As it happened: West of England
Summary
- Updates from across the West of England on Wednesday, 9 November.
Diesel-powered buses and taxis could be charged
Diesel-powered buses and taxis could be charged for driving around Bristol and Bath.
Local councils are planning radical steps to tackle the air pollution which causes thousands of deaths each year.
It follows a court ruling that government's present approach is so slow it's illegal.
There has been a mixed reaction from Bristol taxi drivers.
Football full-time: Reading U23 0-2 Yeovil Town
Yeovil Town are through to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy, winning 0-2 against Reading U21's.
Second half goals came from Tom Eaves & Francois Zoko.
In numbers: Modernising the Great Western route
The government has been blamed for huge extra costs and lengthy delays to the modernisation of the Great Western railway network in England and south Wales.
The National Audit Office (NAO) says the estimated cost of the project since 2013 has shot up by £2.1bn to £5.6bn.
Yesterday the government said electrification of four short parts of the network would now be "deferred", including lines between Bristol and Bath and between Bristol Parkway and Bristol Temple Meads.
Nursery operators 'devastated' at closure
The operators of two nurseries closed over fears that children are at risk of harm said they were "devastated" at the suspension of registration.
Roger and Lesley Bates of Redroofs Nursery said they are "working closely" with Ofsted to demonstrate that there's "no child, and has never been a child that has been at risk of harm".
They also thanked parents for "supporting us during this very stressful and difficult time".
Redroofs has branches in St George, Bristol, and Warmley in South Gloucestershire.
The BBC understands there was an allegation that a child had been force fed.
'Significant public opposition' to £4m bus lane proposal
A proposed £4M scheme to build a bus lane on the A40 out of Cheltenham has been scrapped.
"Significant public opposition" has been blamed, as well as question marks over the improvement it would make to journey times.
Here's the response from county council leader Mark Hawthorne:
Half-time score: Reading 0-0 Yeovil Town
Council scraps £4m bus lane proposal for Cheltenham road
A proposed scheme to build a bus lane on the A40 heading out of Cheltenham has been scrapped.
Gloucestershire County Council had been looking into a £4m scheme to build a bus lane on the A40 westbound from the Tennyson Road junction to the traffic signals at GCHQ.
However the authority has announced it is not taking the scheme forward due to a number of concerns surrounding its viability.
Club unveils 'top-class' training plans
Bristol Rugby has unveiled plans for a "top class" new training centre.
The club has applied for permission to develop a 23-acre site on Beggar Bush Lane, Failand.
Plans include three grass training pitches, an all-weather 4G floodlit pitch and an indoor half-pitch training barn.
Chairman Chris Booy said the development "underlines our ambitions to be one of the leading clubs in the country".
Funding for new M4 junction study
The government has approved funding for a feasibility study into a possible new motorway junction to ease congestion.
The Department for Transport has allocated £500,000 to investigate linking the M4 at Bristol with the A4174 ring road, near Frenchay.
Campaigners claim a new 18a junction is needed to reduce the amount of traffic on the M32 heading for the M4.
Work on the study is due to be completed in 2018.
M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, at J25 for A358.
M5 Somerset - M5 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J25, A358 (Taunton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Olympian Heather Stanning retires from rowing to focus on army career
The double Olympic Gold medalist Heather Stanning, 31, has announced her retirement from rowing.
The Wiltshire army major, who is based at Larkhill, ends her career having not lost a single race since the World Championships in Slovenia in 2011.
Football: Frome Town boss banned for three years for betting
Frome Town boss Nick Bunyard has been banned from football until July 2019 for betting against teams he managed.
A Football Association commission has found that from September 2014 to April 2016 he placed 45 bets against Frome and his former club Paulton Rovers.
FA rules prohibit "all those involved in the game" from betting on football "that takes place anywhere in the world". Bunyard has been fined £3,000.
Frome suspended Bunyard in April when made aware of the FA's investigation.
Anti-Trump candle-lit vigil organised in Bristol
Sara Finning, an American national living in Easton, Bristol, is not happy about the outcome of the US election.
So much so that she organised a candle-lit peace vigil outside City Hall, saying it was "something I felt I needed to do" because she was "upset".
"This is not the America that I grew up in. I've always been very proud to be American, but this is something that I'm deeply ashamed of," she added.
Retired nurse reunited with stolen jewellery
We like a happy ending - Gloucestershire Police tweeted about a nurse from Tibberton who was reunited with some jewellery and other sentimental items she had stolen in a burglary.
Wendy King had items including a badge from the Royal College of Nursing, awarded to her when she qualified as a nurse in 1981, returned to her after her house was burgled in September.
They were found in a stream at Barnwood Park, Gloucester, and handed in by a good samaritan.
Football: Yeovil Town in cup action tonight
We have more Checkatrade Trophy action tonight as Yeovil Town take on Reading U21's at the Madjeski Stadum.
Live scores can be found via the BBC Sport website.
And here's a little video of the team coach being loaded earlier this afternoon:
CPS defends handling of Farooq Siddique case
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has defended the length of time it took to offer no evidence against a community leader in Bristol accused of rape and assault.
Farooq Siddique, 46, has had the allegations formally dropped, two and a half years after being arrested by police.
A CPS spokesman said rape is " one of the most complicated offences to prosecute" and it has a duty to keep cases "under continuous review".
"During a review of new evidence which came to light we were no longer satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction," he added.
BreakingWoman, 30, dies following house fire in Swindon
A 30-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a house fire on Manchester Road, Swindon, on Sunday evening has died in hospital.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious following an investigation by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Wiltshire Police.
Nurseries close after safeguarding fears
Two nurseries have been closed over fears that children "are or may be at risk of harm".
Ofsted said it was investigating Redroofs Nursery, which has branches in St George, Bristol, and Warmley in South Gloucestershire.
In a statement it said it had "suspended the registrations of these two early years settings".
The BBC understands there was an allegation that a child had been force fed.