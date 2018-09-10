BBC West Live: Breaking news and travel

Listen to BBC local radio for Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, or Wiltshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel news updates from across the West of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Could Swindon residents be asked to stop recycling plastic?

People in Swindon could be asked to stop recycling plastic so it can be turned into fuel instead.

Swindon Borough Council is consulting on plans which could see plastic waste turned into an alternative to fossil fuel to help power factories.

The Conservative authority says a rising population means more rubbish is being thrown out and there's extra potential for that to go to landfill.

You can give your views in an online survey and at a series of consultation events over the next six weeks.

Plastic bottles recycling pile
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Taunton park and rides saved after threat from funding cuts

Taunton's two park and rides will now not close under proposals to cut costs from the county council.

The authority had included them in a list of potential savings as it attempts to cut £13m from its budget.

But Taunton Deane District Council has stepped in to make a "one-off contribution" to keep the service running.

Councillor John Williams, the leader of the district council, said the service was "essential".

"Whilst our one-off contribution cannot guarantee the long term future of the service, it does provide a crucial window of opportunity to work with our County Council partners and the bus operating company to put the service on a commercially sound footing," he said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sex-for-rent offered by landlords in the West

A BBC Inside Out West investigation has found that some landlords in the West country are offering free rent in return for sex.

The Ministry of Justice says this is illegal, and even placing an advert is breaking the law.

A BBC investigation finds that some landlords are offering sex for rent in the West.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top