Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Motorway lane closed by breakdown

    A lane of the M6 has been closed this morning to allow for recovery of a broken-down vehicle.

    A northbound lane has been closed between junction 12 for Gailey and junction 13 for Stafford south

    Highways England said traffic officers were on their way to the area.

  2. Covid: Margaret Keenan reflects on world's first jab

    BBC News Health

    Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials back in December 2020.

    She's stayed in contact with the nurse who administered that jab, May Parsons, and the two have become good friends.

    They spoke to the BBC's Dan Walker at the University Hospital in Coventry:

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid vaccine: Margaret Keenan reflects receiving world's first jab

  3. Weather: Cloudy but dry

    BBC Weather

    Rather cloudy today but mainly dry with just the chance of an odd spell of rain pushing in from the south through this afternoon. Feeling cooler with a high of 17C (63F).

    Bridgnorth
    Copyright: BBC Weather Watcher Sally
    Image caption: This morning in Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    Staying mainly cloudy with the odd spell of rain tonight. Low: 9C/48F.

    You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.

  5. Good morning

    Our team is here to bring you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West Midlands throughout the day.

