As it happened: West of England
Summary
News, sport, weather and travel updates from the West of England on Monday, 26 June 2017
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Here's Sara Thornton with Tuesday's weather forecast:
Wright ton puts Sussex in control
Luke Wright's first County Championship century since September 2015 puts Sussex in command against Gloucestershire.Read more
Norway honours British WW2 veteran with medal
A Norwegian Medal of Honour has been awarded to a former Royal Navy seaman from Wiltshire.
Ken Foster, now 92 and from Trowbridge, served as a telegraphist on HMS Viceroy, which sunk U-boats in the North Sea.
The ship also played a key role in freeing Norwegian towns from the Nazis.
Mr Foster said the honour was "out of the blue" and "after all these years, you don't expect it".
Melksham schools criticised by Ofsted
Questions are being asked about the standard of education in Melksham, after six out of seven schools recently visited by Ofsted were told they're not good enough.
In the past fortnight, six different schools in the town have been told they don't meet government standards.
Two have been rated "inadequate" and have been put into special measures.
All the schools are run by the Academy Trust of Melksham which says it's addressing the issues raised in the reports.
Hampshire collapse leaves Somerset on top
Hampshire collapse from 84-0 before declaring on 211-9 as Somerset's bowlers take control on day one at Southampton.Read more
Two arrests after £1m raid on jewellers
Two men, aged 25 and 22, are being held by police following a robbery in Bristol earlier today.
"Four men on two motorcycles used axes and sledgehammers to smash the windows at Grey Harris jewellers in Princess Victoria Street at around 12.50pm", Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force is appealing for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Clifton Village.
Ex-Archbishop Lord Carey resigns after child abuse review
The former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey has resigned from his last remaining formal role in the church after a review into child abuse.
Lord Carey was criticised in a review of the church's handling of abuse carried out by Bishop Peter Ball, former bishop of Lewes and Gloucester, who was jailed in 2015 for historical offences against young men.
Read more here.
Carer jailed for stealing from 102-year-old
A "merciless" carer who stole nearly £290,000 from a 102-year-old woman has been jailed for nine years.
Julie Sayles, 59, from Bridlington in East Yorkshire, bought two houses with money she took from a bank account she shared with Edith Negus.
She was found guilty of six charges at Hull Crown Court, including fraud by abuse of position.
One of the properties she bought was in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, and the other in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.
'Lessons learned' as Temple Gate work starts
The mayor of Bristol insists planners have learned lessons to ensure roadworks at a major junction in the city will not cause traffic gridlock.
Work on removing the Temple Circus roundabout near Temple Meads station has started.
Marvin Rees said the work will bring "greater simplicity" to the road network.
Drivers going through the area said they expected traffic "chaos" as a result.
Click here to read more.
Football: Swindon bring in midfielder James Dunne
Swindon Town have signed midfielder James Dunne after he was released by Cambridge United.
The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee made 42 appearances for the U's last season.
Dunne, who is Swindon's second summer signing, has also had spells with Exeter, Stevenage and Portsmouth.
"I spoke to the gaffer last week and what he plans to do with the club is what attracted me here," he told the club website.
Rook of love - 'a brilliant, lovely story'
Russell Crow can't fly and has crooked feet, but he loves Helen:
Here's a selection of reponses to the video posted on Facebook:
Glastonbury 2017: 12 things we learned
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Mud-free and musically diverse, this year's Glastonbury was one of the best in recent memory.
With the likes of Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and the Beckhams on site too, was is it also the starriest Glasto ever?
And does Katy Perry really not recognize the Scottish flag?
Here are some of the things we spotted along the way.
Read more.
Alternatively - here are another 15 things we didn't see coming.
What do you mean it always rains at Glastonbury?
Severe accident: A3102 Wiltshire both ways
A3102 Wiltshire both ways severe accident, between Whitehill Lane and Rope Yard affecting B4042.
A3102 Wiltshire - A3102 High Street in Wootton Bassett closed and very slow traffic between the Whitehill Lane junction and the Rope Yard junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus 55 via New Road. Congestion to the B4042 junction and to the Breach Lane junction.
Calls for by-law to stop public feeding Forest boar
People living in the Forest of Dean want legislation to stop visitors feeding wild boar.
A conference was held to discuss how to tackle the problem - suggestions ranged from boar-proof bins to making feeding them illegal.
An estimated 1,500 wild boars are now roaming free in the Forest of Dean, according to analysis by the Forestry Commission.
Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound
M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J17 for A4018 and J18A for M49.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) and J18a M49, because of a shed load and an accident involving a car and lorry.
Football: Yeovil Town sign Luton midfielder Jake Gray
Yeovil Town have signed Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
Gray, 21, scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Hatters in 2016-17 but was transfer-listed at the end of the season.
He started his career with Crystal Palace before joining Luton in August 2016.
Boss Darren Way told the club website: "He played in some very big games last season and was a consistent performer."
Man jailed over sex game gas mask death
A man has been jailed for two years after his partner died following drug-fuelled "extreme" sexual activity.
Kevin Adams, 54, fell asleep after leaving Dohoon Kim tied up with a gas mask on his face in his Swindon home in June 2015.
He was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after a jury decided Adams had not checked on Mr Kim's condition.
Jailing Adams, a judge said he could not "lose sight of the fact a life was lost".
Severe accident: A356 Somerset both ways
A356 Somerset both ways severe accident, between Ashlands Road and Market Square.
A356 Somerset - A356 Broadshard Road in Crewkerne blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Ashlands Road junction and the Market Square junction, because of an accident.
Giving the police a helping hand
Mounted police were quickly on the scene of a crime in Newent, Gloucestershire earlier.
But a passer-by had to hold the horse while the officer went about his duty for 45 minutes.
Fox cub killing: Students face no criminal action
Students at Hartpury College who filmed themselves killing an injured fox cub and then posted the footage on social media will face no criminal charges.
Gloucestershire Police said it had carried out a full investigation with the RPSCA and had submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration.
"Based on the evidence provided the CPS has decided no further action should be taken against those involved," a police spokesman said.