Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It'll be bright at times this morning but will turn mainly cloudy for most parts of the West Midlands later on. It will be mostly dry and breezy with a high of 7C (45F).

This morning in Leek, Staffordshire

This evening it should stay cloudy and breezy with some showers moving in from the south west. The rain will turn persistent in the first half of tonight before easing. Low: 6C (43F).

