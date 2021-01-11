Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The government is reviewing lockdown restrictions to ensure they are strict enough, minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Asked if he was satisfied the current rules were enough to bring the virus under control, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We don’t want to introduce tougher measures. The lockdown is tough, schools are shut.

"But it is important to remember this virus loves social interactions."

Zahawi said he was worried about whether people were wearing masks and following social distancing at supermarkets, as well as pictures of social interactions in parks.

"We want to make sure that people actually stay at home," he added.