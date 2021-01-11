Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media GoogleCopyright: Google BBCCopyright: BBC
Ministers 'reviewing' lockdown restrictions in England
The government is reviewing lockdown restrictions to ensure they are strict enough, minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
Asked if he was satisfied the current rules were enough to bring the virus under control, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We don’t want to introduce tougher measures. The lockdown is tough, schools are shut.
"But it is important to remember this virus loves social interactions."
Zahawi said he was worried about whether people were wearing masks and following social distancing at supermarkets, as well as pictures of social interactions in parks.
"We want to make sure that people actually stay at home," he added.
Video: Birmingham knocked out of FA Cup
BBC Sport
Birmingham City were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.
Blues are not in action again until Saturday when they travel to face Middlesbrough, their manager Aitor Karanka's former club.
Mass vaccination centres to open
Seven mass vaccination centres will open in England this morning, as part of the government's push to speed up its coronavirus vaccination programme.
More than 600,000 people aged over 80 are being sent letters inviting them to book appointments at sites, which include Birmingham's Millennium Point.
NHS England said hundreds more GP-led and hospital services would also open later this week.
Another site at the Black Country Living Museum is also expected to open next week.
What's the weather got in store?
It will be a cloudy day with a few bright spells and highs of 8°C (46°F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.