Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two women suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a garage and a parked car in Warwickshire.

The passengers were taken to hospital following the incident on Bradley Walk, Wellesbourne, at about 03:30 on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene and a search was under way for them, said Warwickshire Police.