BBC West Live: Breaking news and travel

Could Swindon residents be asked to stop recycling plastic?
People in Swindon could be asked to stop recycling plastic so it can be turned into fuel instead.
Swindon Borough Council is consulting on plans which could see plastic waste turned into an alternative to fossil fuel to help power factories.
The Conservative authority says a rising population means more rubbish is being thrown out and there's extra potential for that to go to landfill.
You can give your views in an online survey and at a series of consultation events over the next six weeks.
Taunton park and rides saved after threat from funding cuts
Taunton's two park and rides will now not close under proposals to cut costs from the county council.
The authority had included them in a list of potential savings as it attempts to cut £13m from its budget.
But Taunton Deane District Council has stepped in to make a "one-off contribution" to keep the service running.
Councillor John Williams, the leader of the district council, said the service was "essential".
"Whilst our one-off contribution cannot guarantee the long term future of the service, it does provide a crucial window of opportunity to work with our County Council partners and the bus operating company to put the service on a commercially sound footing," he said.
Sex-for-rent offered by landlords in the West
A BBC Inside Out West investigation has found that some landlords in the West country are offering free rent in return for sex.
The Ministry of Justice says this is illegal, and even placing an advert is breaking the law.