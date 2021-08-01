Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  3. Staffordshire Police dogs to wear body armour

    Police dogs working as part of the Staffordshire force are due to be issued with protective armour.

    Police dog wearing armour
    Copyright: Staffordshire Police

    The lightweight armour will be custom-made for each animal to protect them from knives, bullets, spikes and impact from blunt objects.

    The move comes after the rollout of "Finns law" which provides protection to service dogs and horses after a campaign by the handler of a police dog, Finn, which was stabbed.

    Ch Insp Dave Kelsall, from Staffordshire Police, said it was a "proud moment", adding police dogs should be "valued the same as our police officers".

    Quote Message: Providing personal issue body armour is the next step to ensuring we protect our dogs who face the same dangers as our police handlers from Ch Insp Dave Kelsall Staffordshire Police
    Ch Insp Dave KelsallStaffordshire Police

  5. Dog rescue centre nearly closed due to pandemic

    BBC Radio Shropshire

    The Covid-19 pandemic has been "draining" for a greyhound rescue centre which came close to being dissolved.

    One of their current greyhounds
    Copyright: Hector’s Greyhound Rescue

    Trustee Hayley Bradley said at one stage, Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, Shrewsbury, had only enough funds to survive for eight weeks.

    Lockdown cut down its fundraising avenues and she said they came close to ending the centre before an appeal brought in enough money to last an extra three months.

    "It has been draining, been like the walking dead most days - it is enough pressure running a rescue centre on a daily basis without the added financial pressure," she told BBC Radio Shropshire.

    The centre handles about 40 retired racing greyhounds at any time and has re-homed more than 50 this year.

  10. Job protection promise after aerospace firm takeover

    Defence and aerospace technology firm Meggitt will maintain its headquarters in Coventry following a multi-billion pound takeover deal.

    Airbus
    Copyright: BRANISLAV MILIC

    The company has agreed to a £6.3bn takeover by US firm Parker-Hannifin, which has promised to protect 2,300 UK jobs.

    Meggitt specialises in components for the aerospace, defence and energy industries and supplies companies including Airbus and BAE Systems.

  12. Warnings for thunderstorms in Herefordshire and Worcestershire

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering parts of Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

    Yellow weather warning
    Copyright: Met Office

    The warning is in place until 23:00 BST.

    There may be some disruption in the area due to heavy showers, with a risk of flooding.

    For more information and guidance, visit the Met Office webpage.

  13. Olympics: Sculling sisters valued sibling support

    BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    Two sisters who competed together for Team GB in the Tokyo Olympics said it was the experience of a lifetime, despite not winning a medal.

    Team GB's Quadruple Sculls team with the sisters in the middle
    Copyright: Reuters

    Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, from St Weonards, near Hereford, were part of the rowing team.

    They finished seventh overall in the Women's Quadruple Sculls.

    Mathilda said they had been rowing together since Charlotte joined the senior team in 2018.

    "I was lucky I sat behind her and for me I genuinely cannot imagine racing without her. We are very close so we are able to pick up on how each other is feeling," Mathilda said.

    Charlotte added: "Having a sibling there is great because you do not always have to say what you are feeling because you know each other a little bit more and you can have a sense and give each other a lot of support."

  14. 'Don't go to A&E for minor injuries'

    BBC Radio Shropshire

    People in Shropshire are being urged to avoid going to A&E for treatment if they possibly can.

    Royal Shrewsbury sign
    Copyright: BBC

    The hospital trust running Telford's Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury says it has seen more than 500 patients turn up to the units on some days this summer.

    Bosses said they would usually see those kind of numbers in winter.

    West Midlands Ambulance Service said it normally had about 3,500 calls a day at this time of year, yet once this month had more than 6,400 emergency calls.

    Phil Atkins is in charge of the four minor injuries units in the county and said a lot of people going to A&E could be getting treated by his staff.

    "It is crucial that if you want advice about an injury or you think you've hurt yourself and it is not particularly serious, then you need to come to us," he said.

  15. Adam Peaty to take short break to mentally recharge

    BBC Sport

    Staffordshire swimmer Adam Peaty is taking a month-long break from the sport to protect his mental health and recharge before a push for more success in 2022.

    Adam Peaty in action at Olympics
    Copyright: PA Media

    Peaty, from Uttoxeter, retained his men's 100m breaststroke title on the way to two golds and a silver at Tokyo 2020.

    The 26-year-old has referenced the struggles of American gymnast Simone Biles and England cricketer Ben Stokes as reasons to strike a balance.

    "It isn't a normal job. There is a huge amount of pressure," Peaty said.

    "I'm taking a break because I've been going extremely hard for as long as I can remember. I've averaged two weeks off a year for the last seven years."

  17. No Covid traces found in railway stations or trains

    Tests have found no traces of Covid-19 in swabs and air samples of four major railway stations and intercity train services, Network Rail has said.

    Staff at Birmingham New Street
    Copyright: Network Rail

    Two lots of testing took place at stations including Birmingham New Street.

    Heavily-touched areas such as escalator handles were swabbed, while hour-long air samples checked for airborne virus.

    Tests were repeated on trains running between the stations.

    There has been extra cleaning of transport services throughout the pandemic to protect against the virus spreading through contaminated surfaces and the air.

  19. Villa player's mental health 'plummeted' before Euro 2020

    BBC Sport

    England defender Tyrone Mings says his "mental health plummeted" in the build-up to Euro 2020 because he felt people were doubting his place in the side.

    Tyrone Mings
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Aston Villa centre-back started England's first two group games while Harry Maguire recovered from injury.

    Mings, 28, spoke with a psychologist to help him cope with the pressure.

    "When 90-95% of your country are having doubts over you, it's very difficult to stop this intruding on your own thoughts," he said.

