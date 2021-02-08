Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Weather warning for snow and ice issued
Snow and ice could cause some travel disruption in parts of the West Midlands, the Met Office is warning.
A yellow alert has been issued covering parts of Staffordshire and Warwickshire.
Icy patches could form on untreated roads and pavements, it said.
The warning is in place until the end of Wednesday.
Testing continues for South Africa Covid-19 variant
Testing for the South Africa variant of Covid-19 will continue in Worcestershire today.
The county council has set up surge testing in the WR3 postcode and some parts of WR9 after cases of the variant with no links to international travel were identified.
A mobile testing unit has been set up at The White Hart pub, in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester, for adults with no symptoms living within walking distance.
A second testing site will open today at Sixways stadium, also for residents from the identified postcodes, and only for people aged over 18 who have no symptoms.
What's the weather got in store?
It will be a cold and cloudy day with some scattered snow flurries and highs of 1°C (34°F).
Man in critical condition after stabbing
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Warwickshire Police said.Read more
Shakespeare play to come alive in virtual world
Motion sensors on actors in Dream will let them interact with their surroundings and the audience.Read more