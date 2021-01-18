Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

preview
32
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR;BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke;BBC Radio Wolverhampton

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Turning cloudy with rain later

    BBC Weather

    It'll be bright at times this morning but will turn mainly cloudy for most parts of the West Midlands later on. It will be mostly dry and breezy with a high of 7C (45F).

    This morning in Leek, Staffordshire
    Copyright: BBC Weather Watcher Billington_Photo
    Image caption: This morning in Leek, Staffordshire

    This evening it should stay cloudy and breezy with some showers moving in from the south west. The rain will turn persistent in the first half of tonight before easing. Low: 6C (43F).

    You can stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your area by going to the BBC Weather website.

  2. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.

    You can let us know about stories in your area via email,Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top