As it happened: West of England

Well we'd better get some shuteye ahead of polling day.
And if you're heading out to vote in the West tomorrow you may be dodging showers.
Here's Ian Fergusson with the forecast.
We'll be back with all the latest news, travel, weather and sport from 7am with a special overnight feed, bringing you all the most up-to-date news on the election results as we get them.
Why vote for them (in five words) ?
Our political correspondent Robin Markwell asked five candidates to sum up their offer to voters in just five words.
They were: Ben Howlett, Conservative candidate for Bath; Karin Smyth, Labour candidate for Bristol South; Ian Kealey, UKIP candidate for Bristol South; Molly Scott Cato, Green candidate for Bristol West; and Wera Hophouse, Liberal Democrat candidate for Bath.
Election debate: Too many 'expect too much' from NHS
Colin Moody: From talking to nurses they do their best but strain on them from people who should be helped via social care and terrible long waiting for any mental health treatments put them at the crux point where it's all backing up.
Tony Wilkins: NHS Money seems to be the main topic. Can anyone answer where the money is coming from to fund Labour's manifesto? Yet to hear where JC is going to get the money from to fund the NHS? Sadly only taxing the richest as the young lady stated won't happen ... the whole spectrum from the common family to even people in the public sector will be taxed causing more problems and borrowing and borrowing.
David Bell: To many expect an awful lot from the NHS and I work in the NHS.
Tony Wilkins: Can I just add the staff we have in Bristol and North Somerset do an amazing job.
Election debate: Have we reached 'saturation point' in higher education?
Michele Lesley Angell: We have a level playing field in schools now, where the talented are held back because of higher numbers of pupils. I feel that the whole education system has been dumbed down in order to create this platform. Manual work and apprenticeships have been undermined in favour of academy, but unfortunately, uni degrees don't fix electrical faults, plumbing leaks etc. Youngsters in the main don't want the lower-paid jobs or manual jobs because they think they can get degrees and work in the elite sectors. Education is wonderful but we are reaching saturation point with university entries while good honest jobs are going begging.
'Wrong type of housing' key to shortage
Nathan James Shaw: I was paying £690 for a 1 bed studio flat on Gloucester Road. Paying that much leaves no room to save for a first home which many friends are also struggling with. #firstworldproblems
Colin Moody Wrong type of housing. Correct. Wrapping Wharf, lovely flats, not great for families necessarily. Scale that up and we could be in just an investment portfolio premises as a renter instead of ever owning a home.
undefinedMelissa Oram It's so important that young people like us vote because it's our lives which will be fundamentally affected long term.
More behind the scenes pics from the debate
Election debate - housing: Bleak future for young people?
Jenny Bright: It is scary how rental prices have increased so much in the past few years. The weird thing is they check if you can afford it when you move first rent but there's no checks before your rent goes up.
Maggie Jeffery: How are our young people supposed to pay off the student loans and even think about saving the deposit for the so called 'affordable' housing being built?
Lack of housing leads to three-hour commute
Anderona says she has a three-hour commute to work (and that's one-way!) because houses are in such short supply in Swindon.
She says she has the funds to buy a house but there is no availability.
Daisy says she would like to see a cap on rents by landlords.
More behind the scenes pictures of our digital debate
Election debate - education: 'We need to educate more people'
Elliot Westcott: As a student in a secondary school with lots of kids having learning disabilities, horrible home lives etc and having a teacher for a mum, I see how important Pupil Premium is. We need to address this and educate more people about it because so many people know nothing about it. We need to see more value of it.
Andreea Dumitrache: With more people involved, we will have a workforce which comes from diverse backgrounds. Education is a right, not something for the elite.
Colin Moody: Stop the brain drain, scrap tuition fees, it will allow us to hold on to the experts who drive our university system from leaving the UK.
Education key to young voters' decisions in the West
Current education options are just not viable for many young people today: that's the view of two young people who spoke to us for our digital debate.
Rio, who is voting for the first time tomorrow, said: "A lot of young people just can't afford it."
Election debate: Young people's views on Brexit
Melissa Oram: I just don't understand how anyone could have voted Leave and support Conservatives who don't support freedom of movement and are entirely for the few, not the many. Surely a vote for a Labour government which will stand up for everyone not just the elite is the best thing to do for a fairer society?
Nathan James Shaw: There is no point having a democratic vote (Brexit) if leaders are willing to only show support in the process if the vote goes their way. It's as if your voice only matters when it fits a narrative. That is why TM will be getting my vote tomorrow.
Leave supporter: I faced hate over my views
Our digital debate has heard from Josh, 24, in Filton, who voted Leave in the EU referendum.
He says he has faced hate and vitriol over his views.
Nurse says it is an 'exceptionally busy' time to work in the NHS
Nurse Emma, from Gloucestershire, has joined our digital debate on tomorrow's general election.
She says she has concerns for the future of the NHS and the pressures on primary care.
Election debate - the NHS: 'We need to address the issues head on'
Elliot Westcott: We need to address these issues head on instead of what so many politicians are doing and avoiding them. As a country we need to ask these questions without being scared.
Moyna Lettley: Privatisation of the NHS would be disastrous. The Conservatives have cut disability benefits so the people who need the free health care the most are not going to be able to have the health care they need because they simply don't have the money for it.
Lydia Cleary: Please do not believe the promises Labour are making - think about the short and long term impacts of everything being "free" - we will all have to pay for it in the long run.
Good night from Local Live in the West
Robins take the bait
Baby robins have taken up residence in an empty box used for rat bait by Wiltshire Council's pest control team.
Officers spotted two robins flying out of the unused box in a storeroom and then set up a camera to monitor the activity.
Five eggs hatched and officers have been leaving meal worms next to the nest for the mum to feed to her babies.
Boy, 8, in hospital after being hit by car
An eight-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after being hit by a car in Cirencester.
The male driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.
Police were called to Market Place at 4:06pm and closed off the road.
On the wings of a dare
She's done it again - 88-year-old Betty Bromage from Cheltenham took to the skies this afternoon over Gloucestershire to beat her own record as the oldest female wingwalker.
The former nurse said it was a bit windy, but she loved every minute.
Parents 'shook baby son to death'
A three-month-old baby boy died from brain injuries after being "vigorously" shaken and immersed in water by his parents, a court has heard.
Ah'Kiell Walker was found soaking wet and gasping for breath by paramedics at a house in Gloucester on 30 July last year.
He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he died the next day.
Hannah Henry, 21, and Alistair Walker, 27, deny manslaughter, causing or allowing the death or a child and cruelty to a person aged under 16.
Click here to read more.
