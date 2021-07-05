Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Arrest after two women seriously injured in collision
Two women suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a garage and a parked car in Warwickshire.
The passengers were taken to hospital following the incident on Bradley Walk, Wellesbourne, at about 03:30 on Sunday.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene and a search was under way for them, said Warwickshire Police.
What's the weather got in store?
It will be a dry and sunny day with the chance of showers and highs of 20°C (68°F).
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to a new week of Midlands Live coverage.
We'll be bringing you news, weather, sport and travel updates across the day.