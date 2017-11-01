As it happened: West of England

Given the potential public safety implications, we take policing of football matches seriously and plan according to the intelligence, information and threat. This includes working closely with the two clubs involved in the fixture. There were no arrests on Saturday and Storm Brian thankfully did not deliver any unexpected emergency situations for anyone involved – something that we were also keeping a watching eye on. We’d like to thank all fans who enjoyed the game and ensured a trouble-free fixture. Thanks also to the media for re-tweeting our pre-match messages, which hopefully contributed to the mood of the small minority who commit offences, ensuring those who live and work in Bristol were able to go about their business without any concerns. In terms of the Facebook comments, we are always cautious about allowing away fans to drink in public houses which are used mainly by home fans. Where intelligence and threat dictates, this is rigorously enforced to prevent potential disorder. In this case we moved several Leeds fans from directly outside a public house used by Bristol City fans.