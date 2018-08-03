As it happened: West of England
Summary
- The latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for the West of England.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire westbound
M4 Wiltshire westbound severe accident, from J17 for Stanton Saint Quinton Roundabout to J18 for A46 Bath.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound from J17, Stanton (Chippenham) to J18, A46 (Bath), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire westbound
M4 Wiltshire westbound severe accident, from J17 for Stanton Saint Quinton Roundabout to J18 for A46 Bath.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound from J17, Stanton (Chippenham) to J18, A46 (Bath), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, from J17 for B4055 Cribbs Causeway to J18A for M49.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 southbound in Gloucestershire from J17, B4055 (Cribbs Causeway) to J18a M49, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Bigger premises wanted for homeless containers site
A charity in Bristol which helps homeless people by creating accommodation in old shipping containers is preparing to move to a bigger site.
Help Bristol's Homeless converts the containers into what it calls "micro flats", equipped with kitchens and bathrooms.
The aim is to give people a base so they can get back on their feet.
The charity's founder says the concept has been so successful it has generated interest around the country.
'The satisfaction is getting to know them'
Volunteer Gillian Wilding has recently been recognised by the Prime Minister for her hard work at Bristol Children's Hospital.
She has been given a Points of Light award by the government, which recognises outstanding volunteers.
She has led the Friends for Parents volunteer scheme for three decades, helping parents with everything, from delivering toiletries to running errands.
Newport County sign Semenyo on loan
Football club cancels matches over cracked pitch
A Somerset football club has cancelled all three of its planned pre-season friendlies at home because its pitch is too dangerous.
Shepton Mallet AFC is filling large cracks in the surface with sand to try and make sure its first league game of the season on Saturday can go ahead following the recent dry spell.
Fellow Somerset club Bridgwater Town has also reported cracks on its pitch which it said could lead to a loss of revenue if matches are cancelled.
Severe accident: A38 Somerset both ways
A38 Somerset both ways severe accident, between A361 and The Maypole Inn.
A38 Somerset - A38 in Walford Cross closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the A361 junction and The Maypole Inn junction, because of an accident.
Travel: 'Serious crash' on the A303 in Ilchester
Severe accident: A37 Somerset eastbound
A37 Somerset eastbound severe accident, between A303 and Roman Road.
A37 Somerset - A37 in Ilchester closed eastbound between the A303 junction and the Roman Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and lorry.
Guitar from Beatles final Cavern Club gig for sale
The guitar that George Harrison was photographed wearing at the Beatles final appearance at Liverpool’s Cavern Club will go on sale in Wiltshire next month.
The guitar, an Australian-made Maton Master Sound MS-500, will be auctioned at Gardiner Houlgate auctions in Corsham.
It's expected to fetch in the region of £300,000–£400,000.
Council acted illegally in cutting budget
Developing homes in the Cotswolds: What is a Local Plan?
Hayley Mortimer
BBC Gloucestershire politics reporter
It's been almost a decade in the making but today Cotswold District Council adopted its Local Plan.
The housing blueprint sets out where almost 10,000 new homes should be built across the Cotswolds over the next 13 years.
So what is a Local Plan?
it sets out a vision for the future development of an area, addressing housing needs, communitiy facilities and infrastructure.
It also provides the basis for safeguarding the environment, adapting to climate change and making sure developments are well designed.
Once adopted, Local Plans are a critical tool in guiding councillors when they make decisions about planning applications.
It's a really important document and it has been a long process to get one adopted by Cotswold District Council.
It has taken more than seven years and has seen public consultations, an examination in public by an independent inspector and a number of council meetings.
Forest Green Rovers chairman gets supportive stars tattoo
Dale Vince, the chairman of Forest Green Rovers, has unveiled a new tattoo on the eve of the new League Two season.
He tweeted a picture showing the simple design which he has had inked on his left shoulder.
Earlier this week the club unveiled its new shirt, featuring the same three stars - one to commemorate their promotion to the football league last year, and two greyed-out ones.
The club said they represent an ambition to reach the Championship in the coming seasons and will be filled in when more success is achieved.
Field of sunflowers thriving on Wiltshire farm
Nestled away in the Marlborough Downs is a field full of sunflowers.
Farmer Ian Warman and his son Dan, 2, planted them earlier this year.
The flowers will be harvested for seed to feed wild birds this winter.
Homeless shipping containers' new site
BreakingCouncil loses legal battle over education funding
A group of parents has won a legal challenge against Bristol City Council over £5m of cuts to services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).
The Labour-led authority has cut £5m from its budget to the service as part of wider plans to make savings.
A judicial review found in favour of the parents.
In response, the council said it was disappointed by the decision.
New hospital location decided by Citizens Jury
A Citizens Jury has chosen Cinderford as its preferred choice for a new hospital in the Forest of Dean.
Eighteen local residents spent the past week debating where to site the £11m facility, which will replace the Lydney and Dilke community hospitals.
The decision is not binding and the NHS will make a final decision later this month.
One hundred symbols of remembrance mark 100 years since WWI
A touching tribute to commemorate those lost in World War One has been installed at a church in Rodbourne, Swindon.
Some 1,300 poppies have been suspended from the ceiling in the nave, marking the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice.
The display will last for 100 days: one day for each of the 100 years.
Members of the public will be able to add to a Remembrance memorial book.
Meet the beatboxing vicar from Somerset
A vicar from Somerset, who uses beatboxing rhythms in his sermons, has been chosen as a judge at the World Beatboxing Championships.
Gavin Tyte, from Chard, first made national headlines in 2011 when he created a beatboxing version of the Nativity story, which went viral online.
He'll also be launching a beatboxing app while at the world championships, which starts later in Berlin.
South Western Railway strike set to go ahead on Saturday
A fourth 24-hour strike over the role of guards on South Western Railway (SWR) will go ahead tomorrow.
The train operator said it still expected to run 70% of services despite the action.
Talks between SWR and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) failed to reach a resolution earlier this week.
The remaining strikes are scheduled for 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.
BreakingCinderford chosen by citizen's jury as new hospital location
Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
Woodland blaze: Fire now out but cause 'unknown'
A fire at Whitchurch near Bristol has now been put out.
Firefighters say crews will remain on site this afternoon to check there is no chance of it reigniting.
"Crews will be on scene for several hours damping down and making safe," a spokesman said.
"The cause of the fire is currently unknown."
Broken poppy artist wants to make replacement
The artist behind the huge marble poppy statue that was given to the people of Royal Wootton Bassett says he'd like to be given the chance to replace it.
The white marble poppy collapsed under its own weight in October.
It was created in 2015 by local artist Mark Humphrey in gratitude for the way the town honoured repatriated military personnel.
Joyriders' crashed bus was in hit TV show
Cotswold housing plan adopted by council
A housing blueprint which sets out where almost 10,000 homes will be built across the Cotswolds has been adopted by the District Council.
The Local Plan allocates land for development until 2031 and includes land in Cirencester, Fairford, Bourton and Northleach.
The Liberal Democrats raised concerns that the council was ignoring the north of the Cotswolds by allocating 2,350 homes at Chesterton, on the outskirts of Cirencester.
But the plan was adopted at an earlier meeting.
Swindon working on joint stadium bid
Severe congestion: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe congestion, between J16 for and J20 for .
M5 Bristol - Long delays and stop-start traffic on M5 southbound between J16, Aztec West and J20, Clevedon. Travel time is 60 minutes.
Severe congestion: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe congestion, between J25 for and J21 for .
M5 Somerset - Long delays and stop-start traffic on M5 northbound between J25, Taunton and J21, Weston-Super-Mare. Travel time is 60 minutes.
Travel: M4 traffic released following westbound closure
Whitchurch woodland fire: One person taken to hospital
A fire in a wooded area at Whitchurch has been stopped from spreading to nearby industrial units.
The fire broke out just before 11:00 BST.
An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one male casualty, unrelated to the fire, was treated at the scene and was being taken to hospital.
He added crews would be on scene for several hours damping down and making safe.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Travel: Crash shuts M4 eastbound near Almondsbury Interchange
Severe accident: M4 Bristol eastbound
M4 Bristol eastbound severe accident, between J22 for M49 and J20 for M5 Js15,16.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J22 M49 and J20, M5 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe accident, between J22 for and J21 for A370.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 northbound between J22, Burnham-On-Sea and J21, A370 (Weston-Super-Mare), because of an accident.
Decision due on location of new Forest of Dean hospital
A decision will be made later on the location of a new hospital in the Forest of Dean.
Members of the public will rule on whether to build a new £11m facility in Coleford, Cinderford or Lydney.
However, the jury's vote on the preferred location will not be binding.
Gloucestershire Care Services NHS Trust voted to close Lydney and Dilke community hospitals in the Forest of Dean earlier this year.
In a public consultation in 2017, the plan to close Dilke Memorial Hospital, near Cinderford, and Lydney & District Hospital was rejected by 46% of respondents, compared to 43% who supported it.
However, Gloucestershire Care Services NHS Trust voted in January to go ahead with its preferred option to replace the two sites with a new £11m facility.
Whitchurch fire 'almost under control'
Cheltenham bring in Kalala and Baldwin
Wallace the mule's going to Gatcombe
A mule that was recently granted permission to compete in dressage events will appear at the Festival of British Eventing this weekend in Gloucestershire.
Christie Mclean from Stroud was initially prevented from competing in the sport, because mules were barred from entering.
But after receiving a flurry of press attention the governing body, British Dressage, changed its rules.
She and Wallace will take part in a dressage display on Saturday and Sunday at Gatcombe Park near Minchinhampton.
Christie says she can't wait to take part.
Ex-boss Sherwood handed Yeovil role
