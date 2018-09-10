BBC West Live: Breaking news and travel

People in Swindon could be asked to stop recycling plastic so it can be turned into fuel instead.

Swindon Borough Council is consulting on plans which could see plastic waste turned into an alternative to fossil fuel to help power factories.

The Conservative authority says a rising population means more rubbish is being thrown out and there's extra potential for that to go to landfill.

You can give your views in an online survey and at a series of consultation events over the next six weeks.