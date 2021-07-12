Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC Local Radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC Local Radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
The latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the West Midlands and south Cheshire.Read more