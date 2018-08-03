As it happened: West of England

It's been almost a decade in the making but today Cotswold District Council adopted its Local Plan.

The housing blueprint sets out where almost 10,000 new homes should be built across the Cotswolds over the next 13 years.

So what is a Local Plan?

it sets out a vision for the future development of an area, addressing housing needs, communitiy facilities and infrastructure.

It also provides the basis for safeguarding the environment, adapting to climate change and making sure developments are well designed.

Once adopted, Local Plans are a critical tool in guiding councillors when they make decisions about planning applications.

It's a really important document and it has been a long process to get one adopted by Cotswold District Council.

It has taken more than seven years and has seen public consultations, an examination in public by an independent inspector and a number of council meetings.