As it happened: West of England

That's it from us for today, we'll be back tomorrow from 7am.
Cafe helping the homeless
As well as the regular menu, Bumble Coffee House in Taunton has been offering a separate one for local homeless people.
Items of food and drink are kept on coloured strips of paper, they've been paid for by other customers in the café.
They say dozens of customers have taken them up on their new project.
Fire authority 'did not probe concerns'
A fire authority repeatedly refused to start an investigation into allegations over the way it was being run, the fire service minister has said.
Brandon Lewis said he asked Avon Fire Authority to commission an independent inquiry into the claims, which the authority refutes, on at least two separate occasions last year.
The government has since ordered its own investigation.
The authority said its chairman will make a statement at its next meeting on 10 February.
Football: Former Bristol City defender joins Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed defender Joel Ekstrand on a deal until the end of the season.
Ekstrand, 27, left fellow Bristol City just before the end of the January transfer window.
The Swedish centre-back played only two games for the Robins, having previously helped Watford win promotion from the Championship in 2015.
Rotherham are bottom of the Championship with 16 points from 29 games and are 12 points from safety.
Bath spa water could be bottled for sale
The world-famous city of Bath is well known for its spa waters, which have brought visitors to the area since the Roman times.
Now, the council leader is exploring selling off some of the famous water as a way of bringing in revenue.
Tim Warren told BBC Radio Bristol's John Darvall that they already sell it to local hotels, but they now want to bottle the stuff for drinking instead.
Marine A: The story so far
Former Marine Alexander Blackman, from Taunton, was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing a Taliban fighter.
Next week he will appear before a court martial appeal court for an appeal hearing against that sentence.
Helmet-cam footage of what happened has been shown in court several times, but it was withheld from the media over fears it could encourage extremists.
The court hasn't released any footage from the helmet camera which shows the moment the Taliban fighter was shot in the chest.
Blackman's case highlighted the pressure soldiers are put under in extreme conditions.
His colleagues and high-ranking Royal Marines have supported Blackman's case, with one of them describing his conviction as a 'travesty'.
Marine A footage shows Apache gunfight
Footage which shows the moments before former Marine Sgt Alexander Blackman killed a Taliban fighter has been released for the first time.
Blackman, from Taunton in Somerset, was sentenced to life by court martial back in 2013.
The original court martial ruled this film would not be released, but that has been challenged by the BBC and other media organisations.
In the film, gunfire from an Apache helicopter can be heard above, as well as someone saying 'they've missed him' and 'error, after error, after error'.
Breaking'Marine A' helmet-cam footage released
Footage showing the moments leading up to the incident in which ex-Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, from Taunton, killed a Taliban fighter has been released.
What do you do if you can't speak and dial 999?
This information could be handy in some situations.
When dialing 999, you may not be in a position to speak - pressing 55 on the keypad alerts the police that you're in trouble.
It's estimated there are 5.5 million silent 999 calls a year, usually when the number is called by mistake.
In search of wild boar in Gloucestershire
Recently we've heard about a group which has been set-up to tackle the number of wild boar coming into urban areas of the Forest of Dean.
But what about those animals that live in the depths of the Forest?
BBC Points West reporters Steve Knibbs has reported on wild boar for 10 years but has never seen one for himself.
Could he find one with some help?
Trees blamed for damage to ancient bridge
Calls have been made for landowners to manage their woodlands better to help prevent the stones of an ancient bridge in Exmoor being washed away.
The Tarr Steps in Exmoor National Park across the River Barle were knocked out of place during storms in November.
Conservation manager Rob Wilson North said the "big problem" was "the water bringing fallen debris from the woodland".
The bridge has now been rebuilt for the second time in four years.
'I'll never be able to forgive them'
The parents of a toddler shot in the head by a family friend have spoken out about the incident.
Harry Studley, now aged two, still has a pellet lodged in his brain after Jordan Walters shot him at a flat in Bristol last July.
Walters admitted causing grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced on 24 February.
His parents Amy Allen and Edward Studley said they would never be able to forgive him.
Cambridge intake no longer most privately educated
Cambridge University now has fewer privately educated students than universities such as Bristol, Durham and St Andrews, entry figures reveal.
The figures reveal there are now more state-educated pupils at Cambridge - 61.9% - than Bristol, with 61.4%.
In response, the University of Bristol has already announced far-reaching plans to assist applicants from poorer backgrounds or who have been at underachieving schools.
Bristol's best cycling spots mapped
All this week BBC Radio Bristol is mapping some of the best hidden cycling routes with the help of charity Sustrans.
Today's excursion takes us out of Bristol and down into North Somerset, ending at Nailsea:
Harry Studley's parents recall seeing him in hospital
Harry Studley's parents have described what happened in the moments after the toddler was shot in the head by an air rifle.
The toddler was rushed by air ambulance to Bristol Children's Hospital, where doctor's said his chances of survival weren't good.
Amy Allen said seeing Harry on the operating table with all the doctors and nurses around him was "the worst thing a mother could go through".
A housing crisis in Gloucestershire?
The National Housing Federation has said that the average price of a home in Gloucestershire is now nearly £261,000 - almost 10 times the average salary.
It says with wages below national average, high levels of rural unemployment, and a shortage of affordable properties, many people are struggling to buy their own home.
