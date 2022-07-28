Live
Excitement builds as Birmingham prepares for Games
viewing this page
Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp
Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Birmingham Children's HospitalCopyright: Birmingham Children's Hospital BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Birmingham 2022Copyright: Birmingham 2022
The second city? To me Brum is second to none - Lady Leshurr
Birmingham rapper Lady Leshurr on why she loves her hometown.
Queen's Baton starts the day with children's hospital visit
The baton started its final journey earlier at Birmingham Children's Hospital where it was carried around some of the wards for the children to see.
One of the baton bearers, Azim, said he had been chosen to carry it in the hospital through his charity work raising money through sporting activities.
He said: "It is a real privilege to be here, there is excitement, very, very honoured."
'Best of Birmingham' to be showcased in opening ceremony
The best of Birmingham and the West Midlands will be showcased to the world this evening, the chief executive of the 2022 Games said.
Ian Reid told BBC Breakfast there was a "huge enthusiasm" to start the event and the opening ceremony would be "incredible".
"We really now are just ready to get going with the sport as well," he added.
Huge crowd cheers baton bearer Sir Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny carried the baton into Victoria Square on Wednesday evening before its final leg ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Today's route for the baton relay
The baton has already begun its journey around Birmingham as it heads to its final destination this afternoon at Aston Hall, ahead of the Games' opening ceremony this evening.
Beginning at Birmingham Children's Hospital, the relay has already swept through Aston University Campus and the Jewellery Quarter.
Through the morning, the relay will go through several parks, Sutton Coldfield town centre and to Aston Villa's home at Villa Park.
Once it reaches Aston Hall, just after lunchtime, there will be a family fun event until 16:00 BST.
The baton will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium this evening for the opening ceremony when it will be opened and a message inside from the Queen will be read out.
Huge crowd welcomes Sir Lenny as he brings home the baton
Absolute scenes... Wow. On Wednesday evening it looked like half of Birmingham had rocked up to Victoria Square to welcome the baton home to the city for the Commonwealth Games.
Entertainer and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, originally from Dudley, was the person chosen to carry it into the square and he said beforehand it was an honour and a "massive thing" to be picked.
Welcome to our live Baton Relay coverage
Allen Cook
BBC News
Well here we are. After nearly 300 days on a global journey, the Queen's Baton Relay ends today in Birmingham ahead of this evening's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The atmosphere through the West Midlands on the relay has been incredible and there were some special scenes yesterday in Victoria Square, Birmingham, when Sir Lenny Henry carried the baton through cheering crowds.
We'll bring you coverage through today as the baton heads towards its final stop as Aston Hall.
If you're out watching the relay, you can share your photos of the day on WhatsApp using this link:https://bit.ly/3OSVIrw