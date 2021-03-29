Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Today will be dry and very warm, with cloud fading this morning to reveal increasingly sunny skies. Under the sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the high teens. Winds easing too. Highs of 13C to 16C (55F to 61F).

This evening and tonight will be dry and clear with light winds. After a very warm day, temperatures will drop away through the course of the night. Lows of 4C to 7C (39F to 45F).