As it happened: West of England

Family say goodbye to Novichok victim
Dawn Sturgess' daughter spoke at the funeral, telling over 100 mourners how much she loved her mother.Read more
Forest Green Rovers named as first carbon neutral football club
Listed status bid for lost memorials
Hundreds of forgotten, secret and little-known shrines across England are nominated for listed status.Read more
Private cremation for Novichok poisoning victim
The funeral of Novichok poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess is taking place later today in a family ceremony at Salisbury Crematorium.
Ms Sturgess from Salisbury died earlier this month after coming into contact with the nerve agent.
Her boyfriend Charlie Rowley found it and gave it to her, thinking it was a bottle of perfume.
He was seriously ill in hospital but has recovered enough to be released.
Injured scaffolder's 'remarkable recovery'
Jamie Mines, from Frome, lost both his hands, along with his right leg and left foot, after suffering an electric shock at work in Swindon in December 2016.
Mr Mines was placed in an induced coma and missed his first Christmas with his five-month-old twins Isabella and Savannah.
Fast forward just over a year-and-a-half and he has been taking of his remarkable progress from living independently to getting his driving licence back.
Temporary reprieve for sports club
A sports and social club in Bristol, threatened with closure, has been given a reprieve until next year.
Members of the Bristol Civil Service Sports Club in Horfield were worried they'd have to close at the end of September, after the organisation that runs it started consulting on whether it should be kept.
They've now been told they have until at least the end of April to produce a business plan to show the club can be viable.
It means the teams which use the pitches can now look forward to their winter fixtures.
Citizens' jury to decide site of new hospital
A panel of local people in the Forest of Dean will sit on a special citizens' jury this week to discuss the location of a new hospital.
The decision to close both the Dilke and Lydney community hospitals was taken in January.
The group will make a recommendation on whether the new £11m hospital should be built in Cinderford, Coleford or Lydney.
Campaigners against the hospital closures are mounting a legal challenge to try and reverse the decision.
Severe accident: M5 Somerset southbound
M5 Somerset southbound severe accident, before J25 for A358.
M5 Somerset - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M5 southbound before J25, A358 (Taunton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A37 Somerset southbound
A37 Somerset southbound severe accident, from Church Lane to Hooper's Lane.
A37 Somerset - A37 Dorchester Road in Yeovil blocked southbound from the Church Lane junction to the Hooper's Lane junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles including two lorries, one of which has jacknifed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A44 Gloucestershire both ways
A44 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, between A424 and B4081.
A44 Gloucestershire - A44 in Troopers Lodge closed in both directions between the A424 junction and the B4081 junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M49 Bristol both ways
M49 Bristol both ways severe disruption, between M4 and M5.
M49 Bristol - One lane closed on M49 in both directions between M4 in Gloucestershire and M5 in City of Bristol, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Somerset beat Middlesex on rain-hit day
Sunday's T20 Blast schedule is hit by the wet weather, with three of four games called off, but Somerset beat Middlesex.Read more
Severe disruption: M49 Bristol southbound
M49 Bristol southbound severe disruption, between M4 J22 and M5 J18.
M49 Bristol - One lane closed on M49 southbound between M4 J22 in Gloucestershire and M5 J18 in City of Bristol, because of flooding. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Thunder beat Vipers; Storm's Mandhana stars
Lancashire Thunder narrowly beat Southern Vipers after Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking 52 fires Western Storm to victory.Read more
Severe disruption: M4 Bristol eastbound
M4 Bristol eastbound severe disruption, at J19 for M32 J19.
M4 Bristol - M4 in Gloucestershire lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J19, M32 (Bristol), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire southbound
M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for B4509 Thornbury to Js15,16 M4 J20.
M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound from J14, B4509 (Thornbury) to Js15,16 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M48 Gloucestershire both ways
M48 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, between J1 for A403 and J2 for A466.
M48 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M48 Severn Bridge in both directions in Monmouthshire between J1, A403 (Aust) and J2, A466 (Chepstow), because of strong winds. Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Thousands visit street art festival
Buildings, shop fronts and shutters are among the many urban canvasses offered to urban artists.Read more
Severe accident: M4 Bristol eastbound
M4 Bristol eastbound severe accident, at J19 for M32 J19.
M4 Bristol - M4 in Gloucestershire lane closed on exit slip road eastbound at J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Gloucestershire westbound
M4 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, from J18 for A46 Bath to J19 for M32 J19.
M4 Gloucestershire - Stationary traffic on M4 westbound from J18, A46 (Bath) to J19, M32 (Bristol), because of all traffic being temporarily held and concrete blocks on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M48 Gloucestershire westbound
M48 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, at J1 for A403.
M48 Gloucestershire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M48 Severn Bridge westbound at J1, A403 (Aust), because of strong winds.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A361 Somerset both ways
A361 Somerset both ways severe accident, from A361 to B3092.
A361 Somerset - A361 in Feltham closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the A361 junction to the B3092 junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe disruption, at J17 for B4055 Cribbs Causeway.
M5 Bristol - M5 in Gloucestershire lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J17, B4055 (Cribbs Causeway), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire westbound
M4 Wiltshire westbound severe disruption, at J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Wiltshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic westbound at J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A37 Somerset both ways
A37 Somerset both ways severe accident, from Bagborough Lane to A361 East Compton Road.
A37 Somerset - A37 in Pylle closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the Bagborough Lane junction to the A361 East Compton Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe disruption, from J22 for to J21 for A370.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound from J22, Burnham-On-Sea to J21, A370 (Weston-Super-Mare), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset southbound
M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J21 for A370 to J22 for .
M5 Somerset - Queuing traffic on M5 southbound from J21, A370 (Weston-Super-Mare) to J22, Burnham-On-Sea, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Striker McAlinden joins Cheltenham Town
Cheltenham Town sign former Exeter City striker Liam McAlinden on a two-year contract.Read more
Severe accident: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe accident, from J25 for A358 to J24 for A38.
M5 Somerset - Two lanes blocked, severe delays and queuing traffic on M5 northbound from J25, A358 (Taunton) to J24, A38 (Bridgwater South), because of an accident. Travel time is 60 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J15, A346 (Swindon East).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A429 Gloucestershire both ways
A429 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, from Cotswold Markets to North Cotswolds Hospital.
A429 Gloucestershire - Slow traffic on A429 in both directions from the Cotswold Markets junction to the North Cotswolds Hospital junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A361 Wiltshire both ways
A361 Wiltshire both ways severe accident, near Supermarine Football Club.
A361 Wiltshire - Slow traffic on A361 Highworth Road in both directions near the Supermarine Football Club junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire both ways
M4 Wiltshire both ways severe accident, from J15 for A346 Marlborough Road to J14 for A338.
M4 Wiltshire - Slow traffic on M4 in both directions from J15, A346 (Swindon East) in Swindon to J14, A338 (Hungerford) in Berkshire, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M5 Gloucestershire northbound
M5 Gloucestershire northbound severe accident, from J9 for A438 Ashchurch Road to J8 for M50.
M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J9, A438 (Tewkesbury) to J8 M50, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A403 Bristol both ways
A403 Bristol both ways severe disruption, from Third Way to Poplar Way West.
A403 Bristol - A403 Smoke Lane in Avonmouth closed in both directions from the Third Way junction to the Poplar Way West junction, because of a burst water main.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Air travellers warned of drink risks
A campaign to warn holidaymakers is launched ahead of the busiest summer weekend for flights.Read more
'The pier's on fire - oh my God'
Remembering the huge fire that devastated the Edwardian Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare 10 years ago.Read more
The Great Pretender: England on film
Sarah Gosling
BBC News Online
Think you know England's landscape? These film locations might make you change your mind.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe disruption, at J19 for A369 Martcombe Road.
M5 Bristol - M5 in Somerset lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J19, A369 (Portishead), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time