Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Arrest after two women seriously injured in collision

    Two women suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a garage and a parked car in Warwickshire.

    The passengers were taken to hospital following the incident on Bradley Walk, Wellesbourne, at about 03:30 on Sunday.

    A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

    Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene and a search was under way for them, said Warwickshire Police.

  2. What's the weather got in store?

    It will be a dry and sunny day with the chance of showers and highs of 20°C (68°F).

  3. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to a new week of Midlands Live coverage.

    We'll be bringing you news, weather, sport and travel updates across the day.

