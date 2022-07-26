This is day 292 of the Queen's Baton relay and it began at Castle Bromwich Hall before travelling to North Solihull Sports Club and it should be at Chelmsley Wood Shopping centre about now.

Then it is on to the NEC at around midday followed by Hampton in Arden and then Meriden just before 14:00 BST.

Later in the afternoon the route takes the baton through Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath and Shirley.

It is due to end the day in Solihull, where celebrations are planned from 18:45.