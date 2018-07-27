As it happened: West of England

Wiltshire Police

The funeral of Novichok poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess is taking place later today in a family ceremony at Salisbury Crematorium.

Ms Sturgess from Salisbury died earlier this month after coming into contact with the nerve agent.

Her boyfriend Charlie Rowley found it and gave it to her, thinking it was a bottle of perfume.

He was seriously ill in hospital but has recovered enough to be released.