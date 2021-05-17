The easing of restrictions means bars and restaurants can have customers sit inside, in groups of six or any size from only two households.

Jonathan Lea, from Loxley's Restaurant & Wine Bar, in Stratford-upon-Avon, has been busy getting ready.

Google Copyright: Google

During the closure it introduced a new menu, till system, there has been cleaning and the building has been repainted.

"The challenge I have found has been being closed for so long," he said.

"We have been closed since November and we are used to interacting with so many people on a day-to-day basis and obviously not interacting with anyone has been quite difficult."