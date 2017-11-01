As it happened: West of England
Summary
- News, sport, travel and weather updates for the West of England on Tuesday, 24 October 2017
Cycle scheme helps improve mental health
A cycle scheme in Bristol is helping people to improve their mental health.
Bike Minded was set up to promote general well-being but it’s also supporting people with conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Health professionals are also referring people to them as part of treatment plans.
Man's 100-helium balloon flight over Africa
An adventurer from Bristol has flown 25km (15.5 miles) across South Africa suspended from 100 helium balloons.
Tom Morgan reached heights of 8,000ft (2,438m) while strapped in to a camping chair.
The 38-year-old and his team spent two days inflating balloons ahead of the flight, which he described as "unbelievably cool".
After several failed attempts there was just enough helium left for one last try.
Bath University promises action over Vice Chancellor's pay
Bath University has promised action over its Vice Chancellor's pay.
Glynis Breakwell earns more than 450 thousands pounds, the highest of any British university. On top of that it's been revealed she's been given an interest free loan.
Today Bath's governing council has been meeting. Our Political Editor Paul Barltrop was there.
Tiny hats needed with colour coded pom-poms for newborn babies
Are you a keen knitter? Well, Bath's maternity unit is asking for help.
Staff have introduced a new woolly hat system for their newborn babies - and they need five thousand knitted per year, to keep up with demand.
Charity spreads the word about meningitis
Charity Meningitis Now has been handing out leaflets and giving information to students in Bristol.
There have been four cases of meningitis in the city during the past two months, although Public Health England (PHE) stresses this is no more than they would expect normally.
After the under-fives, young adults are the second most at riskgroup, which is why the charity says it's important that students are well-informed about the disease.
The poet who takes inspiration from trees
Westonbirt Arboretum has been showcasing the work of disabled poet Marchant Barron.
Marchant is a poet who takes his inspiration from trees.
Quotes from his work can be seen all around the park, which comes into its own in autumn.
Council looking to cut more than 400 jobs
More than 400 jobs are expected to be lost at a local authority as council bosses tackle funding cuts.
Conservative-run Swindon Borough Council says it needs to save an estimated £30m over the next 30 months.
It said nearly half of the savings would come from reducing staff numbers "which will affect all departments".
The borough's deputy leader Councillor Russell Holland said they were looking at 420 jobs - or 15% of the current workforce of 2,800.
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northbound
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, at J17 for A4018.
M5 Bristol - Very slow traffic on M5 northbound at J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Midwives appeal for knitted baby bobble hats
Keen knitters have been asked by midwives in Bath to knit hats for babies.
They have asked for hats with different coloured bobbles - red, orange and green according to the baby's level of need.
The maternity unit at the Royal United Hospital in Bath needs 5,000 hats every year.
Parachute trial accused 'caused gas leak'
An Army fitness instructor accused of attempting to murder his wife caused a gas leak at their home by loosening a nut on a valve, a court has heard.
Emile Cilliers, 37, is accused of trying to kill Victoria Cilliers, 40, by sabotaging her parachute.
He also faces a second attempted murder charge and a third charge of tampering with a gas fitting at their home in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 30 March 2015.
Mr Cilliers has denied the charges at his trial at Winchester Crown Court.
Severe accident: A38 Somerset both ways
A38 Somerset both ways severe accident, between Fletcher's Lane and Biddisham Lane.
A38 Somerset - A38 in Rooks Bridge blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the Fletcher's Lane junction and the Biddisham Lane junction, because of an accident.
Large warehouse fire in Yate being tackled
Fire crews are currently tackling a large fire in a warehouse in Yate.
The warehouse, which is used as a pet supply store, has been evacuated and crews are using jets and high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Avon Fire and Rescue said a cordon is in place around the incident and people in nearby buildings are being advised to keep away.
Man in 100-balloons camping chair flight
A man has flown 25km (15.5 miles) above South Africa suspended from 100 helium balloons.
Tom Morgan, from Bristol, reached heights of 8,000ft (2,438m) while strapped to a camping chair with water barrels for balance.
The 38-year-old spent two days inflating the balloons ahead of the flight which he described as "magical".
The challenge moved to South Africa on Friday after several failed attempts in Botswana.
"The problem was finding a good weather window and it was difficult to protect the balloons as they kept bursting," Mr Morgan said.
With just enough helium left for one more attempt, the adventurer and his team moved their base to just north of Johannesburg.
Council could cut hundreds of jobs in Swindon
About 420 jobs could go at Swindon Borough Council as bosses tackle cuts in funding and growing demand for services.
The Conservative-run authority says it needs to save an estimated £30m in the next 30 months, nearly half of which will come from reducing the number of staff.
All departments are expected to be affected.
The BBC's Dan O'Brien has been looking through the figures.
Traffic queues after M4 accident
This is the scene currently at the Almondsbury interchange after a multi-vehicle accident.
Three lanes are blocked eastbound on the M4 heading towards the M32.
Traffic is reported to be very slow.
Severe accident: M4 Bristol eastbound
M4 Bristol eastbound severe accident, between J20 for M5 and J19 for M32 affecting J21 for M48.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 eastbound between J20, M5 (Almondsbury Interchange) and J19, M32 (Bristol), because of a multi-vehicle accident, recovery work and debris on the road. Congestion to J21 M48.
Rugby: Local players named in Wales squad
Three local players have been named in the Wales rugby squad for the upcoming autumn internationals.
Bath's Rhys Priestland and Taulupe Faletau, as well as Gloucester's Owen Williams are all named.
Warren Gatland has named a 36-man squad for matches with Australia, Georgia, South Africa and New Zealand.
Knitters wanted to make tiny bobble hats for maternity ward
Knitters and crocheters are being asked to make baby bobble hats for the maternity ward at Bath's Royal United Hospital.
Midwives say the bobbles should be red, green or orange so they can be used to indicate what level of care each baby needs.
Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire eastbound
M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe disruption, between J15 for A346 Marlborough Road and J14 for A338.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J15, A346 (Swindon East) and J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Lord offers to run university 'for free for a month'
A former cabinet minister has offered to run the University of Bath for free for one month.
Lord Adonis, who served in Gordon Brown's government and is a vocal critic of the salary of the uni's vice-chancellor, says he wants to "get the university out of crisis".
Dame Glynis Breakwell is the highest paid vice-chancellor in the country with a salary of more than £450,000 a year, and later today the university's court will meet to discuss her pay.
The University of Bath said it won't comment on the matter until the Higher Education Funding Council has completed a review.
Council to get tough on litter louts
People dropping litter or spraying graffiti will be fined from next month as part of efforts to clean up Bristol's streets.
A year on from the launch of the Clean Streets campaign, the city council is to get tough on litter louts.
From next month, a team of enforcement officers will be patrolling the streets handing out fines of up to £75 pounds.
Council jobs: '£30m savings in 30 months'
Dan O'Brien
Political reporter, BBC Wiltshire
They’re dubbing it “30 million in 30 months”.
Swindon needs to save £1m a month between now and 2020.
As part of this, the Conservative-run council expects to reduce its workforce of 2,800 by about 15%.
Many redundancies will be inevitable.
I’m told it’ll be across all departments including senior management, but areas where human interaction could be replaced by online forms are likely to be the most obvious target.
The consultation with staff and unions will begin early next year.
As well as job cuts, the council also hopes to generate more income from projects like selling houses, and reducing other running costs around things like social care.
But at the end of this councils will have been through a decade of year-on-year spending cuts.
They’ll be very different organisations from those which existed in 2010.
Local newspaper headlines
Here are some of the stories making the local newspapers headlines:
Somerset Live: M5 dashcam: This is what happened to man who tried dangerous overtake on motorway
Wiltshire Times: Italian Job pair waved off on trip to Italy
Bristol Post: Hair extensions fraudster is 'devil in disguise' who preyed on women in series of scams
Gloucestershire Live: In their own words: Family tell of the massive hole left by the death of much loved 18-year-old Shaun Payne on first anniversary of his death
Woman dies after car crash in Somerset
A woman has died days after being seriously injured in a car crash at Rush Hill, Farrington Gurney.
She was the passenger of Ford Focus which collided with a Honda Civic car which "appears to have failed to negotiate a left hand bend and crossed the centre of the road," police said.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the crash which happened at 9.50pm on 19th October.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information.
Athletes named in Commonwealth Games squad
The England athletics squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games has just been announced, and some local athletes are among the 75-name list.
Danny Talbot from Trowbridge, who won gold in the men’s sprint relay at the World Athletics Championships in August, is in the 200m and sprint relay squads.
Emily Diamond from Frome, who won silver at the same championships, is named in the squad for the 4x400 relay.
BBC local radio headlines across the West
BBC Radio Bristol: Bristol City Council is to start issuing fines of up to £100 to people caught littering, spitting and spraying graffiti.
BBC Wiltshire: About 420 jobs are expected to go at Swindon Borough Council.
BBC Radio Gloucestershire: A new pilot scheme will see many Gloucestershire GP surgeries extending their opening hours.
BBC Somerset: Midwives at the maternity unit of the Royal United Hospital in Bath are asking members of the public to send in knitted or crocheted hats for its newborn babies.
Council could axe more than 400 jobs
About 420 jobs could go at Swindon Borough Council as bosses tackle cuts in funding and growing demand for services.
The Conservative-run authority says it needs to save an estimated £30m in the next 30 months, nearly half of which will come from reducing the number of staff.
All departments are expected to be affected.
Staff are due to be told more details of the potential job cuts later today.
Student 'kept terror manual under bed'
The trial is due to resume this morning of a Bristol man charged with possessing terrorist information.
Joshua Walker, 27, had a copy of a terrorism manual under his bed containing instructions on making military-grade explosives, a jury at Birmingham Crown Court told on Monday.
He denies the charge, claiming he had printed it off for a strategy war-gaming session while at the University of Aberystwyth.
The jury was told Mr Walker travelled to the Middle East to help Kurdish fighters last year and was detained by officers on his return to the UK.
Football fans given lift in police van - full response
Leeds United beat Bristol City 3-0 on Saturday at Ashton Gate.
On the same day, several Leeds fans were given a lift by police from one pub in Bristol to another.
Here's the full response from Avon and Somerset Police as to why:
Drivers warned to slow down to avoid killing deer
As the days get shorter and commuting time coincides with dawn and dusk, drivers in the South West are being advised to take care on the roads.
In the South West region alone, 3,000 deer are killed in collisions every year.
Dr Jochen Langbein, a wildlife consultant to Highways England, says about one in a hundred motorists are injured in collisions with deer.
Drivers diverted 40 miles because of one-mile road closure
A project to improve access and exit lanes onto the M4 motorway near Swindon appears to be on schedule.
But over the next five nights a one-mile stretch of the A3102 Swindon Road will be shut.
The recommended diversion directs drivers 40 miles instead.
Police respond after giving football fans a lift to a different pub
Police in Bristol have explained the decision to transport a group of Leeds United fans to a local pub in the back of a riot van.
Video footage emerged of the supporters chanting and calling officers their "taxi drivers", as first reported in the Bristol Post.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were "always cautious about allowing away fans to drink in public houses which are used mainly by home fans".
Deer at risk on the roads
Motorists in the West are being warned to take extra care on the roads as deer enter their mating season.
Known as the rutting season, it means the animals are on the move and are more likely to run onto the road.
It's estimated 3,000 deer are killed on roads in the West each year.
A mild but grey start to the day
Good morning - this is BBC Local Live, offering news, sport, travel and weather updates throughout the day from across the West of England.
It looks like it's going to be a mild but grey start to the day.