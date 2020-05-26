BBC West Live: Breaking news & coronavirus latest

M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for B4509 Thornbury to J15 for M4 J20.
M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J14, B4509 (Thornbury) to J15, M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of a broken down Vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hospital remains closed due to high number of Covid-19 cases
Weston General Hospital remains closed to new admissions due to a high number of coronavirus cases.
The measures include the A&E department.
Its NHS trust described it as a "precautionary measure" and arrangements have been made for new patients to be treated elsewhere.
Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire southbound
