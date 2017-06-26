As it happened: West of England

BBC

A Norwegian Medal of Honour has been awarded to a former Royal Navy seaman from Wiltshire.

Ken Foster, now 92 and from Trowbridge, served as a telegraphist on HMS Viceroy, which sunk U-boats in the North Sea.

The ship also played a key role in freeing Norwegian towns from the Nazis.

Mr Foster said the honour was "out of the blue" and "after all these years, you don't expect it".

Ken Foster

I know that all the others I kept in contact with have gone, sadly, but when I receive that medal I'll be thinking that this is on behalf of them as well. Ken Foster