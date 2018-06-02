As it happened: West of England 28 May-1 June

Listen to BBC local radio in Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

All times stated are UK

Weather: A fine and dry weekend ahead

Watch: John Hammond with the weather forecast

That's it from us for this week - we'll be back on Monday morning from 7am with more live news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West of England.

Try Games in Bath this weekend

Parents of two children in Bath are planning a mini Olympics games this weekend so that youngsters with disabilities can compete alongside non-disabled children.

The Try Games are the brainchild of Ciara Davies and Kate Mitchell who both have children at Three Ways Special School in Bath but also have children in mainstream schools.

They want children to realise they can all take part in sporting activities together.

It'll take place at the Odd Down Sports Ground in Bath on Sunday.

Event in Bath to see disabled and non-disabled children competing together

Former Union J star in coping-with-grief documentary

Former Union J star George Shelley is making a documentary about coping with grief and mental health, following the death of his sister, Harriet, a year ago.

She died aged 21 in May 2017 after being hit by a car and hitting her head during a night out outside a Stormzy gig in Bristol.

The film will air on digital channel BBC Three.

He will meet young people who have lost a sibling, talk through grief with his family and explore the impact of the issue on wider society.

Boots Corner traffic restriction delayed by two days

Boots Corner, Cheltenham’s popular high street route, will now close on June 28 – two days later than previously confirmed.

Cheltenham Borough Council has changed the date from June 26 because they legally have to advertise new traffic regulations through local media for at least seven days before the launch.

Signs warning about the imminent change in motoring access are due to be put up in the town on 4 June.

They will make it clear that general traffic must not go through Boots Corner and a number of roads next to it in the heart of the town centre. It forms part of the Cheltenham Transport Plan, aimed at making the area more pedestrian-friendly and less polluted.

Boots Corner
Google

Cotswolds' 400-year-old shin-kicking contest is back

Two men compete at shin-kicking
BBC

An annual shin-kicking contest in the Cotswolds which was cancelled due to "dwindling numbers of attendees" last year, is back.

The sport has been practiced on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, since 1612.

It was cancelled in 2017 because of a lack of funding and volunteers.

Shin kicking - which is the highlight of the spring bank holiday Olimpick Games - involves competitors kicking each other after stuffing their trouser legs with straw.

Other unusual sports include sack racing and tug of war.

'You're going to meet the Queen'

Look how Swindon Oscar winner Maisie Sly reacted when she was told she is going to meet the Queen.

The deaf youngster starred in the film The Silent Child, which won best live action short film at this year's Academy Awards.

This was the moment she was given the news.

Watch: How Maisie reacted to the news

Thieves target hunger strike man

Sid Saunders

Sid Saunders is four days into a hunger strike outside Gloucestershire County Council.

Read more

Delays on the M4 following accident

View more on twitter

Severe accident: M4 Wiltshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe accident, between J17 for A350 and J16 for A3102.

M4 Wiltshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound between J17, A350 (Chippenham) and J16, A3102 (Swindon West), because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Boston Tea Party's disposable cup ban

Boston Tea Party's disposable cup ban

A Bristol-based independent coffee chain has taken the bold step to ban disposable hot drinks cups from their stores.

Boston Tea Party says customers must now bring their own mug or pay a deposit on one that can be returned to anyone of its 22 branches.

It says to carry on handing out some 300,000 cups a year was "senseless".

In the longer term the company hopes the idea will be adopted by the major national chains worldwide.

Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J17 for A4018 and J18A for M49.

M5 Bristol - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) and J18a M49, because of an accident.

'Four candles' script sold at auction

Handwritten 'four candles' script sells at auction for £28k
A buyer pays £28,000 for the handwritten script of The Two Ronnies' most famous sketch.

Avebury National Trust Museum turns 80

View more on twitter

Trial date set for Gloucester double murder accused

Christopher Boon
BBC

The man accused of murdering his wife and her daughter in Gloucester on Monday will face trial in December.

Christopher Boon appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with murdering Laura Mortimer and 11-year-old Ella Dalby.

Mr Boon spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.

No application for bail was made and the judge, HHJ Peter Blair QC, told him that he will face trial on 3 December.

Mr Boon will next appear in court to enter a plea to the two murder charges and for a trial preparation hearing on 13 July.

Severe disruption: M5 Somerset northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Somerset northbound severe disruption, at J21 for A370.

M5 Somerset - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound at J21, A370 (Weston-Super-Mare), because of a broken down vehicle.

Military jet has near miss with gliders

Video shows a Hawk jet fly within 60m of paragliders who were flying in Wiltshire.
The incident happened when the Royal Navy Hawk T1 was on a practice bombing run at a nearby military range.

