoon will start largely dry but there will be a lot of cloud around.
It will become increasingly windy. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Cambridge holiday maker in Sharm el-Sheikh describes confusion
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A man from Cambridge currently stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh has told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire the information they're currently getting is "confusing".
Leon Chlon says there's "a slight air of panic amongst British holiday makers" and people are feeling tense.
He's currently stranded in the resort and doesn't know when he will leave.