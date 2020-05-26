Live

BBC West Live: Breaking news & coronavirus latest

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for B4509 Thornbury to J15 for M4 J20.

    M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J14, B4509 (Thornbury) to J15, M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of a broken down Vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Hospital remains closed due to high number of Covid-19 cases

    Weston General
    Copyright: Google

    Weston General Hospital remains closed to new admissions due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

    The measures include the A&E department.

    Its NHS trust described it as a "precautionary measure" and arrangements have been made for new patients to be treated elsewhere.

    You can find more on that story here.

Back to top