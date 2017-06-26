Crowd watching Ed Sheeran

As it happened: West of England

Listen to your BBC local radio station for Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire or Wiltshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the West of England on Monday, 26 June 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight from us - we'll be back tomorrow at 7am

That's it from BBC Local Live for the West of England - we'll be back online with more live updates from 7am tomorrow.

Here's Sara Thornton with Tuesday's weather forecast:

Watch: "Rain and cool conditions by the end of the week" says Sara Thornton

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wright ton puts Sussex in control

Luke Wright

Luke Wright's first County Championship century since September 2015 puts Sussex in command against Gloucestershire.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Norway honours British WW2 veteran with medal

Ken Foster
BBC

A Norwegian Medal of Honour has been awarded to a former Royal Navy seaman from Wiltshire.

Ken Foster, now 92 and from Trowbridge, served as a telegraphist on HMS Viceroy, which sunk U-boats in the North Sea.

The ship also played a key role in freeing Norwegian towns from the Nazis.

Mr Foster said the honour was "out of the blue" and "after all these years, you don't expect it".

Ken Foster
Ken Foster

I know that all the others I kept in contact with have gone, sadly, but when I receive that medal I'll be thinking that this is on behalf of them as well.

Ken Foster
Ken Foster presented with medal
BBC
Honorary Consul Nigel Fletcher presented the medal on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy at Trowbridge town hall

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Melksham schools criticised by Ofsted

Pupil with book
Getty Images

Questions are being asked about the standard of education in Melksham, after six out of seven schools recently visited by Ofsted were told they're not good enough.

In the past fortnight, six different schools in the town have been told they don't meet government standards.

Two have been rated "inadequate" and have been put into special measures.

All the schools are run by the Academy Trust of Melksham which says it's addressing the issues raised in the reports.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hampshire collapse leaves Somerset on top

Craig Overton

Hampshire collapse from 84-0 before declaring on 211-9 as Somerset's bowlers take control on day one at Southampton.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two arrests after £1m raid on jewellers

View more on twitter

Two men, aged 25 and 22, are being held by police following a robbery in Bristol earlier today.

"Four men on two motorcycles used axes and sledgehammers to smash the windows at Grey Harris jewellers in Princess Victoria Street at around 12.50pm", Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force is appealing for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Clifton Village.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ex-Archbishop Lord Carey resigns after child abuse review

Lord Carey
Getty Images

The former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey has resigned from his last remaining formal role in the church after a review into child abuse.

Lord Carey was criticised in a review of the church's handling of abuse carried out by Bishop Peter Ball, former bishop of Lewes and Gloucester, who was jailed in 2015 for historical offences against young men.

Read more here.

I have met with Lord Carey following the Archbishop's letter to him. In light of Dame Moira Gibb's review into the Peter Ball case, Lord Carey has resigned from his role as honorary Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Oxford. Lord Carey has accepted the criticisms made of him in the Gibb review and has apologised to the victims of Peter Ball.

Dr Steven CroftThe Bishop of Oxford, the Right Reverend

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carer jailed for stealing from 102-year-old

Julie Sayles
BBC

A "merciless" carer who stole nearly £290,000 from a 102-year-old woman has been jailed for nine years.

Julie Sayles, 59, from Bridlington in East Yorkshire, bought two houses with money she took from a bank account she shared with Edith Negus.

She was found guilty of six charges at Hull Crown Court, including fraud by abuse of position.

One of the properties she bought was in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, and the other in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Lessons learned' as Temple Gate work starts

Temple Circus roundabout
Google

The mayor of Bristol insists planners have learned lessons to ensure roadworks at a major junction in the city will not cause traffic gridlock.

Work on removing the Temple Circus roundabout near Temple Meads station has started.

Marvin Rees said the work will bring "greater simplicity" to the road network.

Drivers going through the area said they expected traffic "chaos" as a result.

Click here to read more.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Swindon bring in midfielder James Dunne

James Dunne
Rex Features

Swindon Town have signed midfielder James Dunne after he was released by Cambridge United.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee made 42 appearances for the U's last season.

Dunne, who is Swindon's second summer signing, has also had spells with Exeter, Stevenage and Portsmouth.

"I spoke to the gaffer last week and what he plans to do with the club is what attracted me here," he told the club website.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rook of love - 'a brilliant, lovely story'

Russell Crow can't fly and has crooked feet, but he loves Helen:

Watch: How Helen and her disabled rook became buddies

Here's a selection of reponses to the video posted on Facebook:

  • Dave Dunlop: "Brilliant! What a lovely story. So pleased to hear that he has such a wonderful home."
  • Gayathri Hiremath: "They are the most intelligent birds, I feed them every morning, and each bird is a character, they wait patiently in front of my house till I feed them,(they love boiled eggs)"
  • Judith Wilson: "We once went to Muncaster castle in the Lakes and spent ages being entertained by a rook who could count and copied everything we did, it watched our son drawing in the sand with a stick and copied him. We spent so long with the bird we never did see the castle."
  • Amanda Wilkerson: "They are very intelligent. I found one hurt lying on the ground when I was young and it was rather young, took it home and nursed it back to health. He'd go everywhere with me, I would just hold my arm out and he'd come land on it; Bicycle rides, walks... he'd sit on my shoulder or the handle bars
  • Caroline Blackburn: "Big fan of Russell Crow 😍 xxxxx handsome and clever boy 😘"
  • Dan Gregory: "Aw bless you bird lady and Russell"
  • Amber Amber: "That's disgusting 😂😂 give me goosebumps xx"

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glastonbury 2017: 12 things we learned

Mark Savage

Music reporter

Glastonbury Festival 2017
Getty Images

Mud-free and musically diverse, this year's Glastonbury was one of the best in recent memory.

With the likes of Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and the Beckhams on site too, was is it also the starriest Glasto ever?

And does Katy Perry really not recognize the Scottish flag?

Here are some of the things we spotted along the way.

Read more.

Alternatively - here are another 15 things we didn't see coming.

What do you mean it always rains at Glastonbury?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A3102 Wiltshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A3102 Wiltshire both ways severe accident, between Whitehill Lane and Rope Yard affecting B4042.

A3102 Wiltshire - A3102 High Street in Wootton Bassett closed and very slow traffic between the Whitehill Lane junction and the Rope Yard junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus 55 via New Road. Congestion to the B4042 junction and to the Breach Lane junction.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Calls for by-law to stop public feeding Forest boar

Wild boar
BBC

People living in the Forest of Dean want legislation to stop visitors feeding wild boar.

A conference was held to discuss how to tackle the problem - suggestions ranged from boar-proof bins to making feeding them illegal.

An estimated 1,500 wild boars are now roaming free in the Forest of Dean, according to analysis by the Forestry Commission.

In the autumn when you've got the windfall apples, we should find a way of clearing them up so they're not a food resource for the boar. All of that helps to start resolving some of these problems.

Kevin StannardDeputy surveyor, Forest of Dean

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J17 for A4018 and J18A for M49.

M5 Bristol - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) and J18a M49, because of a shed load and an accident involving a car and lorry.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Yeovil Town sign Luton midfielder Jake Gray

Jake Gray
Rex Features

Yeovil Town have signed Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Gray, 21, scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Hatters in 2016-17 but was transfer-listed at the end of the season.

He started his career with Crystal Palace before joining Luton in August 2016.

Boss Darren Way told the club website: "He played in some very big games last season and was a consistent performer."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man jailed over sex game gas mask death

Kevin Adams
Wiltshire Police

A man has been jailed for two years after his partner died following drug-fuelled "extreme" sexual activity.

Kevin Adams, 54, fell asleep after leaving Dohoon Kim tied up with a gas mask on his face in his Swindon home in June 2015.

He was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after a jury decided Adams had not checked on Mr Kim's condition.

Jailing Adams, a judge said he could not "lose sight of the fact a life was lost".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A356 Somerset both ways

BBC News Travel

A356 Somerset both ways severe accident, between Ashlands Road and Market Square.

A356 Somerset - A356 Broadshard Road in Crewkerne blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Ashlands Road junction and the Market Square junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Giving the police a helping hand

Mounted police were quickly on the scene of a crime in Newent, Gloucestershire earlier.

But a passer-by had to hold the horse while the officer went about his duty for 45 minutes.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fox cub killing: Students face no criminal action

Hartpury College
BBC

Students at Hartpury College who filmed themselves killing an injured fox cub and then posted the footage on social media will face no criminal charges.

Gloucestershire Police said it had carried out a full investigation with the RPSCA and had submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration.

"Based on the evidence provided the CPS has decided no further action should be taken against those involved," a police spokesman said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top