As it happened: West of England

Colin Moody: From talking to nurses they do their best but strain on them from people who should be helped via social care and terrible long waiting for any mental health treatments put them at the crux point where it's all backing up.

Tony Wilkins: NHS Money seems to be the main topic. Can anyone answer where the money is coming from to fund Labour's manifesto? Yet to hear where JC is going to get the money from to fund the NHS? Sadly only taxing the richest as the young lady stated won't happen ... the whole spectrum from the common family to even people in the public sector will be taxed causing more problems and borrowing and borrowing.

David Bell: To many expect an awful lot from the NHS and I work in the NHS.

Tony Wilkins: Can I just add the staff we have in Bristol and North Somerset do an amazing job.