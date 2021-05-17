Live
Latest from West Midlands as Covid lockdown eases
Bars and restaurants to welcome indoor diners
The easing of restrictions means bars and restaurants can have customers sit inside, in groups of six or any size from only two households.
Jonathan Lea, from Loxley's Restaurant & Wine Bar, in Stratford-upon-Avon, has been busy getting ready.
During the closure it introduced a new menu, till system, there has been cleaning and the building has been repainted.
"The challenge I have found has been being closed for so long," he said.
"We have been closed since November and we are used to interacting with so many people on a day-to-day basis and obviously not interacting with anyone has been quite difficult."
Changes for England as lockdown eases
Lockdown rules are easing in England as Covid-19 infection rates have declined significantly across most of the country.
People are now able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors.
People are also likely to be allowed to stay overnight with those not in their household or bubble.
Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues such as cinemas and soft play areas are set to be permitted to reopen indoors.
You can see more details on the lockdown changes from today here on the BBC website.
