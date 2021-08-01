Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police dogs working as part of the Staffordshire force are due to be issued with protective armour.

Staffordshire Police Copyright: Staffordshire Police

The lightweight armour will be custom-made for each animal to protect them from knives, bullets, spikes and impact from blunt objects.

The move comes after the rollout of "Finns law" which provides protection to service dogs and horses after a campaign by the handler of a police dog, Finn, which was stabbed.

Ch Insp Dave Kelsall, from Staffordshire Police, said it was a "proud moment", adding police dogs should be "valued the same as our police officers".