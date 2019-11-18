BBC local live: West of England

Police were called to Penhill in Wiltshire following reports of a man with a severed ear.

A man in his 30s was found in Aldbourne Close just before 5am on Sunday and was taken to hospital. He is expected to undergo surgery today.

Det Sgt Scott Anger, of Swindon CID, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to this man suffering a severed ear.

"I'm sure that somebody will have information which could help - while we don't know exactly where this incident took place, we believe it was in or near an address in the Aldbourne Close area of Penhill."