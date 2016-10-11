As it happened: West of England
- Updates from across the West of England on Tuesday, 11 October 2016
Another dry and sunny day tomorrow
That's it from BBC Local Live for tonight - we'll be back tomorrow at 7am with more news, travel, sport, and weather.
Here's Ian Fergusson with a look at Wednesday's weather...
Garden made accessible for six-year-old girl
A team of charity volunteers is transforming a garden in Bristol for a six-year-old girl who has a life-limiting condition.
Loren Henderson is tube-fed, has a visual impairment and uses a wheelchair to get around.
The garden at her family's home in Knowle is currently inaccessible for her, so children's charity WellChild has stepped in to help.
Somerset pub toasts 'proper' cider for top award
County pride has been restored in Somerset. Why? Because the title of National Cider Pub of the Year has finally been awarded to one of our own.
Unbelievably, no pub in the county has ever won the award, presented by the Campaign for Real Ale.
BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers paid a visit to The Unicorn Inn in Bayford, near Wincanton...
Cash raised to bring injured teen home
A campaign to help the family of a teenager who was badly hurt in a holiday quad biking accident has reached its fundraising target in just over a week.
Lewis Evans, 18, from Thornbury near Bristol, suffered "devastating injuries" when he came off the bike on the Greek island of Zante on 3 October.
Mr Evans had holiday insurance but it did not cover quad biking.
An online fundraising campaign to raise £30,000 has now been reached to bring him home in an air ambulance.
Migrant ordeal driver 'really frightened'
Martin Williams from Swindon has described the moment he found three suspected migrants inside the campervan he was driving.
He was approaching the French port of Calais in the early hours of Monday morning when he said two men and a woman broke into his vehicle and hid.
He said they left after a "heated argument" and he reported the incident to the police patrols when he arrived at Calais.
Police appeal after robbery spree in Wilton
Cash boxes, tills, safes and charity boxes have been stolen in a series of break-ins in Wilton, Wiltshire.
A dental surgery, shops, a cafe and a building site are among eight commercial premises targeted by thieves over the past month.
Wiltshire Police said all the burglaries occurred overnight and it was working on the assumption the incidents were linked.
'Human swan' dislocates knee in Russia
A conservationist from Gloucestershire who is tracking the migration of Bewick's swans from arctic Russia has suffered an injury on her trip.
Sacha Dench dislocated her knee on Saturday during a take-off attempt with her paramotor - a paraglider with a propeller strapped to her back.
Claims force is using phone tapping devices
A Bristol 'media co-operative' is claiming that Avon and Somerset Police is one of six forces in the UK to have recently purchased phone tapping devices known as IMSI catchers.
Bristol Cable believes the force has obtained several of the devices which they describe as "controversial and secretive mass mobile surveillance devices".
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said he can "neither confirm nor deny" that the force "holds any information" about the subject.
Lost heirloom found by motorway rubbish pickers
A New Zealand woman who lost a century-old heirloom brooch while moving house, has had it returned after a chance discovery by a motorway.
The rose gold brooch belonged to Julie Denham's English grandmother Mary, who was born in 1900 in Swindon and moved to New Zealand as a child.
Ms Denham lost a bag with the brooch eight months ago and thought it was gone for good.
But it was recently found by maintenance workers wedged between rocks.
Holidaymaker describes finding suspected migrants in his campervan
A man from Swindon, Wiltshire, has described the moment he realised three people had stowed away in his campervan as "very frightening".
Martin Williams said he was approaching the French port of Calais in the early hours of Monday morning when suspected migrants broke into his vehicle and hid.
He said he had only stopped for five minutes for a coffee.
Wheelchair rugby: Bristol plan elite-level development team
Bristol Rugby aim to run an elite-level development wheelchair rugby squad in the future, reports BBC Radio Bristol.
The Premiership club already organise inclusive sessions for disabled juniors and adults together with Bristol Sport.
Suspected migrants stow away in Wiltshire man's campervan
A motorist has described the moment he realised three people had stowed away in his camper van as "very frightening".
Martin Williams was approaching the French port of Calais in the early hours of yesterday morning when suspected migrants snuck into his vehicle.
Football: Two goals for Tammy
Tammy Abraham has scored his first goals for England U21's.
The Bristol City striker, who's on loan from Chelsea, bagged a brace during the UEFA European U21 Championship Group 9 qualifying match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
To make it even more special, it was his debut in the squad as well.
'Human swan' Sacha Dench injured on migration
A Gloucestershire conservationist who is flying with migrating swans from the Russian arctic to the UK has been injured.
Sacha Dench - nicknamed the Human Swan - dislocated her kneecap while trying to take-off in her paramotor from a field near St Petersburg at the weekend.
She said: "I’ve not broken anything and I should be able to adapt the paramotor so that I’m on my way again very soon."
The 4,500-mile trip is part of a project by the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust to understand why the Bewick's swans' numbers have halved in the last 20 years.
Football: Tammy Abraham 2-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Two goals for Bristol City's Tammy Abraham on his debut for England U21's and the team won 5-0 overall...
£50,000 raised for quad bike teen injured in Greece
A fundraising drive to help the family of a Thornbury student who was injured in Greece has been smashed in just over a week.
Lewis Evans suffered multiple injuries after an accident on a quad bike in Zante.
While the 18-year-old had travel insurance, it didn't cover him for what was described as extreme sports, and the family was left with a massive bill for a medical flight home.
An online fundraising campaign - supported by local businesses - has now reached over £50,000.
RNLI's busiest year in 20 years
The Portishead lifeboat is having its busiest year in nearly 20 years.
Over the weekend RNLI volunteers were called out for the 43rd time smashing the service's highest record of 35 call outs in a year.
Severe disruption: A433 Gloucestershire both ways
A433 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, between turn for Shipton Moyne and turn for Sherston.
A433 Gloucestershire - A433 Bath Road in Doughton closed and delays in both directions between the turn for Shipton Moyne junction and the turn for Sherston junction, because of over-running resurfacing works.
Landowner puts £1,000 bounty on beavers
A landowner has put a £1,000 bounty on the heads of beavers he claims are felling trees on his estate.
Sir Benjamin Slade, owner of 17th Century Woodlands Castle in Somerset, thinks the animals migrated from the River Otter in Devon.
Sir Benjamin said: "I can't cope. I won't have any trees left."
But a beaver expert - who has visited the estate - said the marks on the trees were not typical of beavers and look as if they've been "done by humans with an axe".
Bristol City's Tammy Abraham scores on England U21 debut...