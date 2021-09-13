Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter's death
Ashley Cain urges men dealing with depression to 'talk about it' after the loss of his eight-month-old daughter to leukaemia.
Hunt for man suspected of stabbing and kidnap
Lee Martin is also suspected of being involved in the theft of three cars and a burglary.Read more