BBC local live: West of England

Copyright: BBC
New trains for South Western Railway delayed
New trains for South Western Railway have been delayed.
They had been due to start carrying passengers from next month, but that's not going to happen, because the train operator's yet to receive even one, for testing.
The first of the new trains is not now likely to appear until the middle of next year, with deliveries taking a further year to complete.
Police appeal after man lost an ear
Police were called to Penhill in Wiltshire following reports of a man with a severed ear.
A man in his 30s was found in Aldbourne Close just before 5am on Sunday and was taken to hospital. He is expected to undergo surgery today.
Det Sgt Scott Anger, of Swindon CID, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to this man suffering a severed ear.
"I'm sure that somebody will have information which could help - while we don't know exactly where this incident took place, we believe it was in or near an address in the Aldbourne Close area of Penhill."
Blue Chip launched to help people sleeping rough
A new scheme enabling people buy food or drink for someone sleeping rough has been launched in Bristol.
The Billy Chip is a blue chip on sale in cafes which can then be given to someone on the street to exchange for food or drink.
It's hoped it will help increase people's engagement with those who are homeless, and to make it easier for people who are sleeping rough to claim drinks that have been paid for.