Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Weather warning for snow and ice issued

    Snow and ice could cause some travel disruption in parts of the West Midlands, the Met Office is warning.

    A yellow alert has been issued covering parts of Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

    Icy patches could form on untreated roads and pavements, it said.

    The warning is in place until the end of Wednesday.

  2. Testing continues for South Africa Covid-19 variant

    Testing for the South Africa variant of Covid-19 will continue in Worcestershire today.

    The county council has set up surge testing in the WR3 postcode and some parts of WR9 after cases of the variant with no links to international travel were identified.

    A mobile testing unit has been set up at The White Hart pub, in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester, for adults with no symptoms living within walking distance.

    A second testing site will open today at Sixways stadium, also for residents from the identified postcodes, and only for people aged over 18 who have no symptoms.

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

