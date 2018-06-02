As it happened: West of England 28 May-1 June

Former Union J star George Shelley is
making a documentary about coping with grief and mental health, following the
death of his sister, Harriet, a year ago.
She died aged 21 in May 2017 after being hit by a car and hitting her head during a night out outside a
Stormzy gig in Bristol.
The film will air on digital channel BBC
Three.
He will meet young people who have
lost a sibling, talk through grief with his family and explore the impact of the issue on wider society.
Boots Corner traffic restriction delayed by two days
Boots Corner, Cheltenham’s popular high street route, will now close on June 28 – two days later than previously confirmed.
Cheltenham Borough Council has changed the date from June 26 because they legally have to advertise new traffic regulations through local media for at least seven days before the launch.
Signs warning about the imminent change in motoring access are due to be put up in the town on 4 June.
They will make it clear that general traffic must not go through Boots Corner and a number of roads next to it in the heart of the town centre.
It forms part of the Cheltenham Transport Plan, aimed at making the area more pedestrian-friendly and less polluted.
Cotswolds' 400-year-old shin-kicking contest is back
An annual shin-kicking contest in the Cotswolds which was cancelled due to "dwindling numbers of attendees" last year, is back.
The sport has been practiced on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, since 1612.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: A fine and dry weekend ahead
That's it from us for this week - we'll be back on Monday morning from 7am with more live news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West of England.
Try Games in Bath this weekend
Parents of two children in Bath are planning a mini Olympics games this weekend so that youngsters with disabilities can compete alongside non-disabled children.
The Try Games are the brainchild of Ciara Davies and Kate Mitchell who both have children at Three Ways Special School in Bath but also have children in mainstream schools.
They want children to realise they can all take part in sporting activities together.
It'll take place at the Odd Down Sports Ground in Bath on Sunday.
Former Union J star in coping-with-grief documentary
Former Union J star George Shelley is making a documentary about coping with grief and mental health, following the death of his sister, Harriet, a year ago.
She died aged 21 in May 2017 after being hit by a car and hitting her head during a night out outside a Stormzy gig in Bristol.
The film will air on digital channel BBC Three.
He will meet young people who have lost a sibling, talk through grief with his family and explore the impact of the issue on wider society.
Boots Corner traffic restriction delayed by two days
Boots Corner, Cheltenham’s popular high street route, will now close on June 28 – two days later than previously confirmed.
Cheltenham Borough Council has changed the date from June 26 because they legally have to advertise new traffic regulations through local media for at least seven days before the launch.
Signs warning about the imminent change in motoring access are due to be put up in the town on 4 June.
They will make it clear that general traffic must not go through Boots Corner and a number of roads next to it in the heart of the town centre. It forms part of the Cheltenham Transport Plan, aimed at making the area more pedestrian-friendly and less polluted.
Cotswolds' 400-year-old shin-kicking contest is back
An annual shin-kicking contest in the Cotswolds which was cancelled due to "dwindling numbers of attendees" last year, is back.
The sport has been practiced on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, since 1612.
It was cancelled in 2017 because of a lack of funding and volunteers.
Shin kicking - which is the highlight of the spring bank holiday Olimpick Games - involves competitors kicking each other after stuffing their trouser legs with straw.
Other unusual sports include sack racing and tug of war.
'You're going to meet the Queen'
Look how Swindon Oscar winner Maisie Sly reacted when she was told she is going to meet the Queen.
The deaf youngster starred in the film The Silent Child, which won best live action short film at this year's Academy Awards.
This was the moment she was given the news.
Thieves target hunger strike man
Sid Saunders is four days into a hunger strike outside Gloucestershire County Council.Read more
Delays on the M4 following accident
Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire eastbound
M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe accident, between J17 for A350 and J16 for A3102.
M4 Wiltshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound between J17, A350 (Chippenham) and J16, A3102 (Swindon West), because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Gloucestershire halted by rain in Taunton
Gloucestershire are rained off after six overs in pursuit of Somerset's One-Day Cup total of 211 in Taunton.Read more
Boston Tea Party's disposable cup ban
A Bristol-based independent coffee chain has taken the bold step to ban disposable hot drinks cups from their stores.
Boston Tea Party says customers must now bring their own mug or pay a deposit on one that can be returned to anyone of its 22 branches.
It says to carry on handing out some 300,000 cups a year was "senseless".
In the longer term the company hopes the idea will be adopted by the major national chains worldwide.
Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J17 for A4018 and J18A for M49.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) and J18a M49, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Four candles' script sold at auction
Avebury National Trust Museum turns 80
Trial date set for Gloucester double murder accused
The man accused of murdering his wife and her daughter in Gloucester on Monday will face trial in December.
Christopher Boon appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with murdering Laura Mortimer and 11-year-old Ella Dalby.
Mr Boon spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.
No application for bail was made and the judge, HHJ Peter Blair QC, told him that he will face trial on 3 December.
Mr Boon will next appear in court to enter a plea to the two murder charges and for a trial preparation hearing on 13 July.
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe disruption, at J21 for A370.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound at J21, A370 (Weston-Super-Mare), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Seizing trainers 'won't deter drug runners'
Laura Lea
BBC News
Police are taking expensive trainers off drug dealers and giving them plimsolls instead.Read more
Life-sized skeleton stolen from clinic
Bony Tony, who is often spotted in fancy dress, has not been seen since he disappeared on Wednesday.Read more
Military jet has near miss with gliders
'Four candles' script sells for £28k
The script was famously discovered on Antiques Roadshow in 2006.Read more